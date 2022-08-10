Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
21 Years Ago, a Woman Left for a Romantic 4th of July Trip With Her Married Co-Worker. She Was Never Seen Again.Fatim HemrajMarysville, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches pollThe LanternColumbus, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio have been ranked as the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensOhio State
WOUB
Group plans to put Christian schools inside Ohio churches and allow kids to attend with public money
A new, private school has been commissioned in Columbus but it’s not like many others. What makes this one different is the elementary school is housed in a church, in a low-income neighborhood. This is a pilot project for the Center for Christian Virtue. And the group said it’s...
Parent support group helping Columbus families as potential teachers' strike looms
COLUMBUS, Ohio — With school just days away, communities are doing what they can to support each other this year while the clock is ticking on the potential teachers' strike with Columbus City Schools. Parents who spoke with 10TV say they stand by the teachers but are concerned about...
Mansfield Ohio May Be The Next Pizza Capital in the Country
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Thousands gather for African American Male Wellness Agency walk
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Thousands of people gathered at Livingston Park for Saturday’s 19th Annual African American Male Wellness Walk in Columbus. NBC4 is a proud sponsor of this community event. The African American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA) aims to raise awareness and address disparities facing the Black male community. AAMWA Walk Coordinator Marlon Platt […]
columbusfreepress.com
Busting Myths: Still searching for Downtown: “Ideas considered for Downtown plan”
Only in Columbus, Ohio, can “ideas [be] considered for Downtown plan” without confronting the physical reality or the history of downtown. That, of course, is the Columbus Way. Historical and physical reality, including concrete, cannot interfere with fantasy or selling and buying. If I didn’t know better, I...
Cops and Barbers continues to help Columbus youth
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Inside the Fresche barber shop off North High Street there’s an infectious personality with a refreshing outlook on today’s troubled youth. “What I’m doing is only a small scale of what’s been happening with the youth around here,” Rob Cayson said.
Canal Winchester community hold school supply drive in honor of students killed in December shooting
CANAL WINCHESTER, Ohio — The Canal Winchester community came together today to collect school supplies for families in need. It's an effort to honor the two siblings who lost their lives to gun violence last year. The community remembers 9-year-old Demetrius Wall’Neal and 6-year-old Londynn Wall’Neal who were fatally...
OUTRAGEOUS: Columbus ordinance tasks abortion group to ‘examine activities’ of pro-life pregnancy centers
A City of Columbus abortion ordinance is allocating over $26,000 to Pro-Choice Ohio, originally founded as a NARAL affiliate (note: the national offices of NARAL were originally co-founded by eugenicists), to “examine” pregnancy resource centers and determine whether “residents of the City of Columbus have access to medically accurate and legal reproductive health information.” The City passed the ordinance as an emergency action along with additional pro-abortion measures.
Two hurt after hit-and-run in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have been hospitalized after being hit by a car overnight Sunday in north Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police say that at around 2:30 a.m., two people were hit by a car at the intersection of Summit Street and Chittenden Avenue before the car drove away from the scene. […]
Knox Pages
'The Mom Squad': How one Ohio manufacturer solved its labor shortage by prioritizing parents
MOUNT VERNON — Knox County's child care and labor shortages are inextricably linked, according to local officials. Data from the Area Development Foundation (ADF) backs this up. Local News. Locally Powered. Our goal is to help make the community a better place to live and work, and to do...
Proposed Black Bank Aims To Raise $20 Million To Open in Columbus, Ohio
Columbus, Ohio’s largest city and capital, could become home to a Black-owned bank if leaders can make it happen. Adelphi Bank founder Jordan Miller said it is talking with “high net-worth individuals and institutions in Central Ohio as it seeks to raise the initial $20 million, ” according to Columbus Business First.
Columbus parents deciding if kids will attend school amid strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Parents in the Columbus City School District are working to figure out their back-to-school plans with the first day of class just 12 days away. The district and the teachers’ union have reached a stalemate when it comes to contract negotiations. The union is taking steps towards a potential strike and […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Teen stabs her boyfriend after fight in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway Sheriff’s Office responded to the 9000 block of Shepherd Road near Lockbourne Sunday evening for a reported stabbing. According to initial reports, an altercation between a juvenile female and her boyfriend ended with the male subject being stabbed in the hand with what dispatchers described as a “large steak knife.”
Cop goes cowboy: Video shows Columbus officer lassoing highway cow
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus cop became a cowboy Tuesday night after lassoing a loose highway cow back to safety. Bodycam footage released by Columbus Division of Police on Friday shows the moments after a 32-cattle trailer overturned on the ramp from Interstate 70 East to I-270 North on the West Side around 8:15 […]
1 critically injured in Sharon Township house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was critically injured during a house fire in northwestern Franklin County Friday evening. The Worthington Fire Department was called to the home in the 500 block of Rosslyn Avenue in Sharon Township around 9:50 p.m. The person was taken to The Ohio State University...
African lion dies at Columbus zoo
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium died earlier this week, the zoo announced on Friday. African lion Kazi died Aug. 9 at nearly 16 years old. Kazi’s mobility started to significantly decline after the animal health team found multiple areas of spinal arthritis and spinal cord compression, the zoo […]
Car thefts on the rise near Ohio State campus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State University Police Department is warning students and staff about a rash of car thefts happening on and around campus. As of July 24, more than 2,000 Kia's or Hyundai's were reported stolen across the city since the beginning of the year, according to Columbus Police.
Man critical after shooting at downtown Columbus nightclub
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Police say a man is in critical condition after a shooting that happened Saturday morning in downtown Columbus. The shooting happened in the parking lot of the XO Nightclub, located at 40 East Long Street, around 1:40 a.m., according to police. Officers were working a special...
Highest and lowest paying health care jobs in Columbus
Anybody who has taken a course in marketing, psychology or sociology is likely familiar with Maslow’s Hierarchy of Needs. First detailed by psychologist Abraham Maslow in his 1943 work “A Theory of Human Motivation,” the hierarchy breaks down the complex network of human thoughts into a categorical triage, placing self-development at the top and security and […]
'It’s concerning': Running community responds to 2nd attack on Scioto Trail this summer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating another reported attack on the Scioto Trail this summer. The report says the latest incident happened on Aug. 4 just a few yards from Bicentennial Park. According to the police report, the victim told police a man was following...
10TV
Columbus, OH
ABOUT
Columbus local newshttps://www.10tv.com/
