ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh leaders meet with citizens, business owners to discuss safety on South Side

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OsLw9_0hBEpiPk00

PITTSBURGH — Officials from Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey’s office met Tuesday with citizens and business owners to talk about making the South Side a safer place. City leaders say they’re encouraged by what they’re seeing.

In July, city officials say there was just one shooting. In July 2021, there were five.

“We’re ... going to have an increased presence until we have this at least controlled in a better manner,” Mayor Gainey’s Chief of Staff Jake Wheatley said.

Pittsburgh Police Commander John Fisher told us last week that extra patrols are having an impact.

“We’ve increased the manpower down there, and we are utilizing some undercover plainclothes officers,” Fisher said.

Staffing is still not what it was a year ago. Officials say they have 15 officers on each shift plus a supervisor. Fisher told Channel 11 in July, they had 30 a year ago.

Wheatley also cited the closure of the Foxtail and Skybar as making a difference in disturbances.

“We have seen with their closure a decrease in activity. So, we want to talk about ways to, if they are to reopen, to reopen in a way that is conducive to us,” Wheatley said.

Other topics included the homeless population. Neighborhood Services Manager Rebekkah Ranallo says help is on the way, with 150 new beds coming to a facility downtown.

“We’ve had a few cases where we’ve needed to do some relocation because of violence or hostility, but for the most part, these folks are keeping to themselves,” Ranallo said.

Business owners also asked about parking enforcement. City officials say they are not enforcing violations after 6 p.m. becasuse they have not had police protection with parking crews.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
thepalmspringspost.com

New city clerk arriving from Pittsburgh

City officials on Wednesday announced Brenda Pree will become the next city clerk. Pree currently works in the same role for the city of Pittsburgh, a role she has been in since 2017. In Pittsburgh, Pree’s accomplishments include creation of a citywide records management department to digitize and make available...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

FBI investigating three bank burglaries in local counties

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The FBI is now investigating after burglaries at three federal credit unions in Allegheny and Beaver Counties on the same night. Our sources tell Channel 11, around 12:01 a.m. Saturday, a suspect or multiple suspects cut the power at the outside meter of the Tri Valley Federal Credit Union in Scott Township. The suspects then removed the meter from the outside panel and two of the four contact points were cut, cutting power to the building.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Wheatley
Person
John Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Shooting#Channel 11#Skybar#Themselv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
pghcitypaper.com

Coraopolis is becoming a community hub for Pittsburgh’s growing Latino population

Ever Castillo just opened what he suspects is Pennsylvania’s first Honduran restaurant outside of Philadelphia. His chosen location — Coraopolis — was until recently known mostly as a sleepy river town 10 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, hemmed in by water, trees, and steep hillsides. But a burst of redevelopment has coincided with an influx of Latino residents, returning the town to something more resembling its early 20th century past, where incoming workers from Italy and the Balkans contributed to decades of vibrant growth.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns, drugs seized in Wilkinsburg bust resulting in 6 arrests

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police arrested six people following an incident in Wilkinsburg on Wednesday afternoon.Police say they spotted Robert Thornhill, a fugitive, while walking along McNary Boulevard with a group of people known for guns and drugs.Thornhill was arrested along with five other individuals, including a 16-year-old juvenile who they say had a loaded handgun.While searching a home associated with the suspects, police say they found four more guns, ammunition, and a variety of drugs including suspected heroin and fentanyl. 
WILKINSBURG, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Hosanna House in Wilkinsburg presents the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in August

Looking for a way to relax and connect with your community in Pittsburgh this summer? Join Hosanna House for the 15th Annual Sounds of Summer in Wilkinsburg. The Hosanna House, one of Pittsburgh’s most treasured community centers, is known for its history of rebuilding the city’s eastern borough of Wilkinsburg after the economic distress and displacement of the community after the steel industry’s decline.
WILKINSBURG, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
95K+
Followers
123K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy