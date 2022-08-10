PORTLAND (WGME) – The Supernova baseball team is back from Aruba after an impressive performance both on and off the field. The Westbrook-based all-star baseball team beat the defending Aruba League summer champs, but more importantly, helped with many community service projects on the island, including painting neighboring houses, clearing away brush and debris and rehabbing some of the basketball courts which were in dire need of a makeover.

