Patti Burress
1d ago
The public was informed. Everyone born and raised in San Antonio knows that we have always been Military City USA. That has always made us one of the top 10 targets.God Bless Our Military.
Julie Hannasch
1d ago
They informed the public well in advance that this was going to happen so what were they confused about?
Tejanosito
1d ago
Love to the military 🔥 and chaaa Lehhh no accidents so far gueyyyy lmaoo - get those routes down because Chinas first targets will include SA no doubt. That was this governments way of subtly letting us know without telling us front face.
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
iheart.com
US Army's Nighttime Training Exercises Continue In Downtown San Antonio
The U.S. Army is continuing its nighttime military training exercises downtown and in the central part of the city this week. The exercises will take place between 6 p.m. and 3 a.m. every night through Friday. They'll include air and ground mobility operations and combat training in a realistic urban setting. San Antonians shouldn't be concerned if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire, and controlled explosions during the night.
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
San Antonio Current
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
KSAT 12
US Army conducts military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army is conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday. It...
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
US Army conducting military training downtown, east side through Friday
SAN ANTONIO — The City of San Antonio is hosting U.S. Army essential military training downtown and on the east side of San Antonio Monday. The training will be taking place through Friday, and will consist of air and ground mobility operations, along with close-quarter combat drills. San Antonians shouldn't be surprised if they hear low-flying helicopters, simulated gunfire and controlled explosions during that time period, city officials say. The local terrain provides training opportunities and simulates environments troops may encounter when deployed, the city also said.
Militaries from around the world training for crisis situations at Fort Sam Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Military forces from more than dozen countries have made Fort Sam Houston home for the week as they train for crisis situations. U.S. Army South is hosting PANAMAX, a joint-military exercise dating back to 2003, which focuses on responding to a host of security threats and humanitarian disasters.
KSAT 12
