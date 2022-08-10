Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Announces New Producer Owned Beef Facility In Amarillo
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced Producer Owned Beef, LLC (“POB”) will create a new beef processing plant in Amarillo. The plant will harvest 3,000 cattle per day and sell beef and beef byproducts both in and out of Texas. The new facility allows Texas cattle producers to access the value chain and keep hundreds of millions of dollars in Texas. The project will create more than 1,500 new jobs and generate $670 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $12.2 million has been extended to POB. In addition, a Veteran Created Job Bonus of $8,000 has been offered.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
State Fair of Texas's 10 Finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. This year's theme is "Treats of Texas," highlighting the State Fair concessionaire's ingenuity when it comes to culinary creations, state fair representatives said.
cbs19.tv
Amid statewide shortage, East Texas woman returns to teaching at Longview ISD
LONGVIEW, Texas — A recent survey revealed many Texas teachers seriously considering quitting last school year. However, amid the current teacher shortage, one East Texas woman who departed with no plans of returning, is now gearing up for the first day of school again. Querida Duncalfe has been a...
Click2Houston.com
5 Texas cities land on list for most humid areas in the country, study finds
TEXAS – If you live in southeast Texas, you’re all too familiar with the outrageous humidity residents experience on a day-to-day basis. From being forced to take multiple showers a day due to perspiration, to forsaking a perfectly good hairstyle, the humidity truly impacts the area enough to start asking some questions.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fried Food Finalists and More at This Year's State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas announced the 10 finalists for the 2022 Big Tex Choice Awards on Wednesday morning. Thirty-six semifinalists competed for best taste in the savory or sweet categories, and all the dishes are going head-to-head for most creative. The State Fair started awarding the Big Tex statues...
Here Are the Closest Marijuana Dispensaries to Abilene, Texas
The fact that you clicked the link when reading that headline, means you're my kind of people. Even though marijuana isn't legal in Texas, you still want to enjoy the green goodness that comes straight from our earth. Obviously, that means traveling to a state where the hippie cabbage is...
Top 10 Businesses That You Said Made Growing Up In West Texas Awesome
We asked West Texans what businesses made growing up in west Texas awesome and we got some great places I remember since I grew up here too. Here are the Top 10 from the comments we got on Facebook:. 1. Shakey's Pizza. Shakeys Pizza was located at 3305 Andrews Hwy...
Employer Drug Testing Laws in Texas
There are no employer drug testing laws in Texas for private employers, although there may be workplace drug testing requirements or restrictions for some government employers, employers subject to DOT’s drug testing rules, companies with federal contracts or grants, and certain high-risk occupations.
KXAN
Texas system that could stop school shooters is underused, state ramping up outreach
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A system that could stop school shooters before they ever enter a classroom isn’t being used much. It’s called iWatch, and it lets people anonymously report suspicious activity. It’s been around since 2013 but started taking in school safety-related threats in 2018. However, as...
New Mexico facing a long fight after a Texas utility spews sewage into the Rio Grande
It will likely be a while before New Mexico officials know whether an El Paso utility will have to pay up for dumping sewage into the Rio Grande. Procedural rules and a fight over jurisdiction are drawing out the process. The New Mexico Water Quality Commission met on Tuesday to...
KWTX
Finalists named for H-E-B Quest for Texas Best 2022
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCBD) - H-E-B has released a list of its top 10 contestants who will present their products for judging at the Dallas Fair Park on Aug. 24. There were 564 products submitted by over 500 Texans for this year’s Quest for the Best competition, from spicy Harissa to hand soap. A panel of judges selected by H-E-B will determine four winning products, with the Grand Prize winner taking home $25,000 and the title of “Texas Best.” Additional cash prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 will be awarded to the first, second, and third place winners.
epbusinessjournal.com
EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants
The federal agency launched the inquiry after complaints from the Harris County Attorney and Lone Star Legal Aid about how the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issues permits to plants that predominantly impact communities of color. “EPA launches investigation into Texas environment agency’s permitting process for concrete batch plants” was...
Report says these are the best lazy rivers in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It may be Wednesday but it’s time to be lazy, why? Well, August 10 is National Lazy Day!. The sun is shining in North Texas and across the Lone Star State even as summer seems to be slowly winding down ahead of the beginning of the school year. What better way to be lazy, than in a lazy river? Quite the thought, right?
riograndeguardian.com
Burkhart: The Rio Grande Valley is finally getting our due
For five years, I’ve been blessed to work with entrepreneurs, elected officials, and investors to plan the growth and promote the uniqueness of South Texas. What unites us is the idea that the Valley is booming and poised for even bigger things. Yet while our future is promising, it...
10 wealthy Texas cities cash in among the richest in America
Frisco may be the home base of the Dallas Cowboys, the richest team in the NFL, but it’s also home to some of the richest people in the country. A recent ranking from data provider HomeSnacks puts Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the U.S.
Beware Of These 10 Most Dangerous Animals in Texas
If you’ve never visited the great state of Texas or haven’t heard much about my beloved state, there are definitely a couple of guidelines that you have to obey to survive here. WHAT DO YOU NEED TO KNOW TO STAY SAFE IN THE GREAT STATE OF TEXAS?. For...
cbs19.tv
Texas lawmakers hold joint committee hearing to discuss school safety solutions
AUSTIN, Texas — In the wake of the tragic mass shooting in Uvalde, both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers have asked Gov. Greg Abbott to call a special legislative session. Unless he does, they can't pass bills about school safety until next year. In the meantime, two legislative committees...
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Texas
There is no doubt that Texas is very rich in history and has a lot to offer. No matter what your definition of a perfect vacation is, you will most definitely be able to have it in Texas because there is something for everybody here. On top of that, people are friendly and welcoming and the food is absolutely delicious. There is no reason why you should not visit Texas if you haven't already. If you have already been to Texas before or you happen to live here, but you are looking for new, exciting places to explore, then you are in luck because I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in Texas that are definitely worth your time. And if you have never visited Texas before, these places are an excellent start.
The Top 10 Weirdest Laws Still on the Books in Texas
There are plenty of laws across the nation that have been on the books for hundreds of years that no longer pertain to our way of life now but they have never been removed. Here are some of them that are still on the books in Texas that can be found on HG.org.
checkoutdfw.com
A bridge that goes over this huge ship channel is the most traveled in Texas that doesn’t meet safety standards
Decades of neglect and lack of investment have left over 46,000 bridges in the United States in a state of disrepair. To address this, President Joe Biden signed into law in November 2021 the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocates $550 billion to rebuilding key infrastructure. Still, necessary repairs may take years, and each day, Americans make 178 million trips across bridges deemed to be structurally deficient.
