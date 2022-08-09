ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BBC

Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward

Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
BBC

Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan

Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
ESPN

Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup

Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
