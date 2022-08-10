INDIANAPOLIS — Court records provide new details into a horrific case of animal abuse on Indy’s east side where police say a dog was stabbed, suffocated and killed. A suspect in the cruel death of a dog, whose body was found stabbed inside of a garbage can just nine days after it was adopted from a local shelter, reportedly bit a police officer so hard during her arrest that she drew blood and left teeth marks.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO