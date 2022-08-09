ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican lawmakers condemn FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid

By Alexandra Limon
DC News Now
DC News Now
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FSWG3_0hBEr9s600

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate was searched by the FBI on Monday, as part of an investigation related to the potential mishandling of classified documents.

Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman Jerry Carl, condemned the raid.

“I want to know what led to this. I think every Republican believes that the FBI, when it comes to Trump and other organizations, have lost their mind,” said Senator Graham (R-SC). “Nobody’s above the law, but the law needs to be above politics.”

GOP pressures DOJ for answers on Trump raid

Representative Carl (R-AL) noted “I’m really confused why anyone would do that to any president. I don’t care who that president is, I mean there is a respect that goes along with that office.”

Because this is an ongoing investigation, the FBI is not commenting on the search and Democrats say they are not involved.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre explained “the justice department conducts investigation independently, (the) president was not briefed, was not aware of it, no. No one at the White House was given a heads up.”

Congressman Carl says the raid will boost the former president’s standing and ensures a Trump 2024 presidential bid.

“The FBI has fired his base up and there’ll be no stopping Donald Trump,” Carl said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.

