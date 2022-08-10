ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

13-year-old Wyoming boy dies while waiting for a heart transplant

WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A Wyoming boy has died while waiting for a heart transplant. Brayden Otten, 13, passed away on August 5. Local 12's Liz Bonis reported on Brayden's fight shortly before his death. Brayden was born with a heart defect. He went to Children's Hospital on May 11...
WYOMING, OH
WKRC

Cincinnati Zoo narrows baby hippo names down to two

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Cincinnati Zoo has narrowed down the choices for the name of the baby hippo and you can vote. The zoo said it received 90,000 suggestions and narrowed it down to Fritz and Ferguson. Zookeepers hinted they wanted something to sound good with big sister, Fiona. The...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Search for missing nursing home resident ends with discovery of body

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WKRC) - A woman reported missing from an Independence nursing home has been found dead. 67-year-old Sherry Moore walked away from the Regency Manor nursing home off Madison Pike near Joseph E Schmiade Road on August 4. Officials were concerned because she has dementia and is diabetic. She...
INDEPENDENCE, KY
Cincinnati, OH
Blanchester, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Blanchester, OH
Crime & Safety
WKRC

Local McDonald's locations accepting back-to-school donations for students in need

While you're out grabbing lunch, give back to the community by donating any extra school supplies you have at your local McDonald's restaurant. Approximately 110 McDonald's restaurant locations in the Tri-State area are collecting back-to-school donations this month for students in need. Local 12, along with Nehemiah Manufacturing and McDonald's,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Woman fatally shot in Blue Ash motel, her 8-year-old son found injured nearby

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WKRC) - Blue Ash Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and a child was badly injured. Officer Pete Bronner found an eight-year-old boy walking on Williamson Road at about 12:30 a.m. suffering from a severe cut to his leg. The officer used a tourniquet to stop the bleeding, which may have saved his life.
BLUE ASH, OH
WKRC

Butler County woman accused of letting 6-year-old drink alcohol

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A Butler County woman is behind bars Wednesday after a six-year-old boy in her care was caught on camera, and then later by law enforcement, drinking alcohol, apparently with her consent. Butler County Sheriff’s deputies charged Victoria Hampton of Hanover Township with two counts of...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Easy shrimp dinner from Luken's at Findlay Market

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The kids are headed back to school, but the days are still long and hot. We're taking the heat off of parents with this easy idea for dinner from Luken's Poultry, Fish & Seafood. Mike Luken from Findlay Market brought along Richard and Chelsea to make a shrimp pasta dish.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Pop-up bar inspired by 'Harry Potter' opens in Findlay Market area

OVER-THE-RHINE, Ohio (WKRC) - A new themed pop-up bar is holding its grand opening on August 12. Pennifold’s Pub is located on the corner of Race and Findlay right near Findlay Market. The theme is inspired by the wizarding world of Harry Potter, specifically the game of Quidditch. “We...
FINDLAY, OH
WKRC

Elderly woman killed in Brown County house fire

RIPLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - An elderly woman died in a house fire in Brown County early Wednesday. It happened on Hamburg Street in Ripley. Dispatchers received a call just after 1 a.m. The woman was found on the porch. No other information has been shared.
BROWN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Carrie Underwood to take part in Kroger's free wellness festival

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Kroger's free wellness festival will return and this year Carrie Underwood will take part. Kroger says it holds the festival to promote healthy living through balance, move, care, uplift and play. Those who attend can see celebrity fitness challenges, cooking demos, and a family fun zone. They can also pick up free samples and hear from industry experts.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Iconic Tri-State chili parlor closes without warning

CINCINNATI (WKRC)--About a dozen restaurant employees are out of a job. Workers said the owners of Chili Time in St. Bernard closed without giving them any notice. Chili Time regular Juan "Taco" Reiter pulled up to the restaurant Tuesday to see if the news was true. "Unexpectedly they are closed...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

Man killed in hit-and-run in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is dead after a hit-and-run in Middletown Monday night. It happened on Roosevelt Avenue at Johns Road around 9 p.m. Police said Donald Williams, 62, was driving a motorized bicycle southbound on Roosevelt when he was hit by 24-year-old Dominique Tarrance, who was driving a Chrysler PT Cruiser northbound on Roosevelt and trying to turn west onto Johns Road.
MIDDLETOWN, OH

