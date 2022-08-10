LEADER OF THE PACK: After watching and learning last season, Kirkpatrick excited to contribute for the Wolves

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cleetus McFarland and Friends Invade Bristol Speedway for an Action-Packed WeekendJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Gray's Mize Farm & Garden Supply Transitions to Hardware Store Thanks to Food CityJohn M. DabbsGray, TN
Sell Your Home Quickly - Johnson City and Tri-Cities Rank in Top 20 Real Estate MarketsJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Five charming small towns in Virginia that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensVirginia State
Explore the Daniel Boone Wilderness Road Blockhouse at Natural Tunnel State ParkThe Planking TravelerDuffield, VA
Related
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan East QB Drake Fisher confident in second season
BLUFF CITY, Tenn. – It was baptism by fire for Drake Fisher last season. “It was crazy,” said Fisher, the junior quarterback at Sullivan East. “I have never seen that competition in my life.”. Fisher learned how serious varsity football can be. These games matter. “I wasn’t...
heraldcourier.com
Bluff City racer Larry Utsman passes away
Former NASCAR Busch Series competitor and 1977 Kingsport Speedway champion Larry Utsman from Bluff City died Friday at age 75 following complications from surgery. The Utsman family was prominent on the short track scene, with Larry’s cousins John A., Cecil, Rick, Sherman and Layman all having success. Larry, who...
heraldcourier.com
Patrick Henry's McFail back on track after injury
EMORY, Va. – The 2021 football season ended in misery for Patrick Henry running back J-Kwon McFail. “I broke my collarbone in week seven and wasn’t able to play after that,” McFail said. “It was very frustrating.”. Naturally, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior was eager for some...
heraldcourier.com
Aug. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy skies. Low near 55F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
heraldcourier.com
Sinking Springs Presbyterian celebrates 250 years of history
ABINGDON, Va. --- The congregation at Sinking Spring Presbyterian Church likes to tell stories. And, with the history that surrounds the 250-year-old Abingdon church, there are plenty to tell. For more than two centuries, the Abingdon church has been a center of worship for as many as 10 generations of...
heraldcourier.com
30th annual South Holston Lake and River Cleanup held Saturday
BRISTOL, Tenn. — The long-running tradition that is the South Holston Lake and River Cleanup added another chapter Saturday. Hundreds of volunteers were spread out across the lake and river area as community businesses and partners came together to support the 30th year of the annual cleanup. Over the past three decades, the cleanup has collected over 30 tons of trash, according to Amy Shuttle, executive vice president and COO of the Bristol TN/VA Chamber of Commerce.
heraldcourier.com
Food truck park values community over competition
BRISTOL, Va. – Bristol’s Food Truck Park had a grand opening so big Friday that some trucks sold out in two hours. Local businesswoman Lauren Griffin got the idea to form the food truck park when she needed a home for a second Blended Pedaler food truck. Instead of creating a space just for her own business, Griffin decided to invite other food trucks and established the city’s first food truck park just off Lee Highway at Exit 7 in Bristol, Virginia.
heraldcourier.com
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 65 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 20% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
RELATED PEOPLE
heraldcourier.com
Charlie Clark to chair Bank of Marion’s board
Perry D. “Pete” Mowbray, retiring chairman of The Bank of Marion’s board of directors, announced long-time board member Charles C. “Charlie” Clark. Jr. has been elected to succeed him as chair the board. Clark, a Rich Valley farmer, has served on the board for almost...
heraldcourier.com
Former oncology nurse struggles to recover from after effects of COVID
BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nineteen months after being diagnosed with COVID-19, Kathy Sharp still copes with the physical and emotional scars the virus has wrought upon on her life. Sharp, 64, is a former oncology nurse practitioner who retired when the effects of “long COVID” – extreme fatigue and memory issues also known as “brain fog” – refused to dissipate. COVID claimed her husband Danny’s life and nearly hers. She spent two weeks in the hospital, remained on oxygen six months and still deals with some impacts to this day.
heraldcourier.com
Sullivan unanimously passes 2022-’23 budget
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. — Sullivan County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to pass the $240 million 2022-2023 Sullivan County budget. The county’s tax rate is set to remain unchanged. Before voting on the budget, Larry Bailey, the Sullivan County finance department director, introduced two corrective amendments to be made. The...
Comments / 0