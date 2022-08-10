Read full article on original website
Mililani football falls to Mission Viejo
Mililani fell to California's Mission Viejo 34-21 on Friday.
A preview to the Kaneohe Bay Air Show
They flip, they tumble, and make the ground rumble.
Hawaiian Slack Key Festival in Waikiki
The Hawaiian Slack Key Guitar Festival will be making an appearance this Saturday at the Waikiki Aquarium.
airwaysmag.com
8/14/1969: Braniff’s Inaugural Nonstop to Hawaii
DALLAS – Today in Aviation, the Iconic US airline Braniff International (BN) commenced non-stop stop services from Dallas Love Field (DAL) to Honolulu (HNL) in 1969. Flight BN501 was operated by one of the airline’s Boeing 707-327Cs, painted in its eye-catching bright orange ‘The End of the Plain Plane’ livery. At the controls was Captain M.W. “Mal” Sellmeyer, who, along with his colleagues, was presented with a Hawaiian lei by Hawaiian Airlines (HA) officials before departure.
petapixel.com
Celebrated Nature Photographer Dies After Falling from a Cliff
Nate Yeun, a well-respected nature photographer, has been found dead after falling from a cliff in Hawaii while out hiking. Tributes have flooded in for the naturalist on social media who was passionate about documenting, and preserving, Hawaii. Search organizers say Yuen went for a hike on Sunday but never...
pbshawaii.org
Available 8/17 The Honolulu Strangler with Robbie Dingeman
Between 1985 and 1986, the murders of five women by an unidentified serial killer struck fear in the hearts of Hawai‘i residents. Robbie Dingeman tells the story of the Honolulu Strangler.
U.S. Navy Blue Angels drawing in traffic
The Kaneohe Bay Air Show is this weekend and is drawing up quite
Honolulu Little League advances to 2022 Little League World Series
Honolulu Little League topped Arizona 9-2 to win the West Regional championship on Friday,
KITV.com
Hawaii restaurants trimming down menus as costs continue to skyrocket
When the owners of 9Bar HNL in Kakaako saw the bacon in their breakfast bowls triple in price, they decided it was time to cut their menu. "So imagine all the food that we used to have that increased costs -- triple for everything," said Tracey Seta, who runs the cafe with her husband. "It was just too much to handle."
seniorsmatter.com
Aging in Place Remodeling in Honolulu
We are a general contractor company, offering professional construction and renovation services- tailored to fit your needs. From custom remodeling to general handyman work, Phoenix Home Improvement is here for you. LaRue’s Plumbing and Remodeling is a family owned and operated company, this gives us the advantage to provide excellent...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thanks to these Waikiki fourth graders, Rocky’s famous new pup has a name!
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Waikiki Elementary School students were tasked with a big job: Name Hawaiian monk seal Rocky’s new pup. After much deliberation, they arrived at ... Koalani. Earlier this month, fourth grade students conducted a haku inoa ― a name weaving exercise ― accounting cultural and scientific information...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Crews put out Kahului brush fire that got dangerously close to a supermarket
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A brush fire on Maui Sunday was fueled by dry brush and strong winds, according to fire officials. Crews were called out around 12:30 p.m. to the Safeway along Ho’okele Street and Pulehu Road. They found the flames quickly spreading through dry brush. It burned about...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Free flights for Hawaii veterans to visit memorials built in their honor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A treat for our Hawaii veterans!. Honor Flight Network is partnering with Alaska Airlines to fly Hawaii veterans — for free — to the Nation’s Capital so they can visit memorials made in their honor. In a press conference held Thursday, the Veterans Organization...
Honolulu City Council: All Races Headed To Runoff
Honolulu City Council candidates Tyler Dos Santos-Tam, Matt Weyer and Ron Menor are in the lead in races to represent downtown Honolulu, the North Shore and the Pearl City area, respectively, according to primary election results published Saturday evening. All three council races on the ballot are set for runoff...
wealthofgeeks.com
The 8 Best Vegan Restaurants in Hawaii
Are you vegan, visiting Hawaii, or moving to the iconic islands? You will love the variety of vegan food here. The islands have access to fresh supplies of plant-based foods all year round, and some restaurants serve lip-smacking vegan dishes. Here you will find new vegan dishes inspired by local...
Two Of Waikiki’s Oldest Beach Clubs Are Struggling To Come To Grips With Climate Change
In December 2020, after years of negotiating with its landlord to secure a long-term lease extension for its site in Waikiki near Diamond Head, the Outrigger Canoe Club sent some bad news to the landlord. A panel of Outrigger real estate experts had examined the club’s proposal and raised red...
Last chance to check out Kyra the Baker in Waikiki
Sunday, August 14 will be her last day open. You can stop on by to show support for this teenage baker and buy some cookies.
Schofield Barracks calls on HECO to help with power outages
USAG Hawaii said the outage needs to happen to allow Hawaiian Electric Company to execute a tie-in to connect circuits from the Menoher substation to another on-post substation.
BEAT OF HAWAII
Hawaii Travel Customer Service Is Dead. Here’s What’s Next.
The Hawaii hospitality industry continues to evolve through an unprecedented transformation over the past three years. In this fascinating evolution, new innovating technology is replacing people. How will this work in terms of customer satisfaction?. Why customer service in Hawaii travel is dead. Following Covid, we saw that hotels, airlines,...
bigislandnow.com
Kahikina Enters Final Hours of His Attempt to Break Record for Longest Continued Broadcast
KAPA Hawaiian FM DJ Tommy “Kahikina” Ching is entering the final 24 hours of his nearly 10 days on air in an effort to break the world record for longest continued broadcast by one hour. The radiothon has a goal to raise $50,000 for Hawai‘i Island United Way,...
