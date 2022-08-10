Slight chance of thunderstorms in eastern Kern

We have a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight for the east edge of the county, north of Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella area, and as far as Ridgecrest.

Very little change is expected over the next few days as temperatures are likely to remain below the century mark.

Our chances of seeing wide spread triple triple digits will increase as we get closer to the weekend. So far this year, we’ve had 36 triple digit days in Kern County.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

