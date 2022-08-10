Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
Lafourche Deputies and Detectives honored with Lifesaving Awards
Sheriff Craig Webre honored a number of deputies and detectives with a Lifesaving Award for their use of Narcan, a tool used by LPSO to save lives. According to LPSO, Narcan reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, including extreme drowsiness, slowed breathing, or loss of consciousness. The following LPSO...
houmatimes.com
Houma resident named WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year for 2022
WoodmenLife announced that Danny Comeaux, Sr., of Houma, LA, is the 2022 National Fraternalist of the Year. Comeaux was nominated for this honor based on his commitment to his community and his consistent exemplification of WoodmenLife values. The WoodmenLife Fraternalist of the Year award is given to an outstanding member...
houmatimes.com
LPSO in search of runaway teen
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre is asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Somer Strickland of North Main Street in Lockport. She was last seen at her residence at 4 p.m. on August 10, 2022, when her grandmother left the residence. When the grandmother returned at around 6 p.m., Strickland was not at the residence, and a suitcase was also missing. Detectives believe that the juvenile had coordinated with friends from her hometown of Mobile, Alabama, to come to pick her up while her grandmother was away. It is believed that she may be headed to Mobile or already there.
houmatimes.com
Friday, August 12 St. Vincent 500 Benefits St. Vincent Pharmacy
Get out and get active this weekend for the St. Vincent 500!. This Friday, August 12 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., join an outdoor burger cookout with games and live music at the front of Settlement at Live Oak subdivision directly off of 308 in Thibodaux. You can taste the delicious burgers for just $10 which can be purchased before the event by contacting David Dawson or Father Patrick Riviere on Facebook, or plates are available for purchase at the event.
houmatimes.com
Rebecca Robichaux announces candidacy for District Judge
Rebecca N. Robichaux announces her candidacy for Lafourche Parish District Judge, 17th Judicial District, Division “A.” Rebecca is a native of Thibodaux and currently resides in Raceland. She is the widow of the late Jaime Robichaux from Raceland and is the mother of 3 children – the late Jaime, Jr., Jeremy (35) married to Julie Bernard Robichaux, and Jacqueline (23). Rebecca or “Bebe” is the proud grandmother of her four-year-old grandson, Conrad Joseph Robichaux. She is the daughter of Sylvia Riche Naquin and the late Floyd Joseph Naquin of Thibodaux. Rebecca is a proud graduate of Central Lafourche High School (class of 1976), Nicholls State University (1979) and Southern Law School (1982).
Body of kayaker missing in St. Tammany, identified by coroner
The St. Tammany Parish Marine Division recovered the body of a 28-year-old kayaker late Tuesday evening on Doubloon Bayou near Slidell. “At approximately 10 p.m. a man called STPSO to report his adult son missing
CPRA announced the completed restoration of Lake Decade in Terrebonne Parish
The Louisiana Coastal Restoration and Protection Authority announced the completion of the Bayou Decade Ridge and Marsh Creation Project.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - August 7. 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on August 7, 2022.
houmatimes.com
Third Annual Laptops for Love distribution was a huge success
Sisters Cherry and Sherry Wilmore, locally known as “Everybody’s Favorite Twins” hosted their 3rd Annual Laptops for Love Giveaway on Wednesday, August 4, distributing 15 laptops to foster care students headed to college. The ceremony was held in the Bollinger Suite on the campus of Nicholls State University.
19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting
HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021. The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's...
L'Observateur
Vessel re-christened in honor of Reserve native Harold B. Warren
RESERVE — After nearly 40 years working for Ingram Marine group’s Triangle Fleet in Reserve, St. John Parish native Harold B. Warren received the honor of a lifetime when a vessel was re-christened in his name. Warren learned about the re-christening early this summer when the owner of...
houmatimes.com
Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances delivered 1,800 school supply bags
Non-profit organization Terrebonne Ministerial Alliances is helping children in Terrebonne Parish head back to school with the supplies needed to have a successful school year. Last week, TMA loaded up vehicles to deliver school supplies to 11 local schools and delivered 1,800 packed and ready to go school supply bags.
L'Observateur
Police respond to potential threat at WSJ
EDGARD — The St. John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a possible imminent threat late Wednesday morning at West St. John High School. School officials reported early Wednesday afternoon that all students are safe and the building is secure. There is currently no evidence that the threat was credible, according to a letter to parents and guardians signed by West St. John Principal Rayven Calloway.
stmarynow.com
Local authorities make arrests on drug, domestic charges
Morgan City and St. Mary Parish authorities reported four arrests on drug charges early this week. Morgan City, Patterson and Franklin police each reported domestic violence arrests. Morgan City. Interim Chief Mark E. Griffin Jr. reported that the Morgan City Police Department responded to 77 calls for service over the...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff arrests 3 people accused of burying Hammond man in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish sheriff announced several arrests Tuesday in connection with a Hammond man's remains found in Husser. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, deputies began investigating the disappearance of Tywonne "Day-Day" Neal, of Hammond, on July 17. Travis said detectives were able to find the...
houmatimes.com
TPSO arrest man involved in 2019 Lenny’s Night Club shooting
Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of an additional suspect that was developed through investigation of an April 2021 shooting at a local Houma Night Club. Charleston James Turner, 19, of Houma, was arrested on July 19, 2022, in connection with his involvement in the incident. Shortly after...
Man hospitalized after shooting in Louisiana housing community
Upon arrival, officers found a man they say was involved in the incident, suffering from a gunshot wound.
2 people injured in Gonzales shooting
BATON ROUGE, La. - Gonzales police department responded to reports of shots fired on Monday, August 8, leaving one person wounded and the other with serious injuries. The shooting occurred around 7:25 p.m. south of Abe street, reports say. When officers arrived they found one victim suffering from a gunshot...
Raceland man accused of peddling heroin and fentanyl
A recent investigation into the possible dealing of drugs ended with the arrest of Jared Benoit, 31, of Thibodaux.
Missing kayaker’s body recovered from Louisiana bayou
The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office announced the recovery of a kayaker's body in the Doubloon Bayou near Slidell.
