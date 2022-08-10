ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Blood donors have chance to win new car during Oklahoma City event

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 1 day ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Want the chance to win a new car while helping save lives? Then roll up your sleeve this Saturday and donate blood.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute and Bob Moore Auto Group will host a blood drive at three dealership locations Saturday, Aug. 13, and all donors will be entered to win a 2022 Kia Rio.

Oklahoma coach impacting kids for almost 50 years

The blood drive will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the following locations:

  • Bob Moore Subaru, 13010 North Kelley Ave.
  • Bob Moore Kia, 7340 NW Expressway
  • Bob Moore Ford, I-35 S Service Road & SE 89 th
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTyef_0hBErIjO00
Image from Oklahoma Blood Institute.

Five finalists will be chosen from donors who give blood at one of the three participating dealerships on Saturday. A lucky winner will be announced during an event later in the month.

“We’re so grateful for our long-time partnership with Bob Moore Auto Group, which has provided a vehicle for a lucky blood donor for 22 years now,” said Dr. John Armitage, president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This ongoing gift is invaluable and Bob Moore Auto Group’s support continues to help us carry on our lifesaving mission for all Oklahomans.”

Stranger honored for putting out fire in woman’s backyard

All donors will receive a free “Blood Hero” T-shirt and a choice of voucher for free admission to Frontier City or Science Museum Oklahoma, or two free entries to Safari Joe’s H2O Water Park.

Individuals age 16 and older can give blood.

Appointments to donate can be made at obi.org or by calling (877) 340-8777. Blood donations usually take about an hour. A single donation saves up to three lives.

The Oklahoma Blood Institute, a local nonprofit, supports the blood inventory for patients in over 160 hospitals, medical facilities and air ambulances statewide.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Sports
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Local
Oklahoma Sports
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
State
Oklahoma State
Local
Oklahoma Society
KFOR

OU, OSU mascots team up with TSET to encourage healthy habits

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – OU’s Boomer and OSU’s Pistol Pete are teaming up to promote a healthier Oklahoma. As the college football season quickly approaches, Oklahoma’s beloved mascots are working alongside Shape Your Future to help Oklahomans make healthier choices. “As Oklahoma gets ready for another...
OKLAHOMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Moore
KOCO

Oklahoma State Fair announces new attractions for 2022

The Oklahoma State Fair is a little more than a month away, and fair officials announced a few new attractions people can enjoy. The attractions include competitions, shows and exhibits. Below is more information about the new attractions for the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. Ninja Nation: Fairgoers will have a...
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Donors#Car Dealership#Blood Donations#Vehicles#Kia Rio#Th Image#Science Museum
craftymotherfather.com

30+ Romantic Things To Do In Oklahoma City For Couples

This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Oklahoma City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. Oklahoma City has plenty to offer if you’re looking for romantic activities. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
KFOR

KFOR

34K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy