Loudenbeck wins Republican primary for Secretary of State, with GOP eyeing oversight of future elections

MADISON, Wis. — Amy Loudenbeck has won the Republican primary for Wisconsin Secretary of State as the party looks to potentially put the office in charge of the state’s elections.

Loudenbeck won the primary over Jay Schroeder and Justin Schmidtka, earning 46.7% of the vote as of 11:35 p.m.

“Wisconsin voters have taken the first step forward in the effort to restore purpose and respect to the Office of Secretary of State,” Loudenbeck said in a statement. “I am grateful to everyone who chose me as the best candidate to take on a 44 year incumbent who has neglected the office for far too long.”

Wis. Secretary of State–Republican

Wisconsin Secretary of State

Amy Loudenbeck Jay Schroeder Justin Schmidtka 571,635 100.0% precincts reporting Last updated: August 11, 2022 6:34 AM 6:34 am CDT

Wisconsin’s Secretary of State is an office that has been stripped of most of its actionable power over the years and is largely a post that keeps a record of all official acts of the state legislature and the governor, including putting the state seal on all official acts signed by the governor.

Incumbent Doug La Follette, a Democrat, has held the role since 1978. The office has not been in charge of running the state’s elections since 1974.

La Follette won his primary Tuesday night as well.

But as Republicans have shown increasing dissatisfaction with the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission — including gubernatorial candidate Rebecca Kleefisch promising to dissolve the commission on her first day in office if elected — Loudenbeck said she wanted to turn the office in a check for the commission when she declared her candidacy last year .

The Republican-controlled Legislature created the Wisconsin Elections Commission in 2015. Elections commission administrator Meagan Wolfe was confirmed by the Republican-controlled State Senate in 2019 to a four-year term but has since been criticized by Republicans for guidance issued for elections during the pandemic.

The Republican-controlled Legislature would be unlikely to restore powers to the office of Secretary of State if a Republican does not win the job in the general election in November.

