Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Will Isiah Pacheco Be RB2?Chiefs Focus News And More.Tampa, FL
The Tampa Bay Bucs Keep Up With the Jones - Julio Jones That IsThe Veracity ReportAtlanta, GA
Related
Artisanal Donut Shop with Unique Flavor Options Opening Stores in Tampa
If you live in Tampa and enjoy sweet treats, you may be happy to learn that a small-batch donut shop that already has locations in Florida and beyond is opening two locations in Tampa.
‘E.T.’ returning to Tampa Bay area theaters for 40th anniversary
"E.T. - The Extra-Terrestrial" is returning to theaters in honor of the film's 40th anniversary and can be seen in various locations across the Tampa Bay area.
cltampa.com
Historic Bayshore home, once known as the mysterious 'House of Many Colors,' is now for sale in South Tampa
A South Tampa home that was once covered with 47 different colors of paint, and had locals guessing if the owner either lost a bet or joined a mystic cult, is now for sale on Bayshore Boulevard. Built in 1917, the home located at 829 Bayshore Blvd., was once one...
thatssotampa.com
Three of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America are in Florida
We believe the most beautiful restaurants in America are right here in Tampa; however we will concede that the Sunshine State is populated with stunning restaurants that all deserve their moment(s) in the proverbial sun. Trips to Discover recently published its roundup of the 15 most beautiful restaurants in America and THREE Florida restaurants made the cut. None are in Tampa, but each are worth the 3-8 hour drive.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cltampa.com
Over 40 Tampa Bay concerts and live music events happening this weekend
The Tampa Bay live music concert calendar is alive and well this weekend, and it runs all the way through next week. See a healthy list of the best live music happening across Tampa Bay below, from big arena shows to solid local lineups at the neighborhood bar. Included in...
iheart.com
Breeze Airways Adds Non Stop Flight To Tampa Fla Starting In November
Syracuse, N.Y. - You'll have another option out of Syracuse Hancock Airport to escape the winter weather this year. Breeze Airways has announced a nonstop flight to Tampa Florida. The weekly flight begins Saturday November 19th. Breeze will serve this route using the same type of Airbus aircraft, they use...
‘Strange not to see my friend Paul’: Eagle 8 returns to Tampa Bay skies
For the first time since the sudden passing of Chief Photojournalist Paul Lamison, Eagle 8 HD returned to the Tampa Bay skies Wednesday for WFLA News Channel 8's morning newscasts.
fox35orlando.com
Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says
ORLANDO, Fla. - Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World. The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Live Music on Tampa Bay Beaches Aug. 12-14
Friday, Aug. 12: Steady Eddie, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 14: Dead Set Florida Acoustic Trio, 4 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12: Magic, 6:30 p.m.; Motel Funk, 7 p.m. Friday, August 12: Cornfused, 5 p.m.; Doug South Band, 8 p.m.; Matt Weis, 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6: Kevin Toon, 5 p.m.; Kirk...
$170K winning Florida lottery ticket sold at Tampa Publix
A $170,000 top prize-winning lottery ticket was sold at a Tampa Publix, according to the Florida Lottery.
stpeterising.com
Topgolf begins construction in St. Petersburg
The Topgolf complex in St. Petersburg is expected to be 67,000 square feet with three floors, a restaurant and bar, along with a rooftop terrace and a fire pit. The facility will also have over 100+ all-weather bays, over 200 high-definition TVs, and 450 parking spaces according to the company’s website.
Tampa barber shop offers free back-to-school haircuts
New Generation Barber Shop gave out dozens of free back-to-school haircuts this week as a way to support a community that has been so supportive of their business.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach Beacon
New Mexican restaurant in Palm Harbor puts twist on traditional fare
PALM HARBOR — Ya se Armo translates to “It’s On” or “Let’s do this” in English. It is also the name of a restaurant that opened about five months ago in Palm Harbor and puts a new twist on traditional Mexican fare. Leonardo...
10NEWS
How cruise and cargo ships navigate Tampa Bay’s shallow waters
TAMPA, Fla. — Have you ever taken a boat out in Tampa Bay, looked down, and seen the sand bed at the bottom? If you didn’t know, the bay is relatively shallow, with an average depth of 11 feet. And if you’ve ever looked out onto the bay,...
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?
It's no secret that home prices in Florida have risen substantially over the last couple of years. However, some markets have increased more sharply than others. For example, according to the S&P Core Logic Case-Shiller Index released in June of 2022, Tampa saw home price increases of about 34% over the course of a year, while Miami saw increases of around 32%. (The Florida housing market in general rose about 21% over one year's time, according to data from March of 2022.) Although there may be signs that the market is cooling in some areas, prices also remain high in hot markets.
995qyk.com
Famous Tampa Bay Restaurant Closing After Almost 100 Years
Hang the “closed” sign on another Ybor City establishment. This famous Tampa Bay restaurant is closing after almost 100 years. If you have a hankering for some delicious Italian food, scratch this family-owned place off your list. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant will be serving their last plate of Chicken Parmesan on Friday, September 2nd. After 93 years in business, third-generation owner Larry Scaglione is turning the lights off at this Ybor City landmark. Tony’s Ybor Restaurant was started by Scaglione’s grandfather in 1929. The business was passed to Scaglione’s father and mother and now he runs it. “I grew up under the counters here. My parents had us learning very early how to cook in the kitchen. So myself and my brothers, we all know how to cook, take care of ourselves. It has just been an interesting journey,” said Scaglione.
'SarasotaCon': City's first ever comic convention to be held this weekend
SARASOTA, Fla. — There's some exciting news for comic fans as a new comic convention is set to take place. The first ever SarasotaCon is happening this weekend. Organizers said attendees should expect everything from cosplay to collector merchandise. Some local comic fans and vendors say they are glad...
Ybor City restaurant set to close after 93 years
TAMPA, Fla — After 93 years, Tony's Ybor Restaurant will be closing early next month. Larry Scaglione says his grandfather started the restaurant off 22nd Street in 1929. “We have a lot of loyal customers," Scaglione said. Scaglione says the decision to close was difficult because they have so...
813area.com
Feeling Hungry? Here’s Where You Can Get the Best Frozen Custard in Tampa
It’s summertime, the best season to enjoy a flavorful cup of frozen custard and beat the overwhelming heat. These toothsome desserts are made available in unlimited flavors, including cookies and candy bits with a wide array of toppings that you can select to create your own sweet treat. If...
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers tasty history lesson
Wimauma Sabor & Soul Food Tour offers a tasty history lesson on the town's Hispanic and African-American origins.
10 Tampa Bay
Tampa, FL
33K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg local newshttps://www.10tampabay.com/
Comments / 1