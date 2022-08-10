Las Vegas Civic Center Plaza plan considered during meeting Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The City of Las Vegas Planning Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to discuss the design plans for a $165 million Civic Center Plaza project.

City planning commission leaders voted to approve the plan and it will now head to the Las Vegas City Council for final approval on September 21.

If the project reaches final approval in September the new building would be built at the corner of Bonneville and Main Street and could eventually host outdoor events year-round.

8 News Now previously reported that construction plans for a new pedestrian bridge from the plaza are set to begin next year.

A rendering of the Symphony Park pedestrian bridge shows the bridge looking west toward downtown.

The project’s architecture company spoke at Tuesday’s meeting regarding the construction plan.

The proposed underground parking is still in the early budget planning stages.

