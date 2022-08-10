ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Robyn Griggs, ‘Another World’ Actress, Dies at 49

Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on soap operas Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49. The actress’ passing was announced on her Facebook page Saturday. She had been battling cervical cancer and was open about her health struggles on social media, with Griggs posting last month that she had been diagnosed with four new tumors. More from The Hollywood ReporterAnne Heche Taken Off Life Support, Rep Says; Dies at 53Jessica Klein, 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Writer and Producer, Dies at 66Denise Dowse, Actress in 'Beverly Hills, 90210' and 'Insecure,' Dies at 64 Griggs debuted as Stephanie Hobart on One...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Monica, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Entertainment
Santa Monica, CA
Society
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Robyn Griggs Dead at 49

Just days after her family announced that Robyn Griggs had entered hospice care, the actress has sadly passed away from cancer at the age of 49. “With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing,” read an August 13 post shared on her Facebook page as well as by her publicist, Lisa Rodrigo, on Instagram. “However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories.”
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Dixie D'Amelio Rings in 21st Birthday in Las Vegas

TikTok star Dixie D'Amelio rang in her 21st birthday surrounded by family and friends during a weekend-long trip to Las Vegas that included dinners, bottle service, and hanging out with DJ Snake and Louis the Child. Over the weekend, the group of 30 dined at Carversteak Restaurant at Resorts World...
LAS VEGAS, NV
papermag.com

M.I.A. Debuts Robot Replica M.A.I. in 'Popular' Music Video

M.I.A.’s video for her newest single, "Popular," casts her robot replica in the role of the pop star. The song explores self-love and success, separating M.I.A. from the role she plays in culture today. With choral lyrics, "Love me like I love me, love me/ Suddenly it’s about me, ‘bout me/ Now you wanna be around me, ‘round me/ Cause I love myself, I’m livin' life," M.I.A. speaks to the duality of life in the limelight, where personal perception is always in conversation with public perception.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy