Washington State Attorney General Adds Collection Agencies to Providence-Swedish Hospital Lawsuit
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced this week his office would be adding two collection agencies to his lawsuit against 14 hospitals in the Providence-Swedish Health Alliance (PSHA). The lawsuit accuses the hospitals, including Providence Centralia Hospital and Olympia’s Providence St. Peter Hospital, of violating Washington state’s Collection Agency...
KING-5
Washington nurses call for higher wages to address hospital staffing shortages
SEATTLE — Nurses held an informational picket and rally Tuesday to call attention to a number of concerns surrounding staffing, compensation and turnover. "I am forever hopeful we'll be able to reach a good agreement, a good compromise with the hospital that will ultimately retain nurses, here at Seattle Children's," charge nurse Kara Yates said. "Hopefully with the turnout today it will be enough pressure on the hospital to do the right thing and staff the hospital safely."
lynnwoodtimes.com
Mukilteo awarded $65,000 grant for Embedded Social Worker
MUKILTEO – The City of Mukilteo was the recipient of a $65,000 matching grant towards the funding of an Embedded Social Worker through Snohomish County’s Shelter & Behavioral Health Partnership Program. In February, the Mukilteo City Council unanimously passed an $65,000 agreement with Compass Health to provide a...
capitolhillseattle.com
Seattle Council passes civil rights legislation protecting abortions and gender-affirming care
One bill will add people who have received or are seeking abortions as a protected class in Seattle, ensuring their civil rights protections while the other creates a misdemeanor charge for people who “encroach on individuals seeking abortions or gender-affirming care.”. The newly approved bills follow passage of legislation...
lynnwoodtimes.com
County launches study to identify high-quality broadband deserts
Snohomish County, Wash., August 10, 2022 – Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers announced a new effort to expand access to high-quality broadband. Using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, Snohomish County will launch a comprehensive study to identify gaps in high-quality broadband access for households across the county. The study will specifically review and map gaps in broadband infrastructure, speed, and affordability to ensure programmatic solutions address an array of access challenges with a focus on understanding the least served areas from an access and affordability perspective.
ClarkCountyToday
Opinion: Washington state auditor identifies 62 federal audit findings against Washington agencies
Jason Mercier of the Washington Policy Center points out that many of the violations were with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. The state auditor today released Washington’s “Financial Statements and Federal Single Audit Report” covering agency compliance with federal rules in 2021. The state auditor identified 62 violations, several dealing with accounting and use of federal COVID relief funds. According to the report:
MyNorthwest.com
How Seattle’s mayor plans to increase the number of Black-owned pot shops
While U.S. census data shows that approximately two-thirds of Washington’s population is white, 85% of marijuana growing and processing businesses in the state are majority white-owned, according to reports from the state’s Liquor and Cannabis Board. For marijuana retail shops, 81% have majority-white ownership. Black people have a...
Republicans fail to make the ballot for Washington Secretary of State for the first time in 60 years
Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson, with the Associated Press calling the primary election Tuesday, Aug. 9. Before Steve Hobbs was appointed to the position last November, a Republican held the position for the prior 56...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood authorizes an additional $8.9 million for CJC
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 10, 2022 – Lynnwood City Council authorized a bond issuance for the Community Justice Center and Town Square Park, adopted a Clean Streets ordinance, and approved Convention Center usage dates at its Business Meeting Monday, August 8. Before these business items were discussed agenda minutes were...
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Western Washington
The Washington state veterinarian, Dr. Amber Itle, has confirmed Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease in two rabbits in one house in Thurston County. This is the state's second confirmed detection of RHDV2 this year following a King County case in May. With two detections in two separate counties in Oregon recently, Itle said now is the time to increase biosecurity efforts.
lynnwoodtimes.com
Lynnwood Public Works: Building a better Lynnwood
LYNNWOOD, Wash., August 11, 2022 – The Lynnwood Public Works Department had a busy year in 2021 with many more projects coming through in 2022 and beyond!. Even though this year will be mostly “designing and planning”, Public Works Director Bill Franz told the Lynnwood Times, the prep work will pay off as the city continues to prepare for growth.
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: Washington Secretary of State race will be between Hobbs and Anderson
Washington Secretary of State race to be between Hobbs and Anderson. Washington’s Secretary of State race this November will be between Democratic incumbent Steve Hobbs and non-partisan candidate Julie Anderson. That means, for the first time in more than half a century, no Republican will be in the General...
Republicans shut out of Washington Secretary of State race
OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Until Democratic state Sen. Steve Hobbs was appointed as Washington’s secretary of state last November, Republicans had a hold on the office for 56 years. Now, they’ve been shut out of the general election. Hobbs captured about 40% of the vote and easily...
King County announces plans to house homeless in Auburn and Federal Way
(The Center Square) – King County is one step closer to its goal of creating up to 1,600 emergency housing and permanent supportive housing units by the end of the year. The King County Department of Community and Human Services announced two new operators for two former hotels converted into housing for the homeless in Auburn and Federal Way Friday.
seattlemedium.com
Assistance Available for Economic Displacement Relocation
The housing issue is all but back to normal for many. COVID created some tough economic and living situations. Many agency leaders are looking to address those who are in those tough situations. Residents renting in Seattle will benefit from the information below. Beginning July 1, 2022, when your landlord...
myedmondsnews.com
The human side of the housing debate: Part 4 — Edmonds at the crossroads
The one issue that generates the most intense discussion in Edmonds is housing. Residents and city officials have debated for years the issues related to how and where people should live — from housing density to homelessness to affordable housing — and how much the city should help those who struggle to afford to live here. This is the fourth and final report in My Edmonds News series on our housing debate and its human impacts – It is a story of housing and change; the story of our future. You can read Part 1 of our series here, Part 2 here and Part 3 here.
myeverettnews.com
Days Inn Everett To Be Purchased By Snohomish County For Bridge Housing For Those Experiencing Homelessness
For the last year more than 100 people who have had no housing have received vouchers to stay temporarily at the Days Inn at 1602 SE Everett Mall Way. Today Snohomish County announced it is buying the hotel in south Everett, Washington and will convert it to bridge housing for people experiencing homelessness and also provide services at that location next to the Everett Mall.
KOMO News
Primary ballots challenged across Washington state as votes continue being counted
SEATTLE — Republican Congresswoman Jamie Herrera-Beutler has conceded the primary election for house district 3 to Republican challenger Joe Kent. The latest results show Kent with a lead of 869 votes for the second spot in the November election. Democrat Marie Perez had already advanced as the top vote-getter.
Kent School District investigation finds teacher violated its non-discrimination policy
KENT, Wash. — After an investigation, the Kent School District found an elementary school teacher violated their non-discrimination policy. A teacher at River Ridge Elementary was accused of racism and discrimination in May. A former third-grade student at the school says a teacher called her “ratchet” and “ghetto” during recess when the teacher thought she was fighting with a classmate. KIRO 7 is not naming the teacher at this time.
ncwlife.com
Assaults on Seattle firefighters increase, jeopardizing public safety
(The Center Square) – Seattle firefighters have been subjected to more than 40 violent attacks in the last four months, leaving firefighters concerned for their own safety and the impact on the public. The president of Seattle’s firefighter’s union has called on the city council to take prompt action...
