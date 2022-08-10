Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
cbs4indy.com
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were arrested for their alleged roles in the...
cbs4indy.com
Community remembers funeral director robbed and killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — The community is coming together to remember a well-known and respected funeral director. 55-year-old James Dixon III was killed over the weekend, outside his business. “We are sick and tired of what’s going on. And the senseless killing of a life taken for no reason,” said Ronald...
52-year-old Columbus man arrested for drunk driving through construction zone
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 52-year-old man Thursday morning for allegedly driving drunk through a construction zone. Police responded to a report of a possible drunk driver shortly before 1 a.m. in the area of U.S. 31 and Central Avenue. According to police, a construction worker saw...
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old
INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4indy.com
DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest
INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. A suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from a local shelter, reportedly bit a police officer so hard during her arrest that she drew blood and left teeth marks.
Police: Woman dies after saving grandchildren from Brownsburg creek
A woman died Wednesday after saving her grandchildren from a creek in Brownsburg, according to police.
cbs4indy.com
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case
LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence in the case.
cbs4indy.com
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grandmother dies after being pulled Brownsburg creek
BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died. Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.
cbs4indy.com
‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank
MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while criminal mischief is a misdemeanor.
Woman dead, 3 kids escape serious injury in east side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed and three kids were injured in a crash on the east side of Indianapolis Monday night. The crash happened around 11 p.m. in the 4100 block of East 21st Street, which is just east of North Sherman Drive. Police said the woman was...
cbs4indy.com
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of dealing drugs that led to the death of his co-worker. As of Wednesday, 52-year-old Kurt Russell was yet to be sentenced for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs4indy.com
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in a Bloomington apartment. The Bloomington Police Department said Kendrick Q. Webb faces charges after police say he got into an argument with a resident of Kinser Flats Apartments. During the argument, police say Webb shot Tyshawn Carter in the head.
1 person shot and killed at Marathon gas station Wednesday afternoon, police say
A person has been shot and killed Wednesday afternoon outside a Marathon gas station on the city's north side, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter
A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/2-accused-of-hanging-dog-adopted-from-indy-shelter/
Four charged in connection to Indianapolis dog's death
Four adults are facing multiple charges after police say an adopted dog was found dead in a trash can.
cbs4indy.com
Fishers Fire Department removes ‘Wally the Weasel’ from ‘peeping into residence’
FISHERS — On August 7, the Fishers Police Department responded to a call at a residence that ended with them removing a weasel from peeping into a residential window. “Firefighters don’t go for that kind of creepiness,” said the fire department’s Facebook post, “so they jumped into action and cornered the #LittleWeasel.”
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub
INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
cbs4indy.com
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery
INDIANAPOLIS — A third man has been charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery that took place in March on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with...
Baby abducted from Kenosha, located in Indiana
Kenosha police were coordinating an Amber Alert for a missing two-month-old boy when he was located in Indiana.
Comments / 0