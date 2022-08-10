Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kid Rock: Bad Reputation Tour is coming to Cincinnati, OH. August 17, 2022Ledford WritesCincinnati, OH
This Abandoned Railroad Trail is One of The Most Unique Hikes in OhioTravel MavenCincinnati, OH
Five Seafood restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
New stores announced for Premium Outlets in OhioKristen WaltersOhio State
5 amazing steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
WLWT 5
Ride Cincinnati: Raising money for a life-saving cause
CINCINNATI — WLWT is raising money for a life-saving cause. Join us for the 16th annual Ride Cincinnati, the grassroots bike tour to help raise money to fight cancer. It all starts with the big kickoff party on Sept. 16 with food, entertainment and more. On Sept. 17, riders...
WLWT 5
Free Cincinnati community fridge getting the boot after 2-year partnership
CINCINNATI — A two-year partnership is now coming to an end, leaving many searching for answers. The Fridge Cincy teamed up with Wave Pool to provide free food to those in Camp Washington. As of Aug. 5, the Fridge team was notified its sponsorship with the organization would be...
WLWT 5
Potential threat at Cincinnati FBI building leads to pursuit, police situation in Clinton County
CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A police pursuit and ongoing police situation in Clinton County has shut down two highways and prompted an area lockdown. It all started after a potential threat was made at a FBI building in Cincinnati. Officials with the Cincinnati FBI field office confirmed the situation...
WLWT 5
Police and community members come together for peace walk to end gun violence
CINCINNATI — Community members and police came together with a strong message to stop the violence. Wednesday, neighbors walked together, hoping for an end to the shooting they keep seeing. This peace walk through the hot spots of the Evanston community is to show residents that law enforcement and leaders are not backing down.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLWT 5
BLINK festival parade to feature torchbearers nominated by the community
CINCINNATI — The BLINK lights festival is returning this fall, and you can be a part of it. The immersive arts and lights event will, for the first time, feature local torchbearers walking in the parade. The torchbearers will carry BLINK artist-designed torches. The BLINK Arts and Lights Festival...
WLWT 5
Armed suspect who tried to breach Cincinnati FBI building dead after standoff, police say
An armed suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement after an attempted breach of a Cincinnati FBI building led to a standoff in rural Clinton County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it started around 9 a.m. when an armed man attempted to...
WLWT 5
$20 million traffic grant should help improve walking, bike access in three Cincinnati neighborhoods
CINCINNATI — Living along Linn Street in Cincinnati's historic West End can be a dangerous proposition for residents like Angela Thompson. "You know, the traffic is so – sometimes so fast," Thompson said. "A lot of the streets that we have in Cincinnati have been designed around the...
WLWT 5
And then there were 2: Cincinnati Zoo announces two finalist names for baby hippo
CINCINNATI — We are one step closer to knowing the name of one of the Cincinnati Zoo's newest residents. On the TODAY show Thursday morning, the Zoo said the baby hippo calf's name options have come down to two choices: Fritz and Ferguson. Submissions for names not only came...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLWT 5
Local group donates more than 100 bookbags, supplies to students at Woodlawn Elementary
CINCINNATI — A community group donated more than 100 backpacks filled with school supplies to students at Woodlawn Elementary. Parents and students were at the school for “Meet the Teacher” night on Tuesday. The organization, “Love All Society-Do Everything in Love” foundation provided the backpacks and supplies...
WLWT 5
The Power of Play: Lincoln Heights girl battling cancer given free day at Chuck E. Cheese
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Lincoln Heights little girl battling cancer received a much-needed boost thanks to her local Chuck E. Cheese. A'Maree Evans considers Chuck E. Cheese in Sharonville her favorite place in the world. She had her first birthday there and her mom used to take her there to play almost every week.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men arrested in Over-the-Rhine mass shooting that sent 9 to hospital
CINCINNATI — Two men have been arrested in connection with the mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine Sunday that sent nine people to the hospital. Officials say Diablo McCoats, 29, has been indicted on 16 counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons while under disability. If convicted on...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police issue weekend parking restrictions in Over-the-Rhine through end of year
CINCINNATI — City leaders announced new temporary parking and sidewalk changes in Over-the Rhine starting this weekend. Cincinnati police have begun hanging parking restriction signs along Main Street in Over-the-Rhine. The restrictions will be enforced on Fridays and Saturdays through the end of the year. The signs read: "No...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
'A lot of people could have died': 2 men arrested for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine
CINCINNATI — A camera captured the split seconds, in sound and video, when a normal night of revelry on Main Street in Cincinnati's Over-the-Rhine neighborhood erupted into chaos. Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters played the video, featuring approx. 12 seconds of gunfire, during a news conference Thursday afternoon. "A...
WLWT 5
Wright State University announces partnership with Amazon; employees to receive free tuition
DAYTON, Ohio — Wright State University announced a new partnership with retailer Amazon Thursday. The university was chosen as a partner for the Amazon Career Choice Program, which will allow new employees to advance their skills and learning opportunities. Under the program, Amazon will pay the tuition of full...
WLWT 5
Police officer, suspect injured in shootout in eastern Indiana
RICHMOND, Ind. — An eastern Indiana police officer was critically wounded and a man was injured in a shootout following a traffic stop and search for possible narcotics, authorities said. Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton responded to a call about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday from other officers to assist...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati teen recovering after tree fell on top of him at birthday party
CINCINNATI — A 13-year-old boy is in the hospital after a birthday party with his friends took a dangerous turn. Now the community is rallying behind Lucas Cirivello and his family as he fights to regain his strength. “He was at a friend's house and climbing on this obstacle...
WLWT 5
1 dead after overnight house fire in Ripley
RIPLEY, Ohio — A woman has died after a house fire overnight in Brown County. Officials say the woman was found on the front porch when first responders got to the scene. The fire, authorities say, started just after 1 a.m. and the house was fully engulfed in flames.
WLWT 5
Three men indicted in connection to Kings Island crime spree
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio — Three Cincinnati men have been indicted in Warren County concerning a crime spree at Kings Island. Last month, multiple guests at the park reported having items stolen, such as cellphones, gift cards, credit cards and cash. They were swiped from people's cars and also the property bins people use before they hop on rides.
WLWT 5
Gucci store coming to Cincinnati's Kenwood Towne Center
CINCINNATI — Luxury fashion retailer Gucci is coming to Kenwood Towne Center. Watch WLWT's top headlines of the morning in the player above. The store is listed as "coming soon" on the mall's website, along with two other stores. The two others include clothing store Garage and jewelry retailer...
WLWT 5
Engineers close a road in Symmes Township for a culvert replacement
LOVELAND-MADEIRA CORRIDOR, Ohio — The Hamilton County Engineer's Office announced a road closure in Symmes Township this week. Engineers will close East Kemper Road between Loveland Madeira and Twightwee roads for a culvert replacement beginning Thursday, August 11. The closure is expected to remain in place through Friday, August...
Comments / 0