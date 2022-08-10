ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Dump Day’ to take place in Colusa County as part of Caltrans initiative

By Megan Camponovo
 2 days ago

COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, Williams will host another ‘ Dump Day’ , where residents can dispose of large amounts of waste for free as part of Caltrans’ Clean California Initiative.

Saturday’s event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at 737 N 7th Street in Williams. Caltrans will have staff there to accept household waste and other trash at no charge.

Caltrans will be accepting household waste and garbage such as metal, plastic, fiberglass, fabric, glass, untreated wood, as well as landscape trimmings.

Up to four pieces of electronic waste per vehicle, such as televisions, computer monitors, VCRs, CD/DVD players, stereo equipment, and microwaves will also be accepted, along with other household appliances.

Tires can also be dropped off, up to six per vehicle. Concrete such as dirt, rocks, asphalt, sand, brick, or construction materials can also be dropped off along with mattresses box springs, and futons.

Treated wood, asbestos, compressed gas, and hazardous waste of any type including paint, batteries, oils, acids, aerosol cans, household chemicals, corrosive, or hazardous waste will not be accepted at the event.

