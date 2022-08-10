Read full article on original website
wfxl.com
Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
wfxl.com
Downtown manager's office to participate in Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo
On August 26, the City of Albany Downtown Manager’s Office will participate in the Southwest Georgia Business Resource Expo. The expo will be held at the Albany State University West Campus Student Center Ballroom (Room C266), which is located at 2400 Gillionville Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
wfxl.com
Estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage discharged after overflow at Lift Station 4
On yesterday evening, from 5:32 p.m. through 8:37 p.m., the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer overflow. According to the city, the overflow was upstream of Lift Station 4 into the stormwater detention pond at Elm Street and Gordon Avenue due to power loss at the station. An estimated...
wfxl.com
Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community
Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
wfxl.com
Three Southwest Georgia health care facilities awarded grant money from the USDA
Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced that the USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
wfxl.com
Historic Albany church suffers damage after strong storm
A historic church in Albany is suffering from major damage after Wednesday's (August 10) storm. Fox 31 spoke with city officials who say a call came in at 8:13 pm reporting damage. The Albany Fire Department responded and were on scene by 8:20 pm. There was no damage done by...
wfxl.com
4 Albany school zones getting RedSpeed cameras for 22-23 school year
New for the 2022-2023 school year is an additional four more RedSpeed cameras being used to monitor speeding around Albany. A 30-day warning period will begin on August 15 for the following schools: Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The Albany Police Department says...
wfxl.com
E.Broad Avenue sidewalk construction extends into school year due to weather delays
Due to weather delays SPLOST VII sidewalk construction on E. Broad Avenue will continue into the beginning of the school year. Crews have been working their way from School Street to East Road, blocking a portion of E. Broad Avenue from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. during the week, says the City of Albany.
wfxl.com
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
wfxl.com
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
wfxl.com
DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year
The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
wfxl.com
SRTC Foundation awards record-breaking $77,900 in scholarships for 2022 fall semester
For the 2022 fall semester, which begins August 16, the Southern Regional Technical College (SRTC) Foundation awarded scholarships to 74 students totaling $77,900. This sum represents the largest dollar amount of scholarships awarded in one semester in the Foundation’s history. SRTC scholarship funds assist students with education-related costs such...
wfxl.com
Two Dooly County Schools to remain closed Friday after water main break
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A water main break in Dooly County will force the closure of a school for a second day Friday. In a post to Facebook, district officials confirmed the water main in Pinehurst will not be repaired until sometime Friday. Because of this, the Dooly K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School will be closed Friday for students, faculty, and staff.
wfxl.com
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
wfxl.com
Albany State University welcomes more than 6,000 students
Albany State University (ASU) welcomed more than 6,000 students back to campus this week. The university says its eleven residence halls are expected to be at capacity with approximately 2,400 students living on both the East and West Campuses. “The strategic focus we are placing on increasing student enrollment and...
wfxl.com
Albany State University receives $1.3 million grant for education talent search program
The Albany State University (ASU) Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of over $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The University will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide educational services for both middle and high school students, and students up to age 27 seeking to complete their high school education in Dougherty County.
wfxl.com
Worth County Elementary student places second in National School Bus Safety Poster contest
Four Georgia students placed in the 2021-2022 National School Bus Safety Poster Contest, an initiative sponsored by the American School Bus Council (ASBC). Worth County Elementary student, Jada Fitzgerald, came in Second Place in her division. Congratulations to the following students:. Emma Adcock, David Perdue Primary, Houston County School District...
wfxl.com
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College to offer two new degree programs
Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College will soon offer two new bachelor’s degree programs in Agricultural Technology Management and Criminal Justice. The programs were approved by the University System of Georgia Board of Regents during its meeting on Tuesday. The Agricultural Technology Management degree will prepare students for technical careers focused...
