The Albany State University (ASU) Educational Talent Search Program has received a grant award of over $1.3 million from the U.S. Department of Education. The University will receive the grant in payments of $277,375 over the course of five years. ASU will use the funds to provide educational services for both middle and high school students, and students up to age 27 seeking to complete their high school education in Dougherty County.

