Jackson County, KS

WIBW

Topeka senior center celebrates completed mural of founders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A mural that celebrates the founders of a Topeka senior center is complete. The LULAC Senior Center, located at 1502 NE Seward Ave., hosted a blessing, dedication ceremony Thursday, August 11, for its new mural of its founders Robert and Hazel Gomez. City leaders including Mayor Mike Padilla, Topeka Police Chief Byran Wheeles, and representatives from the Oakland Neighborhood Improvement Association (NIA) attended the dedication.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

U.S. Marshals arrest Topeka man wanted for multiple Shawnee Co. crimes

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Marshals Kansas Fugitive Apprehension Task Force, in connection with other Kansas Law Enforcement agencies arrested London Pike, 20, of Topeka in Leavenworth on Tuesday. Pike was wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery aggravated assault, and rape in Shawnee County. Pike was believed...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

TPD surround apartment complex Wednesday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police surrounded an apartment complex to locate a suspect they said had barricaded themselves inside. Several units were posted around the Monteray apartments at 10th and Garfield Wednesday afternoon. TPD said around 1:45 p.m. officers were in the 1000 block of SW Garfield looking for...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

East Topeka accident leaves occupant pinned inside vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Truck and an SUV collided Wednesday afternoon in east Topeka, leaving one of the occupants of the truck pinned inside of the vehicle. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded at approximately 1:30 p.m. to reports of an accident at 4th and SE Golden. Upon arrival, officers noticed one of the occupants of the truck was pinned in their vehicle and had be to extricated by the Topeka Fire Department.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

More details surface after man with rifle attempted to enter N Topeka Walmart

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 NEWS has received the official complaint filed against Dahlkestiere D. Eichelberger, 45, for his July 22 arrest outside a Topeka Walmart with a semi-automatic rifle. We reported on July 25 that additional counts had been filed against Eichelberger. Today we got those official documents. Eichelberger...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Friend from Arizona testifies Thursday afternoon in day 5 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seven people took the witness stand Thursday in Day 5 of the Dana Chandler double-murder retrial at the Shawnee County Courthouse in Topeka. Chandler, now 62, was arrested in 2011 and charged with the July 7, 2002, murders of her ex-husband Mike Sisco, 47, and his fiancé Karen Harkness, 53, at a home at 2231 S.W. Westport Square in west Topeka.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Criminal charges filed in South Topeka murder case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced on Wednesday that he has filed criminal charges against two individuals for the August 5th homicide of Jahlel Brundidge. On the afternoon of August 5th, law enforcement responded to reports of a shooting at the Traveler’s Inn at 3846...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Construction to resume on SW 21st with pedestrian ramp installation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Work will resume on SW 21st St. to install new pedestrian ramps. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 15, Sunflower Paving will resume work at the intersection of SW 21st St. and SW Westport Dr. to install new pedestrian ramps. According to the City,...
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Osage City residents arrested on suspected drug activity

Two Osage City residents have been jailed on suspicion of drug-related activity. Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells says deputies and Osage City Police officers did a search warrant at 714 Market in Osage City on Tuesday afternoon. Afterward, 62-year-old Tammy Kendall was arrested on suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possessing marijuana and possessing drug paraphernalia. Shane Kendall, 46, was arrested for suspected possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia.
OSAGE CITY, KS
WIBW

Competency hearing set for man found with hidden rifle outside Topeka store

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man found hiding a semi-automatic rifle under his clothing outside a Topeka store is set for a competency hearing. Prosecutors formally charged Dahlkestiere Eichelberger, 45, with felony counts of criminal threat, aggravated assault, and aggravated domestic battery, plus one count of misdemeanor assault. The Shawnee...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Riley man out $600 after scammer finesses payment for fake overdue bill

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - One man from Riley is out about $600 after paying a scammer who pretended to be collecting overdue bills for Evergy. The Riley County Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 300 block of N Billings St. in Riley with reports of theft and unlawful computer acts.
RILEY, KS
WIBW

Narcotics search warrant leads to arrest of 25-year-old Topeka man

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 3000 BLK of SW Twilight DR. Brandon Dali, 25, of Topeka, was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:
TOPEKA, KS

