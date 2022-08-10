ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
wevv.com

Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday

Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
14news.com

Daviess Co. Schools push back start of classes to next week

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first day of school will not happen at Daviess County Public Schools on Friday. As 14 News reported, school leaders had to push back their start date for a second time because of a software issue involving afternoon school bus routes. Officials say crews are...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

DCPS delays the start of the school year again

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
Local
Kentucky Education
Local
Kentucky Traffic
Owensboro, KY
Education
Owensboro, KY
Traffic
wevv.com

Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness

Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival held in Henderson

The 37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival was held in Henderson at Audobon Mill State Park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson. The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill...
HENDERSON, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Day Of School#Catholic Church#Daviess County
WEHT/WTVW

First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
The Daily South

Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother

An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WEHT/WTVW

Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot

Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKO

Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county

BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
BREWSTER, OH
wevv.com

Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage

Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away

SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
SPENCER COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy