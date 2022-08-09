Read full article on original website
BBC
Jevani Brown: Jamaica call-up 'no bigger accolade' for Exeter City forward
Exeter City boss Matt Taylor says Jevani Brown's call-up for Jamaica shows how far the forward has come. The 27-year-old has scored twice and set up a third goal in Exeter's opening two League One matches. Jamaica will face World Cup qualifiers Ghana, Morocco and Qatar in a tournament later...
Premier League team news: predicted lineups for the weekend action
Get the lowdown on the second round of top-flight fixtures
BBC
Transfer rumours: Rashford, Rabiot, Aubameyang, Lodi, Tierney, Dennis, Bailly, Depay
Paris St-Germain are in talks with Marcus Rashford's representatives over the possibility of signing the England striker, 24, from Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French) United also have a meeting scheduled with Adrien Rabiot's mother and agent after agreeing a fee with Juventus for the France midfielder, 27. (Fabrizio Romano)
BBC
Nathan Moriah-Welsh: Newport County sign Bournemouth midfielder on loan
Newport County have signed Bournemouth midfielder Nathan Moriah-Welsh on a season-long loan. Moriah-Welsh, 20, has made two appearances for Bournemouth since joining the Cherries from Reading in 2018. The London-born Guyana international, who can also play at full-back, becomes Newport's ninth signing of the summer. "I'm really pleased that we...
‘It Does Something’ - Thomas Tuchel on the Intense Pre-Season Tour in America
Thomas Tuchel has spoken about how hard the pre-season tour in America was this summer.
Manchester City close to signing Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Manchester City are closing in on a deal to sign the Spanish left-back Sergio Gómez from Anderlecht
Exclusive | ‘Lack of Confidence’ - Louis Saha on What Went Wrong in Manchester United’s Loss Against Brighton
Former Manchester United player Louis Saha has blamed a 'lack of confidence' on why the Red Devils lost at home to Brighton in the opening Premier League game.
ESPN
Real Madrid down Eintracht Frankfurt to win UEFA Super Cup
Real Madrid beat Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 to win the 2022 UEFA Super Cup at Helsinki's Olympic Stadium on Wednesday night as Karim Benzema moved past Raul into second on the Spanish club's all-time scoring list behind leader Cristiano Ronaldo. The sides traded good chances in the early stages of the...
