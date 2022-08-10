ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SFGate

N.Y. Yankees-Boston Runs

Red sox first. Tommy Pham doubles to deep center field. Rafael Devers grounds out to shallow right field, Anthony Rizzo to Jameson Taillon. Tommy Pham to third. Xander Bogaerts grounds out to shortstop, Isiah Kiner-Falefa to Anthony Rizzo. Tommy Pham scores. Alex Verdugo grounds out to second base, Gleyber Torres to Anthony Rizzo.
MLB
SFGate

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Cubs second. Franmil Reyes strikes out swinging. Nico Hoerner doubles to left field. Patrick Wisdom homers to left field. Nico Hoerner scores. Zach McKinstry doubles to shallow right field. Yan Gomes pops out to Joey Votto. Christopher Morel strikes out swinging. 2 runs, 3 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on....
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Arizona-Colorado Runs

Diamondbacks first. Josh Rojas flies out to deep left field to Connor Joe. Emmanuel Rivera singles to shallow left field. Ketel Marte flies out to deep right field to Randal Grichuk. Christian Walker doubles to deep center field. Emmanuel Rivera scores. Daulton Varsho pops out to shallow infield to Ryan McMahon.
PHOENIX, AZ
SFGate

Estrada hits 2-run HR in 9th, Giants edge Pirates 8-7

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Thairo Estrada hit a two-run homer with one out in the ninth inning and the San Francisco Giants edged the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-7 in a back-and-forth game Sunday. Evan Longoria, whose wild throw gave Pittsburgh the go-ahead run in the top of the ninth, started...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy