Kait 8
1 person injured in Sunday night shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police responded to a shooting in Jonesboro Sunday night. According to a Jonesboro Police Department desk sergeant, a shooting occurred at the 1000 block of Ferrel Street in Jonesboro. The desk sergeant said multiple officers were at the scene. JPD confirmed one person was taken to...
Kait 8
1 killed, 1 injured in Jackson County crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Illinois woman died Saturday night in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 67. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 10:50 p.m. Aug. 13 near mile-marker 74 in rural Jackson County. Brandi N. Fry, 37, of Clayton, Illinois, was traveling very slowly in the...
Man found guilty for 2020 Jonesboro stabbing death
JONESBORO, Ark. — On August 13, 2022, 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton was prosecuted for the murder of 57-year-old Ronald Voyles in Jonesboro in 2020. Following a four-day trial on Friday, August 12, 2022, a Craighead County jury found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. Circuit Judge...
Kait 8
Deputies, AGFC agents searching for missing boater
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Search crews are combing a Lawrence County wilderness area, looking for a man who disappeared after falling off a boat. Chief Deputy Tony Waldrup said the 21-year-old man and his friend were fishing near the boat ramp at the Shirey Bay Rainey Break WMA near Alicia Saturday evening when he fell overboard.
KTLO
Woman accused of breaking into vehicles tracked by AirPods
A Sharp County woman is currently in the Izard County Detention Center on accusations of breaking into several vehicles after being tracked by AirPods. Twenty-year-old Autumn Dailey of Hardy is facing 15 charges, including 12 felonies, with her bond set at $50,000. According to the Izard County Sheriff’s Office, the...
Kait 8
Woman arrested following ‘breaking and entering spree’
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 20-year-old woman is in custody after sheriff’s investigators say she went on a “breaking and entering spree.”. Deputies arrested Autumn Dailey of Hardy on suspicion of 15 charges, including 10 counts of breaking or entering, theft of a firearm, theft of a debit card, and three misdemeanor theft charges.
whiterivernow.com
Woman arrested after AirPods pinpoint her location
Izard County authorities allege a Hardy, Ark., woman began breaking into and entering vehicles and stealing property last week. There was also at least one break-in in Fulton County. Before she was done, Autumn Dailey, 20, had broken into over a dozen vehicles and taken a variety of property including...
Kait 8
Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash
BUTLER COUNTY, Mo. (KAIT) - A Rector man suffered serious injuries Saturday in a motorcycle crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred at 9:10 p.m. Aug. 13 on West Outer Road, two miles south of Poplar Bluff in Butler County. According to the crash report, 18-year-old Carter...
Kait 8
SENSE OF SECURITY: Area law enforcement train for active school shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – When a school shooting tragedy happens, we expect our first responders to be well trained and ready to respond. Throughout the summer, members of the Jonesboro Police Department sharpened their skills with hours of training. The training is invaluable when it comes to saving lives.
Kait 8
1 injured in late-night Jonesboro shooting
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - One person was sent to the hospital after Jonesboro police said they were found shot. According to the initial incident report, around 11:11 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 11, officers were advised about a victim who had gunshot wounds at the St. Bernard’s emergency room. When they...
Kait 8
Man sentenced to prison in 2020 stabbing
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After a four-day trial, a jury finds a man guilty in the 2020 death of a Jonesboro man. Gabriel E. Walton, 20, was found guilty of Ronald Voyles’, 57, death. According to a news release by the Office of Prosecuting Attorney Keith L. Chrestman, deputy prosecuting attorneys Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner prosecuted Walton Friday.
Kait 8
Police: Stolen jewelry, meth found during compliance visit
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – A Pocahontas woman was arrested after police said she stole $10,000 in jewelry from a couple she was hired to take care of. 31-year-old Brittany Madden was arrested Thursday, Aug. 11 after the Pocahontas Police Department conducted a home compliance visit of her house. According...
Kait 8
Man arrested after police found drugs, paraphernalia during vehicle search
MANILA, Ark. (KAIT) – A 44-year-old Manila man is behind bars after deputies were able to find drugs and paraphernalia during a search of his vehicle. Daniel Archer was arrested by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department on Friday, Aug. 12 for an incident on West County Road 314.
neareport.com
Walton found guilty of 2020 killing
Jonesboro, Arkansas. Charlene Henry and Tiarra Tanner—deputy prosecuting attorneys—prosecuted 20-year-old Gabriel E. Walton for Ronald Voyles’s August 2020 killing. After a four-day trial, a Craighead County jury Friday found Walton guilty of manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence. And Circuit Judge Cindy Thyer followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced Walton to 45 years’ imprisonment.
Kait 8
Vacant house fire “suspicious”, fire department says
TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) – A house was completely destroyed in an early morning fire in Tuckerman. Police Chief Justin Collum told Region 8 News the fire happened at a house on Foster Street around 2:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 11. He explained no one was inside at the time of...
Kait 8
Randolph County traffic alert and power outage
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A major traffic alert in Randolph County. According to the Pocahontas Chief of Police David Eddington, a power pole was hit by a vehicle and fell down on Highway 67 just north of Broadway. The Entergy Arkansas outage map shows power outages along the highway.
Kait 8
Questions remain over sheriff’s office employee’s death
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The public is beginning to ask more questions about the investigation into the death of a Fulton County employee. Fulton County Sheriff’s Office employee Kristy Marie Taylor was found dead Saturday, July 9, at her home on Fawnwood Road in Salem. A press release...
Kait 8
One dead, two hurt in Highway 49 crash
BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) – One person has died, and two others were hurt in a crash on Highway 49 Wednesday afternoon in Brookland. Arkansas State Police said Kevin B. Faughn, 57, of Paragould, was going south on Highway 49 when his Ford Fiesta traveled across three lanes of traffic, hitting another vehicle head-on going north.
neareport.com
Suspect passes away after attempted suicide in Trumann jail
A person who was booked into the Trumann Police Department’s jail and attempted suicide has died, the department confirmed to NEA Report. Trumann PD Captain Gary Henry released the following statement:. “On August 1, 2022, an incident occurred in our jail that is under investigation. We can confirm that...
KTLO
Lawrence County man dead following armed disturbance and standoff with law enforcement
A Portia (Lawrence County) man is dead after he reportedly began firing a gun randomly outside his home this afternoon and was later confronted by law enforcement officers attempting to have the gunman surrender. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies and Arkansas State Troopers responded to a call at 3:45 PM of...
