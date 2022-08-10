ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 64

Patti Burress
1d ago

The public was informed. Everyone born and raised in San Antonio knows that we have always been Military City USA. That has always made us one of the top 10 targets.God Bless Our Military.

Reply
21
Julie Hannasch
1d ago

They informed the public well in advance that this was going to happen so what were they confused about?

Reply(2)
20
Tejanosito
1d ago

Love to the military 🔥 and chaaa Lehhh no accidents so far gueyyyy lmaoo - get those routes down because Chinas first targets will include SA no doubt. That was this governments way of subtly letting us know without telling us front face.

Reply(9)
6
 

iheart.com

US Army's Nighttime Training Exercises Continue In Downtown San Antonio

The U.S. Army is continuing its nighttime military training exercises downtown and in the central part of the city this week. The exercises will take place between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. every night through Friday. They'll include air and ground mobility operations and combat training in a realistic urban setting. San Antonians shouldn't be concerned if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, and controlled explosions during the night.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday

SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Toy gun forces San Antonio elementary school lock down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police will order a mental health evaluation for a man accused of pulling a toy gun on two people and causing the lock down of a public school. Oak Grove Elementary School was placed on lock down Wednesday morning after officers cornered...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Government Technology

Satellites Monitor Tiny Roadway Changes Along Texas Highway

Tiny shifts in highway pavement serve as an indicator to maintenance officials about where to direct attention before any actual roadway failure occurs. Texas State Highway 130, a public-private toll road connecting Austin with San Antonio, uses satellite imaging technology to scan the entire roadway for flaws. “If movements get...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
tpr.org

San Antonio to consider returning $50 million to CPS Energy customers in bill credits

High energy bills this summer have led to CPS Energy customer woes, but the City of San Antonio is proposing returning some of that revenue to consumers. San Antonio owns CPS Energy and under that model, the city gets about one-third of its annual general fund revenue from the utility. Due to the higher than anticipated energy bills, the city is expected to receive more than $75 million extra revenue from CPS. The city, however, proposes using about $50 million of that extra revenue as a relief to customers.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

