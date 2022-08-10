ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Slight chance of thunderstorms in eastern Kern

By Candy Cáceres
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

We have a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight for the east edge of the county, north of Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella area, and as far as Ridgecrest.

Very little change is expected over the next few days as temperatures are likely to remain below the century mark.

Our chances of seeing wide spread triple triple digits will increase as we get closer to the weekend. So far this year, we’ve had 36 triple digit days in Kern County.

Air quality will be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

