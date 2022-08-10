ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears

Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys

A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear

Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already

Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers

Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal

LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab

Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bergen Catholic#Longhorns#American Football#College Football#Inside Texas#National Champion#Ghamilton On3
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News

Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
Breaking: Gators flip 4-star LB Jaden Robinson from South Carolina

The Florida Gators have added yet another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class after a hot finish to the end of July. The latest addition to the class came by way of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who flipped his verbal pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida Gators. He is coming off a pair of visits to UF's campus in late July. He landed an offer from the Gators right before making his commitment to the Gamecocks, but after hosting him a few times, and some legwork by the staff, he had a change of heart and decided to stay home.
The Pac-12 will survive

We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
Texas is building a juggernaut at running back

The Texas Longhorns presently have one of the best backfields in the country. Their already strong running back depth could get even deeper today. Cedric Baxter Jr. is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday evening. The borderline five-star prospect out of Orlando would be a huge get for multiple reasons.
