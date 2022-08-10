ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Comments / 0

Related
WGME

Sea Dogs Walk Off with a thrilling 1-0 10 inning win!

Portland, Maine – The Portland Sea Dogs won in walk-off fashion for the second consecutive night, 1-0 over the Richmond Flying Squirrels (51-52, 11-23) on Wednesday night at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs (51-53, 21-14) remain in first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League, 0.5 games ahead of the second-place Somerset Patriots.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Supernova baseball team returns from Aruba

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Supernova baseball team is back from Aruba after an impressive performance both on and off the field. The Westbrook-based all-star baseball team beat the defending Aruba League summer champs, but more importantly, helped with many community service projects on the island, including painting neighboring houses, clearing away brush and debris and rehabbing some of the basketball courts which were in dire need of a makeover.
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Officials needed for Maine high school field hockey

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine high school sports season officially gets underway Monday as training camps open up throughout the state. One area that’s been an issue for the past year or so is the need for officials in all sports, especially in field hockey. Longtime Thornton Academy field...
PORTLAND, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Richmond, ME
State
Maine State
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Sports
Portland, ME
Sports
WGME

Portland records first official heatwave in more than a year

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Portland recorded its first official heatwave since June 2021 on Tuesday. A heatwave is defined by three or more consecutive days of temperatures 90 degrees or hotter. On Sunday, Portland reached 96 degrees. On Monday, the high was 95. Tuesday, the high was 91. Both Monday and...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Gifford's Ice Cream closing Auburn stand due to staffing issues

AUBURN (WGME) -- Gifford’s Ice Cream says it has decided to close its family-owned stand in Auburn early for the season due to staffing issues. “Like many businesses around the country and here in Maine, we have been working through significant staffing difficulties this summer, and our Auburn stand has proven to be the most challenging,” Gifford’s said.
AUBURN, ME
WGME

Topsham Fair kicks off Maine's fair season

TOPSHAM (WGME) – Fair season kicked off this week in Maine, as the Topsham Fair gets underway. This is the 168th year for the fair. The midway is already lined with vendors and the exhibition halls are full of items ready for judging. In addition to celebrating Maine's thriving...
TOPSHAM, ME
WGME

Perseid meteor shower, beneficial rain on the way for Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- One of the largest meteor showers of the year begins Thursday night, and will be visible from Maine. The weather is looking great for viewing meteors at the peak of the shower, which is Friday and Saturday nights. However, there is a catch. The Sturgeon moon, the full...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Wacha
WGME

Staffing Shortages force Casco Bay Lines to change ferry schedules

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Casco Bay Lines is making changes to the remainder of its summer schedule amid ongoing staffing shortages. The temporary alterations will impact the morning commute for the ferry's downbay sailing schedule. They will take effect Saturday, August 13. They are blaming staffing shortages and hope to avoid...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Standoff ends peacefully in Portland after two hours

PORTLAND (WGME) -- A two-hour standoff ended peacefully in Portland Thursday night. It started on Sheridan Street around 2:30 p.m., causing major disruptions. Six Portland police cars and two tactical teams were on scene when CBS13 first got there. A man was shouting out of a third-story window down to...
PORTLAND, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sea Dogs#Rehab#Rbi#Flying Squirrels#Christian
WGME

Ask The I-Team: Have flight paths out of the Portland Jetport changed?

Earlier this summer, the Portland Jetport closed its runway for a major reconstruction project. It disrupted flight patterns across several communities while they used a backup runway, but most of that work has been completed. Reggie asked the CBS113 I-Team:. "Why are there still flights going over my home in...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

$35,000 worth of drugs seized in Portland

PORTLAND (WGME) -- Police say they seized $35,000 worth of drugs after an investigation over the last month. Maine drug agents and Portland Police say they searched an apartment on Saint John Street and found 180 grams of meth, 42 grams of fentanyl, and 49 grams of crack cocaine along with about $15,300 in suspected drug proceeds.
PORTLAND, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WGME

Volunteers make over 7,000 cookies ahead of St. Peter's Italian Bazaar

PORTLAND (WGME) -- The wafting aroma of Italian cookies on Federal Street in Portland will be a welcome scent on Tuesday as volunteers, from ages 10 to 93, will participate in the annual “cookie bake.”. Volunteers are baking, decorating, and packaging of over 7,000 cookies in advance of the...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Portland City Council hears from residents on major ballot questions

PORTLAND (WGME) - Raising minimum wage and new protections for renters are just some of the questions on this year's ballot for Portland residents. Folks in Portland had their chance Monday night to speak their mind on six questions that they will be voting on in November. One proposal would...
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy