Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
Daviess County Public Schools district says schools will remain closed Friday
Kentucky students in the Daviess County Public Schools district won't be heading back to class on Friday. The start of the school year was originally scheduled for Wednesday, but officials with the district said late Tuesday evening that a software issue impacting bus routes had caused a delay. While the...
Daviess Co. Schools push back start of classes to next week
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The first day of school will not happen at Daviess County Public Schools on Friday. As 14 News reported, school leaders had to push back their start date for a second time because of a software issue involving afternoon school bus routes. Officials say crews are...
DCPS delays the start of the school year again
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – All schools with the Daviess County Public Schools (DCPS) system will be closed on August 12. Officials with DCPS say the transportation and school teams have been working around the clock to remedy the software issue impacting the afternoon bus transportation routing. DCPS says district schools will be closed on […]
Owensboro Senior Center moving to YMCA?
The Senior Community Center of Owensboro in Daviess County may have a new home.
Owensboro, Kentucky Native Honors Former Teacher For Her Unconditional Love
As students head back to the classroom, let's honor former Owensboro kindergarten teacher Judy Kapelsohn. Benham Sims and his son Stephen recently caught up with Sister Judy for a glorious reunion. We all can say that we've had a special teacher that touched our lives. The one-of-a-kind teacher who showed...
Aurora and Echo Housing hold First Inaugural River City Wiffleball Classic to fight homelessness
Aurora and Echo housing teamed up to hold the River City Wiffleball classic on Saturday morning at Bosse Field to help strike out homeless in the Evansville area. Thirty two teams took part in the double elimination tournament, including WEVV. The entry fees for fielding a team went directly to Aurora and Echo Housing's efforts to end homelessness in the community. Companies and individuals could also pay for sponsorships to help support the cause.
37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival held in Henderson
The 37th annual Bluegrass in the Park festival was held in Henderson at Audobon Mill State Park in Henderson on Friday and Saturday. 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival held at Audobon Mill Park in Henderson. The 37th Bluegrass in the Park Music Festival took place at Audobon Mill...
First day of school pushed back in Daviess County, Ky.
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess County Public Schools in Kentucky says a software issue is the reason why they are pushing back the start date for the first day of school. All Daviess County Public Schools will be CLOSED Wednesday, August 10 and Thursday, August 11. An official with the Owensboro Public Schools tells […]
Kentucky Boy Donates $350 Worth of School Supplies to Kindergarteners in Honor of Late Brother
An 8-year-old boy from Kentucky found a sweet way to honor the memory of his late younger brother. Greyson Brooks recently delivered $350 worth of crayons, markers, and writing paper to Estes Elementary School in Owensboro. The third grader asked that the supplies be used by incoming kindergartners because that's the class his brother, Wyatt, would have been in.
Boil water advisory: Muhlenberg County, Kentucky
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On Saturday, August 13th, a representative with the Muhlenberg County Water District sent out an urgent boil water advisory. Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road.
Boil advisory issued for parts of Muhlenberg County
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A boil advisory has been issued for certain areas in Muhlenberg County. The water district made the announcement shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday night. City officials say the advisory covers Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road, as well as Tarrance Road from 2551 to 1065 Tarrance Road. There’s […]
Evansville's mayor surveys explosion site with Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke joined officials with the Indiana Department of Homeland Security (IDOH) in a Friday morning survey of the explosion site on North Weinbach Avenue. IDOH Executive Director Joel Thacker and his staff members were on-scene Friday providing support to the other agencies already there. "I wanted to...
Here’s what officials did on Weinbach Sunday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — City officials said they are continuing progress after the Weinbach explosion killed three and left nearly a dozen homes uninhabitable last week. Evansville / Vanderburgh County Emergency Management Agency posted an update on social media Sunday afternoon. “Progress continues, the Building Commissioner’s staff continues to update the ‘damage assessment list’ and assist […]
No one claimed the winnings of the Evansville Hadi Shrine Half-Pot
Officials with the Evansville Hadi Shrine say no one claimed the winnings of the recent Hadi Shrine Half-Pot. The Hadi Shriners announced the winning numbers for the half-pot back on July 11. The total pot reached $216,150, meaning if someone would have claimed the prize, they would have taken home...
Webster County man strangles girlfriend, reports himself to police
The Webster County Sheriff's Office requested the assistance of the Kentucky State Police in a murder investigation on Saturday.
Police: Wallaby spotted in Ohio county
BREWSTER, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police have found a missing wallaby in Brewster, Ohio, according to Chief Nathan Taylor. A person stopped by the police station at around 9:30 a.m. on Aug. 11 claiming they had spotted a baby kangaroo near Millersburg Road in Stark County, officials said. The Brewster...
Weinbach Avenue residents survey explosion damage
Many residents are in shock as they pick up the pieces and survey the damage following Wednesday's deadly explosion on Weinbach Avenue in Evansville. Saturday was the first day that residents whose homes in the blast radius were allowed to return home to collect their belongings. Others are now home after their homes were inspected and deemed safe to return.
Retired Spencer County Lieutenant passes away
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WEHT) — With great sadness, the Spencer County Sheriff’s Office announced one of their former Lieutenants passed away. Retired Lieutenant Byron “Dale” Kessinger’s death was made public on August 12, a day after his passing. Deputies say that in 1979, Dale began his career as a Reserve Deputy for Spencer County Sheriff’s […]
Funeral arrangements made for married Evansville couple killed in house explosion
Funeral arrangements have been made for an Evansville, Indiana couple who died in a house explosion on Wednesday. Charles Hite, 43, and Martina Hite, 37, were two of the three victims killed in Wednesday afternoon's explosion on North Weinbach Avenue. Charles and Martina will both be buried at Locust Hill...
