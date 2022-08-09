ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch

Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Black Enterprise

Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again

On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
HollywoodLife

Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie

“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
AOL Corp

Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap

Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
Popculture

Chris Rock Mocks Will Smith in Wake of Apology Video

Chris Rock has made it clear that he's not about to speak out about Will Smith for free, and he's also reportedly tired of being portrayed as a victim. Since the infamous Oscars moment that overshadowed the ceremony completely, Rock has made some passing comments behind the scenes while on tour. Smith hadn't spoken about the moment until his video was released at the end of the week.
hotnewhiphop.com

Chris Rock "Doesn't Need To Talk" To Will Smith: Report

He may be cracking jokes on stage about the slap that has caused him to remain a hot topic in pop culture circles, but according to sources, Chris Rock doesn't have any plans to sit down with Will Smith anytime soon. Last week, Smith stunned the internet when he surfaced with a video detailing his perspective on his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. While the actor seemed remorseful, Smith admitted that he did reach out to Rock, however, the comedian did not want to speak with him.
ABC News

'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+

Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Variety

Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?

Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
Parade

He's Definitely Not a Gold Digger! Inside Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth

Eric Marlon Bishop, better known by his stage name of Jamie Foxx, has had one of the most varied careers around, and Jamie Foxx's net worth represents that eclectic work. Starting out as a comedian, he then conquered TV and finally became an Academy Award winner for 2004’s Ray—plus, he’s even had a few hit songs to his name!
Essence

OWN Sets Premiere Date For The Final Season Of ‘Queen Sugar’

“To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry,” Ava DuVernay said in a statement. The seventh and final season for OWN’s critically-acclaimed series Queen Sugar will return on September 6. According to Deadline, this...
