STOCKTON -- San Joaquin County held its first Novavax vaccine clinic in Stockton today."This vaccine had been studied for some time, and I think we were all looking for different technology," said Dr. Maggie Park.Dr. Park is the Health Officer for San Joaquin County, which just acquired the new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine."I think a lot of people were waiting for that option to have traditional older technology, maybe something more tried and true," said Dr. Park. It comes after hesitation to mRNA vaccines. Although it was not new technology, it was the first time it was seen in vaccines. The Novavax vaccine...

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO