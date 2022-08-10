Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen Walters
5 critical takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders second preseason game
The Las Vegas Raiders welcomed its fans inside Allegiant Stadium for the first this time this season and let them
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 100-91: Kirk Cousins marks first QB on list
Nos. 100-91 It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Selected to his sixth straight Pro Bowl following...
NFL
Jets QB Zach Wilson suffers knee injury in preseason opener; will undergo MRI on Saturday
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson left Friday's preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles with a knee injury and will await an MRI on Saturday to determine its severity. Jets head coach Robert Saleh said after his team's 24-21 win he had no update. "We're going to wait on the...
NFL
Top 10 quarterbacks in 2022: Back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers leads talented pool of passers
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- kicks off on Sunday, Aug. 14. Players ranked 100-51 will be revealed Sunday over the course of five hours, with each one-hour episode unveiling a new set of 10 honorees, beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
First-place Guardians welcome last-place Tigers in for twin bill
The Cleveland Guardians have two chances to fatten their lead in the American League Central against the division’s last-place club.
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Aug. 13
Cleveland's offensive line is limping after its preseason opener. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Saturday that center Nick Harris is "likely" going to need season-ending surgery for a right knee injury he sustained during Friday night's preseason win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Stefanski added that the team is still gathering information on Harris' injury before coming to that conclusion.
NFL
Bucs WR Julio Jones picking up offense 'fairly quickly'
Julio Jones joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers just over two weeks ago and is getting up to speed on the new offense. "Everything's coming to me," Jones said Thursday, via the Tampa Bay Times. "The game of football, you just don't want to have to go out there and think. You want it to become second nature to you. But I'm picking it up fairly quickly, and it's been good."
NFL
More Black NFL retirees win dementia cases in rescored tests
PHILADELPHIA -- Two years after a pair of former players sued the NFL over the treatment of Black retirees in the league's $1 billion concussion settlement, hundreds of men whose medical tests were rescored to eliminate race bias now qualify for awards. The newly approved payouts, announced in a report...
