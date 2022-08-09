ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

BBC

Boy, 6, made new voice of Blackpool Tower

A six-year-old boy has told of his delight at becoming the new voice of Blackpool Tower. Charlie is the voice in the lift, sharing facts and figures about the famous attraction on the Lancashire town's seafront. His mother Wendy said: "He absolutely adores the tower and the passion that he...
U.K.
BBC

Blackpool's zero lap dancing clubs policy used as licences rejected

A policy to phase out lap dancing clubs in Blackpool to make the resort more "family friendly" has been used for the first time. Councillors voted in October to refuse new applications and allow existing licences to expire. The public protection sub-committee threw out two applications, one for a new...
U.K.
Jax Hudur

The Black Couple Who Gave Birth to a White Baby

Ben Ihegboro and Angela Ihegboro with their white daughterScreengrab from the Sun. While many people choose to have babies after getting married, it’s natural for hopeful parents to expect their children to look like them. However, science fiction became a reality for one Nigerian immigrant family in England. The couple were both black but gave birth to a perfectly healthy white baby. Not only did the baby not look like Ben and Angela Ihegboro and their other two children, who were black, but their newborn daughter looked nothing like their race. Instead, the baby daughter, whom they named Nmachi, was blue-eyed, blond, and white.
Person
Pramukh Swami Maharaj
rolling out

A Beaver Walked Into A Bar And Stunned Customers

Pub customers were left stunned after a beaver walked into a bar in the West Midlands in England before hiding beneath a smoking shelter in the beer garden. Drinkers at the Yew Tree Pub in Norton Canes, a village in the Staffordshire region, in the United Kingdom, were left scratching their heads when the large rodent wandered in at around 8:45 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
ANIMALS
BBC

Future of closed historic castle to be discussed

A public meeting is to be held on the future of Barra's Kisimul Castle. The clan stronghold has been closed to the public since the start of the Covid pandemic. Its owners have previously spoken of health and safety concerns around its reopening. The castle dates from the 15th Century...
U.K.
BBC

Carmarthenshire chapel spared demolition after villagers' pleas

The owner of a rural chapel which has stood for almost 150 years has been told that he cannot demolish it. Villagers in Rhydcymerau, Carmarthenshire, who objected to the plan, said they would like it to be a meeting place and community shop. "These were our people, and we should...
POLITICS
The Infatuation

Roti King Battersea

You’ll often find this Malaysian restaurant in Battersea Power Station’s arches filled with locals who are popping in after work and loud groups who’ve just finished a round of indoor crazy golf next door. Super casual, with a bunch of big tables inside and some high tables outside, this isn’t a place where you’ll be asked to keep it down. That, plus the fact that the food is comforting and incredibly good value for money, means that Roti King has effortlessly become a go-to spot in the area.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

Feile organisers hail absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast

Feile An Phobail organisers have hailed the absence of large-scale internment bonfires in Belfast.Traditionally, the pyres were lit each year to mark the anniversary of the introduction of internment without trial on August 9 1971.The controversial policy saw thousands of mostly nationalists detained.However, efforts have been made over several years, including a large music concert as part of Feile An Phobail, to divert young people from bonfires.Timmy Trumpet has Féile Dance Night pumping! pic.twitter.com/931aER4mXT— Féile an Phobail (@FeileBelfast) August 8, 2022Feile director Kevin Gamble said the large bonfires, which he called an “unwanted feature in this community”, again did not...
WORLD
BBC

Cleethorpes: Lack of loos 'putting people off' visiting resort

A lack of public toilets in Cleethorpes is "putting people off" from visiting the resort, according to a local campaigner. Danny Rising started a petition calling for more facilities after an influx of visitors to the east coast resort for the Armed Forces weekend in June. "I personally saw people...
WORLD
BBC

Linton-on-Ouse: Asylum centre plan for ex-RAF site scrapped

Plans to turn a former RAF base into an asylum seeker centre have been withdrawn, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace has said. In April, the Home Office announced plans to turn the site at Linton-on-Ouse, in North Yorkshire, into an asylum centre for up to 1,500 men. But villagers and Hambleton...
U.K.
BBC

France firefighters battle 'monster' wildfire near Bordeaux

More than 1,000 firefighters are battling a "monster" wildfire in south-western France that has already destroyed about 7,400 hectares (18,286 acres) of forest, officials say. The blaze about 30km (19 miles) south-east of Bordeaux has gutted some homes and forced 10,000 residents to flee. "It's an ogre, it's a monster,"...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NME

Neighbourhood Festival announces second wave of acts for 2022

Neighbourhood Festival has announced a second wave of acts for 2022 – check out the line-up below. The event is due to take place across Manchester city centre on Saturday, October 1, with The Snuts, Everything Everything and Sundara Karma all topping the bill. Now, it’s been confirmed that...
MUSIC
BBC

Weather: Disabled Llandysul man struggles with no water

"When it gets very hot, I have trouble breathing, so I try to drink a lot more water." Paul Allen is in a wheelchair, has diabetes, the lung condition COPD and has had three heart attacks. However, Mr Allen has been struggling in the heat with no water or low...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Doncaster Sheffield Airport: Train station plans approved

Plans for a train station at Doncaster Sheffield Airport have been approved by the Department for Transport (DfT). It would link the airport with the Lincoln to Sheffield line. However, the plans hinge on the airport remaining open, with owners Peel stating in July the site "may no longer be...
LIFESTYLE

