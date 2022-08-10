ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Comments / 7

Mouse65
4d ago

many of these shootings are retaliation kills. gang kills. why hasn't the mayor addressed rochesters gang problem? single arrests are nothing....

Reply(2)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Attempted Burglary & Assault in Palmyra

An attempted burglary led to the arrest of a Palmyra man. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies say, on Friday, Kolin Crouse attempted to climb into a victim’s home through her window while she was sleeping. Crouse then hit her in the face and stole her cell phone. Crouse was...
PALMYRA, NY
13 WHAM

Rochester Police investigate shooting on Jay Street

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police are investigating after a man was shot on the city's west side late Thursday night. Police responded to Rochester General Hospital for a report of a walk-in gunshot victim. Police say the shooting occurred on Jay Street near Colvin Street just after 10:30 p.m.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Dead woman found in Townsend Street residence

Rochester Police confirmed that on Saturday night officers responded to an address on Townsend Street for the report of a deceased woman who was located inside of a residence. They did find a deceased woman when they got there. The incident is still under investigation, and the police have not...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man and moving car struck by gunfire on Jay Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said an 18-year-old man and a moving car were struck by gunfire on Jay Street on Friday night. The man was rushed to the Strong Hospital with an upper-body gunshot wound and is expected to survive. No one inside was hit and the car’s passengers included two children.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Fatal car crash leaves one person dead, and another injured

ROCHESTER, N.Y. One person is dead, and another is in the hospital after a fatal car crash in the Town of LeRoy on Sunday afternoon. According to authorities, 66-year-old Duane Hamill of Warsaw was traveling on route-19 when he swerved into oncoming traffic, hitting a van. Hamill’s car then left...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Lockport police locate missing six-year-old

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Lockport Police have located a missing six-year-old girl as well as her non-custodial mother. The girl had last been seen on Friday. Lillith Winters was last seen with 27-year-old Felisha Winters, her non-custodial mother. Lillith was last seen wearing a white shirt with sparkles, black and white leggings with squares and […]
LOCKPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Rochester Police#Strong Hospital
News 4 Buffalo

Batavia Police investigating Elm Street shooting

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Batavia Police are investigating a Friday afternoon shooting on Elm Street. Just before 4:15 p.m. Friday, police say they responded to the area of Elm Street and East Main Street for a reported shooting. Officers located two victims in the area and both were treated for injuries. Anyone with information is […]
BATAVIA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
iheart.com

Two Women Recovering From Shooting on City's West Side

Rochester police say two women are recovering from a shooting on the city's west side. It happened late yesterday afternoon when someone fired into a crowd on Child Street, near Jay Street. Police have made no arrests but say they are following up on several leads.
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Arcadia Car Crash Sends Two to Hospital

Two people was taken to the hospital after a motor vehicle crash Friday afternoon. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Alexander Moquin was travelling at an unsafe speed on Chapel Street in the Town of Arcadia when he crashed head on into a tree. The vehicle’s passenger, Adriaan Sergeant of Lyons, sustained a head injury and a possible fractured ankle. Both Moquin and Sergeant were taken to Newark Wayne Community Hospital for injuries.
ARCADIA, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Two women shot on Child Street Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy