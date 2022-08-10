Read full article on original website
Cris Cyborg Set To Make Pro Boxing Debut On Sept. 25
Bellator featherweight champion Cris Cyborg‘s next combat sports appearance will come in the boxing ring against Simone Silva on Sept. 25. Cyborg announced the news during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour on Wednesday. This will be Cyborg’s first professional boxing fight after teasing a bout for months....
Dana White explains why he did not offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant win on DWCS
Dana White has explained why he didn’t offer Bo Nickal a UFC contract despite his dominant Contender Series win last night. Over the last few years, UFC president Dana White has seen plenty of standout performances on the Tuesday Night Contender Series. Some fighters have been signed and others haven’t but along the way, we’ve had the chance to witness some breakout stars make their mark.
Michael Bisping sends a cautionary message to Bo Nickal: “Slow your roll a little bit, buddy”
Former UFC champion Michael Bisping has sent a word of warning to Bo Nickal following his Contender Series win. Throughout the course of his time in mixed martial arts, Michael Bisping has seen pretty much everything there is to see. From dramatic knockouts to huge upsets and beyond, ‘The Count’ is better equipped than most to comment on what’s going on in the sport.
MMAmania.com
Alexander Volkanovski doubles down on UFC 280 backup role: ‘No one will take the opportunity from me’
Alexander Volkanovski wants his shot at becoming the next Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion so badly, that he is willing to fly to Abu Dhabi to be the backup at UFC 280 on Oct. 22, 2022. Islam Makhachev and former 155-pound champion, Charles Oliveira are set to headline the...
mmanews.com
Patricky ‘Pitbull’ Freire Will Take On Usman Nurmagomedov At Bellator 288
A lightweight title fight between Patricky “Pitbull” Freire and Usman Nurmagomedov is in the works. It has been nine months since Patricky Freire won the Bellator lightweight title. During that time, many have wondered who would be next for him and when would he return. It seems both answers have been revealed as the next bout for “Pitbull” has been leaked.
Jiri Prochazka-Glover Teixeira Rematch Scheduled For UFC 282 In December
One of the best fights of 2022 is expected to get an immediate sequel. MMA Fighting's Guilherme Cruz reported on Thursday that UFC light heavyweight champion, Jiri Prochazka and former champ, Glover Teixeira have verbally agreed to a rematch at a yet-to-be-announced UFC 282 event on December 10, but the promotion has yet to officially confirm anything regarding the booking or event. The pair's first meeting at UFC 275 back in June ended up being a fight of the year candidate with Prochazka ultimately defeating Teixeira via a fifth-round submission win.
ESPN
Visa issues for Magomed Umalatov, Denis Goltsov force PFL to adjust semifinal matchups
The PFL has made several last-minute changes to its 2022 semifinals matchups on Friday in Cardiff, Wales. Top-seeded welterweight Rory MacDonald (23-9-1) was supposed to face Magomed Umalatov (12-0), but will now meet Dilano Taylor (9-2) instead. Additionally, heavyweight Matheus Scheffel (16-8) will look to advance to the finals against late replacement Juan Adams (10-4), rather than his originally scheduled opponent, Denis Goltsov.
MMAmania.com
Kayla Harrison vs. Cris Cyborg? PFL offers staggering $1 million purse, $2 million win bonus for ‘super’ fight
Despite deciding to ink another deal to return to Professional Fighters League (PFL), Kayla Harrison hasn’t given up her efforts to lock down a fight against current Bellator MMA Featherweight champion, Cris Cyborg. And she has her employers backing her up in her quest. PFL co-founder, Don Davis, has...
UFC Announces New Broadcast Deals In Brazil; Rio de Janeiro Set To Host UFC 283 In January
The UFC is set to make its return to Brazil for the first time since March 2020. The promotion officially announced via an official press release on Wednesday that the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro would be hosting UFC 283 on January 21. Additionally, the UFC revealed that their Fight Pass streaming service would launch in Brazil on January 1 and that the Band TV network has become the new broadcast home for the promotion in the country. UFC President Dana White gave the following statement on the news.
Yazmin Jauregui predicts fast KO to inspire Mexico at UFC on ESPN 41
SAN DIEGO – Yazmin Jauregui may be young, and early in her MMA career, but she’s not lacking in confidence. Jauregui (8-0 MMA, 0-0 UFC), a 23-year-old from Mexico and recent Combate Global tournament winner, will make her promotional debut in a women’s strawweight bout against Iasmin Lucindo (13-4 MMA, 0-0 UFC) on Saturday at UFC on ESPN 41.
UFC San Diego: Cynthia Calvillo is the fighter to watch
Cynthia Calvillo needs to defeat the scale and Nina Nunes to make sure she stays on the UFC roster. The UFC is back at it again with another event, this time headlined with a big bantamweight affair between Marlon Vera and former champion, Dominick Cruz. While these two men look to carve out their place in the 135-pound division, there are other fighters looking to push forward to their dream of being a UFC champion. Cynthia Calvillo is one of those individuals and she’s looking to turn around a rough skid and potentially keep her spot on the UFC roster.
mmanews.com
Jared Cannonier Vs. Sean Strickland Targeted For Oct. 15
A UFC middleweight matchup between former title challenger Jared Cannonier and Sean Strickland is reportedly in the works for an Oct. 15 event. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani was the first to report the news of the targeted Cannonier/Strickland booking. Both Cannonier and Strickland are coming off of tough losses at...
MMAmania.com
Viva Brazil! UFC 283 official for Jan. 21 in Rio
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will stage its upcoming UFC 283 pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event on Sat., Jan. 21, 2023 inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, according to a recent press release. No fighters have been attached to the card; however, you can expect a plethora...
MMA Fighting
Jan Blachowicz sends fiery message to Jiri Prochazka while calling for UFC title fight
Jan Blachowicz is fed up with waiting and he’s voicing his disdain about the current situation at light heavyweight where Jiri Prochazka has been campaigning for a rematch against Glover Teixeira. Following a win over Aleksandar Rakic in May, Blachowicz considered himself the No. 1 contender in the division...
mmanews.com
Uriah Hall Announces MMA Retirement
Long-time UFC middleweight contender Uriah Hall has announced his retirement from the sport of mixed martial arts. Hall, a two-time Ring of Combat middleweight champion, broke onto the scene during season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter, during which he recorded three knockouts, including a particularly notable and much-replayed spinning hook kick KO of Adam Cella.
411mania.com
Austin Vanderford Interested In Doing More Wrestling Once His MMA Career Ends
Austin Vanderford has made a few appearances on AEW TV alongside his wife Paige VanZant, and the Bellator fighter would be interested in doing more with the company. Vanderford recently talked with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald about his experiences on AEW TV and more, and you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):
WWE・
Despite flyweight return vs. Nina Nunes, Cynthia Calvillo plans to drop to strawweight
Cynthia Calvillo doesn’t plan to stick around much longer at 125 pounds. The UFC veteran returns Saturday against Nina Nunes on the preliminary card of UFC on ESPN 41. But despite the flyweight return, Calvillo (9-4-1 MMA, 6-4-1 UFC) has her mind set on returning to her original home of 115 pounds.
CBS Sports
UFC Pound-for-Pound Fighter Rankings: Amanda Nunes returns to No. 1 spot after dominating Julianna Pena
The queen of MMA is back. Long live the queen. Fueled by a clean bill of health and an evolved southpaw stance, Amanda Nunes looked every bit the G.O.A.T. of women's MMA at UFC 277 on July 30 by soundly outpointing Julianna Pena in their rematch to regain her women's bantamweight title.
