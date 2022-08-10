ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis Center, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Lewis Center, OH
10TV

Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
COLUMBUS, OH
Live Action News

OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers

A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
10TV

1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

African lion dies at Columbus zoo

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man critical after shooting at downtown Columbus nightclub

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in downtown Columbus. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police. Officers were working a special...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus

Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Abraham Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
