Indianapolis, IN

Indy woman arrested in murder of 51-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS — A 39-year-old Indianapolis woman is being charged with murder in the stabbing death of 51-year-old Chandre Rhodes. Sheea Cheshier was arrested this past weekend after the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged her with murder and issued a warrant for her arrest. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan...
DOCS: Man seen stabbing dog as it hung by its leash; Woman bit officer so hard he bled during arrest

INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. A suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from a local shelter, reportedly bit a police officer so hard during her arrest that she drew blood and left teeth marks.
Muncie woman to serve 6 years in stolen vehicle hit and run case

LEBANON, Ind. — A Muncie woman learned her sentence after pleading guilty to crashing a stolen vehicle into multiple other vehicles while running away from the police. In June, Jamiah Brown pleaded guilty to failure to remain at the scene of an accident, resisting law enforcement and auto theft. On Thursday, she learned her sentence in the case.
Columbus man arrested for road work DUI, only in underwear

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Around 12:56 a.m. Thursday, Columbus Police responded to the area of Central Avenue and US 31 on a report of a possible drunk driver. A construction worker was able to stop the suspect, later identified as 52-year-old Eric Federico, after seeing the construction cones dragged by his vehicle.
Grandmother dies after being pulled Brownsburg creek

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Police are investigating after a grandmother pulled from a creek at a park in Brownsburg on Wednesday died. Investigators said the grandmother was walking with her grandchildren at Arbuckle Acres Park located at 200 N. Green Street, when, for an unknown reason, she ended up in White Lick Creek.
‘I swear on my kids I’ll get you’: Suspect in Muncie triple slaying threatened jail officers, had shank

MUNCIE, Ind. – A man charged in connection with last month’s triple slaying in Delaware County now faces additional charges related to his incarceration. The Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office filed five additional counts against Devin X. Myers: prisoner possessing a deadly weapon, intimidation (three counts) and criminal mischief. The first four counts are felonies, while criminal mischief is a misdemeanor.
Indy man found guilty of selling drugs that killed co-worker

ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was found guilty of dealing drugs that led to the death of his co-worker. As of Wednesday, 52-year-old Kurt Russell was yet to be sentenced for dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a crime punishable by up to 40 years in prison.
Suspect in Bloomington murder investigation arrested in Chicago suburb

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police have a suspect in custody for a deadly shooting that happened in a Bloomington apartment. The Bloomington Police Department said Kendrick Q. Webb faces charges after police say he got into an argument with a resident of Kinser Flats Apartments. During the argument, police say Webb shot Tyshawn Carter in the head.
2 accused of hanging dog adopted from Indy shelter

A man and woman from Indianapolis are under arrest after allegedly hanging and stabbing a dog that they had adopted from an Indianapolis shelter. https://cbs4indy.com/news/indycrime/2-accused-of-hanging-dog-adopted-from-indy-shelter/
Man convicted of 2019 murder at Broad Ripple pub

INDIANAPOLIS — Marion County prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that Curtis Baker has been convicted of the 2019 murder of Alfred Hayes. In the early morning of October 3, 2019, IMPD was dispatched to a pub in the 6300 block of North Ferguson Street in Broad Ripple. When they arrived, they located Hayes suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
IMPD: 3rd man charged in March’s deadly clothing sale robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — A third man has been charged with murder in connection with an online clothing sale robbery that took place in March on the near northwest side of Indianapolis, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced Tuesday. On Monday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged 30-year-old Antonio Wynn with...
