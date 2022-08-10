Read full article on original website
WKRC
13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WKRC
Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Sisters Rookie and Kenji are a duo of fun, and Kilt is a curious cat!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - SPCA came by with dog sisters Rookie and Kenji and kitten Kilt!. Sisters Rookie and Kenji both energetic pugs. They are 8 years old, but have plenty of life in them. Kenji is a curious dog while Rookie is more reserved, and these sisters would be good for any family looking to add some members!
WKRC
Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
WKRC
Local McDonald's locations accepting back-to-school donations for students in need
While you're out grabbing lunch, give back to the community by donating any extra school supplies you have at your local McDonald's restaurant. Approximately 110 McDonald's restaurant locations in the Tri-State area are collecting back-to-school donations this month for students in need. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's,...
WKRC
Two suspects indicted for mass shooting in Over-the-Rhine that left 9 injured
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two men have been charged with the Over-the-Rhine shooting that left nine people injured. A Hamilton County grand jury indicted Diablo McCoats and Jarvis Barnes. Deters said they opened fire in the area of Main and Woodward streets in the early hours of August 7. Deters showed...
WKRC
Former 'American Idol' contestant to perform at Boone County Fair
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - You can meet a former "American Idol" contestant at the Boone County Fair in Burlington on August 10. Alex Miller is from central Kentucky and he stopped by Good Morning Cincinnati before his show at the fair and performed an original song.
WKRC
Woman fatally shot in Blue Ash motel, her 8-year-old son found injured nearby
BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a child was badly injured. Officer Pete Bronner found an eight-year-old boy walking on Williamson Road at about 12:30 a.m. suffering from a severe cut to his leg. The officer used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which may have saved his life.
WKRC
Chief: Indiana officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WRTV/CNN NEWSOURCE) — A Richmond Police Department officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police. The shooting happened near 12th Street and C Street, according to a tweet from...
WKRC
Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
WKRC
Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
WKRC
Identity of suspect killed after allegedly attempting to get into FBI Cincinnati released
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A standoff in Clinton County is now over and the suspect is dead, according to the county's Emergency Management Agency. Associated Press has confirmed that the suspect is 42-year-old Ricky Shiffer. I-71 has reopened in both directions in Clinton County and the lockdown has been...
WKRC
Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area
OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar is holding its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch. “We...
WKRC
Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire
RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
WKRC
Carrie Underwood to take part in Kroger's free wellness festival
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kroger's free wellness festival will return and this year Carrie Underwood will take part. Kroger says it holds the festival to promote healthy living through balance, move, care, uplift and play. Those who attend can see celebrity fitness challenges, cooking demos, and a family fun zone. They can also pick up free samples and hear from industry experts.
WKRC
Marlow waives his extradition in Kansas; will be returned to Miami Valley
WATCH: ( ON OUR APP? WATCH HERE: https://fb.watch/ePPCQiBkph/ ) LATEST: Stephen Marlow waived his extradition rights in a Kansas courtroom on Wednesday afternoon, which paves the way for his return to the Miami Valley. Marlow, 39, is accused of shooting and killing four people Aug. 5 in Butler Township. Police...
WKRC
Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning
CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
WKRC
Initial charges dropped against suspect in Middletown hit-and-run that killed 1
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - Initial charges against a man accused in a hit and run crash in Middletown that left a man dead are dropped. But a new set of charges, possibly stiffer ones, could be filed. Police say 62-year-old Donald Williams was riding a motorized bike on Roosevelt Avenue...
WKRC
Covington Police seek vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian on I-75
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) - Covington Police are looking for help finding the vehicle that struck and killed a man walking on I-75 Monday. Donald Holt, 60, of Independence was walking south on northbound I-75 near the 12th Street ramp when he was struck. His body was found lying against a barrier.
WKRC
Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
