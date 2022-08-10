Read full article on original website
Shawnee Co. officials arrest one person in Thursday morning ATM theft, chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County officials have arrested one suspect who is believed to have been involved in the early-morning theft of an ATM from a bank in Auburn and a resulting police chase. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office asked residents from SW Fairlawn rd. to SW Urish Rd....
Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
Sinkhole causes closure of NW 6th St. near Heritage Christian School
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A sinkhole has caused the closure of NW 6th St. at the Taylor intersection. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, the City of Topeka says the Street Department will be at the intersection of NW 6th St. and NW Taylor to repair a sinkhole. The City noted that...
U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
KHP identifies Wamego family who lost father in 3-car collision on Highway 24
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has identified the Wamego family who lost their father when they were all involved in a 3-car collision with a semi-truck on Wednesday. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:30 on Wednesday, Aug. 10, emergency crews were called...
TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
Computer, firearms examiners testify Wednesday morning in Dana Chandler trial
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Testimony began Wednesday morning in Day 4 of the Dana Chandler retrial in Shawnee County District Court in Topeka. Shawnee County District Court Judge Cheryl Rios called the court into session at 9:14 a.m. At the outset of Wednesday morning’s proceedings, Rios announced a person who...
East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
Narcotics search warrant lands two Osage County suspects in jail
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Osage City Police Department and the Osage County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search warrant Tuesday afternoon which led to the arrest of two people. Tanny L. Kendall, 62, of Osage City and Shane A. Kendall, 46, of Osage City were arrested for possession...
Salina man behind bars on $107K+ bond on probation violation, failure to appear
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Salina man is being held in the Riley Co. Jail on a total bond worth more than $107,000 for violations of his probation and failing to appear before the court. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug....
More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
Criminal charges filed in South Topeka murder case
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday that he has filed criminal charges against two individuals for the August 5th homicide of Jahlel Brundidge. On the afternoon of August 5th, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846...
Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
KVOE
Osage City residents arrested on suspected drug activity
Two Osage City residents have been jailed on suspicion of drug-related activity. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies and Osage City Police officers did a search warrant at 714 Market in Osage City on Tuesday afternoon. Afterward, 62-year-old Tammy Kendall was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Shane Kendall, 46, was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
Competency hearing set for man found with hidden rifle outside Topeka store
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found hiding a semi-automatic rifle under his clothing outside a Topeka store is set for a competency hearing. Prosecutors formally charged Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, with felony counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, and aggravated domestic battery, plus one count of misdemeanor assault. The Shawnee...
Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill
RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
Topeka elementary students forced to switch schools at the last minute
TOPEKA (KSNT) — For the past several weeks, a local mother has been scrambling to get her children ready for their first day of school. However, Jennifer Tibbs recently found out her second grader was moved to a different elementary school that’s farther away from her home. The only problem is, Tibbs says she was […]
