Vigo County, IN

New library is seeking feedback from the community

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — As a new library in the historic 12 Points Neighborhood is beginning to take shape, officials have one question for the community, what would you like to experience?. For more information on the library, click on the story below. The Vigo County Public Library...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Local businesses look forward to students’ arrival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – As Indiana State University’s fall semester starts Aug 16, many local businesses look forward to students’ arrival. 5th Street Nutrition Owner Blake Kramer said many downtown businesses in Terre Haute thrive when students return to the community. Kramer said as businesses still...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
New pavilion unveiled in 12 Points neighborhood

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Live music and local vendors are just some of the activities that will take place at the pavilion outside of Illumination Wellness that was finished earlier this week. According to 12 Points Revitalization Initiative President, Jennifer Mullen, the building is for community members to use...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Lemonade stand helps raise money for Ryves preschool program

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– When Lucy Chew told her daughter, Early Handlin, a student at Ryves Youth Center, that the school needed to raise $10,000 for maintenance needs, Handlin wanted to help. “I told my daughter about it and she wanted to help, and her little friends wanted to...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
‘Clear the Shelters’ receives a big donation

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – WTWO’s annual “Clear the Shelters” event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute has received a big donation. While Saturn Petcare is rather new to the community, the company was able to donate roughly 250,000 total cans of pet food for the event. This was accumulated over the past 9 months.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
J Gumbo’s set to make its return to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – J Gumbo’s on Wabash Avenue will open up soon with a new owner. Terre Haute native Adam Dalton took over the restaurant over the summer and said some light remodeling was done inside the building. Many of customers’ favorite foods will remain on...
Wabash Valley Master Gardener’s host fall seminar

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Dozens of people made the trip to the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds on Saturday, to attend a free educational seminar. The seminar discussed fall gardening techniques from the Wabash Valley Master Gardeners Association. The event included speakers, live demonstrations and vendors, as well as a tour...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Sara the K9 retires after seven years of service

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – After seven years of service with the Vincennes Police Department, Sara the K9 will be retiring. After undergoing surgery Sara was recently diagnosed with stage four ovarian cancer. She started with the Vincennes police department in March 2015 with Sergeant Kody Waggoneer. Later she was...
VINCENNES, IN
First Baptist Church opens up Family Life Center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– It took multiple tries with the oversized scissors to cut the ribbon for the new Family Life center at the First Baptist Church in Terre Haute. Senior Pastor, John Campbell, said it was a good metaphor for the roadblocks they’ve encountered in the project, one...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season is set

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Sunday, Aug 21 the Brazil Concert Band will host the last summer concert of the 2022 BCB season. Brazil Concert Band, Directed by Matthew S. Huber, will present the Tour of America-Midwest and Northeast. Musical Genres from the 1930s and 1940s will be performed.
CLAY COUNTY, IN

