State Building Commission approves UW-River Falls science building

EAU CLAIRE — The Wisconsin State Building Commission approved $306 million in capital projects on Tuesday, including funding for a new $116 million science building on UW-River Falls campus, along with money to replace a roof of a military building in Eau Claire County.

“This project will be transformational, not only for our campus but for our region,” said UW-River Falls Chancellor Maria Gallo in a press release. “SciTech will give our students access to amazing opportunities while also enhancing collaboration with business and industry in a way that will directly contribute to the economic development of western Wisconsin.”