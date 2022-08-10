ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, MN

South Washington County voters reject $462 million referendum for school expansions.

By Becky Z. Dernbach
Sahan Journal
Sahan Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5dVS_0hBEqunR00
Anabella, at right in a white bow, with her friends. Credit: Jaida Grey Eagle | Sahan Journal

South Washington County voters rejected a bonding referendum for a $462 million, 10-year facilities plan—the most costly schools referendum in state history.

Results were in from 93 percent of precincts by about 10 p.m. Sixty-six percent of voters cast “no” ballots on the referendum; 34 percent voted to approve the referendum.

The rejection of the referendum came as a victory to those who hoped to save Newport Elementary School, the district’s most diverse elementary school. Under the proposed plan, Newport Elementary would have closed as soon as 2025. But even though the referendum failed, South Washington County Schools officials say that closing Newport Elementary School remains a possibility.

“At this time, there is uncertainty about the future of Newport Elementary School in the event of an unsuccessful bond election,” the district’s website read ahead of the election. “Administration will need to evaluate all options for the 2023-24 school year.”

The plan would have resulted in the construction of two new elementary schools, the expansion of three high schools, and renovations to schools throughout the district. Under the district’s plan, Newport Elementary would have become an early learning center.

District officials proposed the plan to accommodate growing enrollment and overcrowding.

At Woodbury High School, some students eat lunch on the cafeteria floor. At Pine Hill Elementary School in Cottage Grove, one set of bathrooms serves the entire school, and staff have turned a storage closet into a makeshift occupational therapy space. At East Ridge High School in Woodbury, hallways are difficult to navigate during passing time, since the school is over capacity by several hundred students.

But parents at Newport Elementary told Sahan Journal they did not understand why these problems should result in the closure of the school that has served their children well. More than half the students are children of color, and 22 percent are English language learners.

“Because the school size is small, the kids get all that attention from the teacher,” Hoyam Elkhedir, a mother of six who lives in Woodbury, told Sahan Journal in April. “We feel comfortable, safe, and we belong.”

Charissa Vasquez, a mom involved in the Newport parent-teacher organization, told Sahan Journal her three kids were thriving at Newport Elementary. They faced bullying from teachers and students in other schools they’d attended because Spanish is their first language, Vasquez said. But since coming to Newport, she’d seen an impressive change in all of her children.

“If we don’t fight for our kids’ future, who’s gonna do it?” she said.

The referendum’s failure means district officials are likely to return to voters with a revised facilities plan in February 2023.

Support nonprofit journalism dedicated to Minnesota's diverse voices.

Our community-based reporting is for everyone. That means it needs to be free. Help our newsroom keep these stories coming by becoming a Sahan Journal supporter.

Comments / 1

Related
knsiradio.com

Controversial State Representative Ousted in Tuesday Primary

(KNSI) — Controversial Minnesota State Representative John Thompson is out of the running for re-election after Tuesday’s primary loss. DFL challenger Liz Lee defeated him. Thompson made headlines in 2020 before he was even elected after he went on a violent rampage following the death of George Floyd....
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota woman is first Hmong candidate in country to win GOP primary for Congress

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota candidate is the first Hmong Republican in the country to win a primary for a U.S. House seat.May Lor Xiong won the GOP primary on Tuesday and this fall will challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Betty McCollum in Minnesota's Fourth Congressional District, which represents St. Paul and suburbs in Ramsey and Washington counties.This is the first try at politics for the St. Paul school teacher, who said the riots following George Floyd's murder were an inflection point in her decision to run. At age 8, Xiong came to the United States as a refugee, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
Washington County, MN
Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Newport, MN
State
Washington State
City
Woodbury, MN
County
Washington County, MN
City
Cottage Grove, MN
swnewsmedia.com

City councilors review designs for Highway 169 interchange project

With funding help from Scott County and the state and federal governments, Jordan is working to redesign the interchange between U.S. Highway 169/State Highway 282 and County Highway 9. Five designs were presented to a city council working group Aug. 8. The goals of the group are to come up...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Breaking down the results of Primary 2022's biggest races

MINNEAPOLIS -- Analysts say the biggest election surprise was how close incumbent U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar came to losing her 5th District seat in Congress.Former Minneapolis City Council Member Don Samuels came within 2 percentage points of beating Omar.Other results broke down on more predictable lines, including big wins for the establishment wing of the Minnesota Republican Party.Omar and Samuels had sharp differences on public safety, with Omar supporting a referendum to dismantle and replace the Minneapolis Police Department. Samuels helped lead the successful fight against that referendumIn Minnesota 1st Congressional District, which stretches across southern Minnesota, voters have chosen...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

District to discipline 2 students in connection with racist messages found at Prior Lake High School

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- District officials say they plan to discipline two students in connection to the racist messages found at Prior Lake High School earlier this year. In a letter to parents Tuesday, Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools said that the district hired an outside law firm to investigate the incidents, which happened last February. The first racist message was found in the gym bag of one of the players on the girls basketball team. The incident led to the team forfeiting the final game of the season and the resignation of the team's coach. The second incident happened a week later,...
KEYC

MN school district policy bans teaching ‘divisive concepts’

BECKER, Minn. (KEYC) - A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teacher’s union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the...
BECKER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridge High School#Elementary Schools#Cafeteria#Newport Elementary School#Woodbury High School
960 The Ref

Omar facing closer-than-expected House primary in Minnesota

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, a member of the progressive Squad, was locked in a closer-than-expected Democratic primary race Tuesday with a centrist challenger who has questioned the incumbent's support for the "defund the police" movement amid rising crime rates. Former Minneapolis City Councilmember Don...
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Walz and Jensen set in Minn. governor race; Schultz advances

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and Republican challenger Scott Jensen scored easy victories Tuesday in their primaries to set the stage for their fall matchup in Minnesota’s top race this fall, while business lawyer Jim Schultz won the GOP primary to take on Democratic Attorney General Keith Ellison. Walz is seeking his second term under the same “One Minnesota” slogan he used four years ago, but in an ever more polarized environment where Jensen and the GOP are seeking to turn his management of the COVID-19 pandemic against him. Both men easily overcame little-known or perennial candidates to formalize a race that’s already been underway for months. In the attorney general’s race, Schultz beat Doug Wardlow, who narrowly lost to Ellison in 2018. Ellison easily beat perennial candidate Bill Dahn in Tuesday’s Democratic primary. The November election is expected to turn on views about public safety and abortion. Walz came out swinging in a victory email to supporters. “Reproductive freedom, paid family leave, the funding to provide our children with the education they deserve, voting rights, the safety of our LGBTQ+ kids, and so much more all hang in the balance,” he said.
MINNESOTA STATE
ccxmedia.org

Maple Grove City Council to Consider Approval of Senior Care Facility

The Maple Grove City Council will consider approval of a new facility that will provide a level of senior care that’s seeing increased demand. The proposal calls for a 21,000-square-foot single-story building with 32 private suites for elderly residents. Twenty of the suites would provide assisted living with the other 12 providing memory care. It would be located behind the Hy-Vee grocery store in the southwest portion of the city.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
ccxmedia.org

Osseo School District Grapples with Teacher Shortage

Students will head back to the classroom in a few weeks. Within that short amount of time, Minnesota’s fifth-largest school district will try to actively recruit teachers. “I would imagine as we fill some of those positions, there will be other ones that open up, and we’ll keep needing to fill them,” said Kelly Wilson, Education Minnesota Osseo President.
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Edina school officials: Student admits to hanging noose, police sent charges to county attorney

EDINA, Minn. – Officials with Edina Public Schools say a student has admitted to hanging a noose last month at the city's community center -- and police have submitted charging documents to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.The noose was discovered on the morning of July 26, dangling from the roof of one of the community center's courtyards. The incident sparked the condemnation of Edina Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Stacie Stanley, and led to an anti-hate rally in the city."We stand against racism and condemn hate. These events are painful, not only for those targeted, but also for everyone in our community who values diversity and inclusion and is working towards change," Stanley wrote in a letter to parents.District officials announced Tuesday that the three students involved -- all minors -- were questioned by police, and one of the students admitted to making and hanging the noose. Officials will not identify the students due to their ages. "The district will always take appropriate disciplinary and other actions when there are threats to staff or student psychological or physical safety," wrote district officials. Officials also said the district has approved new student conduct and discipline standards for the student handbook.
EDINA, MN
Hastings Star Gazette

Byllesby Dam upgrade promises more efficient electricity

Dakota County is undertaking a massive refurbishment project to replace the Lake Byllesby Dam’s outdated turbines and powerhouse equipment, a project expected to double the dam’s energy production. The $29 million project should extend the life of the 111-year-old dam by another 100 years, according to a county...
DAKOTA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

PHOTOS: Spectacular St. Croix River property for sale in Hudson

The property offers private access for the six homes that share the beach front, which comes with the potential for a boat slip. There is also an additional 12 shared acres. The home has exquisite southwest views of the St. Croix River and beautiful trails to take it all in.
HUDSON, WI
Sahan Journal

Sahan Journal

Minneapolis, MN
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
610K+
Views
ABOUT

Sahan Journal is a nonprofit newsroom dedicated to reporting for immigrants and communities of color in Minnesota.

 https://sahanjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy