Read full article on original website
Related
AthlonSports.com
Former Alabama Player Names The Loss That Brought Nick Saban To Tears
Nick Saban doesn't show emotion very often. When he does, he's either red in the face and screaming at a player or smiling while holding a championship trophy. But has the Alabama head coach ever been brought to tears by the sport?. According to former Alabama football player Christian Jones,...
Prediction: Texas Longhorns to land nation's No. 2 running back Cedric Baxter Jr.
The day has finally arrived. Edgewater High School (Florida) star Cedric Baxter Jr., the nation's No. 2 running back, will announce his college commitment Wednesday at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch his announcement here. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound ball-carrier set his commitment date ...
Longhorns Commit Arch Manning Debuts As No. 10 Overall Recruit, No. 5 QB in 2023 SI99 Rankings
Manning comes in below nine other recruits, as well as four other quarterbacks in the 2023 class
Five-star WR Hykeem Williams down to six, sets commitment date
2023 Fort Lauderdal (Fla.) Stranahan five-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams is down to six schools and has a commitment date of Sept. 23. In addition to Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia, Miami, Pitt and Alabama remain involved in the five-star’s recruitment, with a decision just weeks away. Williams made...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
COMMENTARY: Brent Venables' Actions Are Backing up His Words at Oklahoma
In accepting Cale Gundy's resignation this weekend, Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables reinforced that no one person is bigger than OU's program.
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska specialist signs with Dallas Cowboys
A veteran presence will be joining the Dallas Cowboys. The team will be waving rookie K Jonathan Garibay, and signing former Nebraska specialist Brett Maher per Robert Phillips of DallasCowboys.com. This is his 3rd time joining the Cowboys, as he was with team in 2013, 2018, and 2019. Maher was...
Will Muschamp Makes His Feelings On Georgia Job Very Clear
Will Muschamp is two years removed from being the head coach of South Carolina's football program. Though his role at Georgia might be viewed as a demotion, he doesn't see it that way. During this Tuesday's press conference, Muschamp was asked about being an assistant for the Bulldogs. Muschamp, who...
Oklahoma football message board poster ready to fire Brent Venables already
Brent Venables hasn’t coached a game for Oklahoma football yet but one Sooners message board post is already preparing to fire the head coach. A tumultuous offseason for Oklahoma football with the unceremonious departure of Lincoln Riley eventually led to bringing Brent Venables home to Norman after his longstanding stint at Clemson as the defensive coordinator.
RELATED PEOPLE
thecomeback.com
7-foot basketball recruit absolutely drains three-pointers
Five-star center basketball recruit Aaron Bradshaw is best known for his height, standing at seven feet tall while still in high school. However, he’s got much more to his game than just height and size – he also has an impressive jump shot, as well. Bradshaw is ranked...
LSU Football Schedule: Battle with Florida State in Week 1
LSU football schedule: Week 1 – LSU vs Florida State Date: Game Time (ET) TV Sun, Sept. 4 LSU Tigers
LSU defensive back Jordan Toles enters transfer portal
LSU has seemingly lost its first player to the portal ahead of the 2022 season. Defensive back Jordan Toles has officially entered the transfer portal. Toles, who was competing for reps at both safety and cornerback over the offseason, appeared in 14 games over the last two seasons for the purple and gold, recording 16 tackles. Toles had not been at the last few practices open to the media.
Cheap shot? Jimbo Fisher responds to anonymous coach’s “8-4 program” jab
Athlon Sports recently released their annual college football preview magazine, which you can purchase here, chock-full of extensive football-based content in preparation for the 2022 season. One of the more intriguing sections in the magazine this year is the “anonymous coach takes’ on various college football programs, with a major focus on the king of all conferences, the SEC. The Aggies, whose head coach Jimbo Fisher has been on an interesting trajectory since early May after his verbal scuffle with Alabama head coach Nick Saban, received one of the more scathing comments in regards to his handling of the Texas A&M...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Georgia Bulldogs on list of ESPN's top-50 CFB newcomers
ESPN recently ranked the top-50 newcomers for the 2022 college football season. Its list included both incoming high school recruits plus players who transferred via the portal. Georgia did not sign any transfers this offseason, but it did land the nation’s No. 3 ranked 2022 recruiting class with 30 signees,...
Can four-star tackle Zalance Heard lead Neville to a state title
Zalance Heard does not remember what his first dish was, but growing up in the kitchen alongside his mom has turned him into an amateur chef. His go-to seasoning? Tony's. "Oh, I can cook," Heard said. "Real good." He hasn't made any pregame meals for the Neville football team, but...
College Football World Reacts To Alabama's Major Injury News
Nick Saban revealed a noteworthy blow to Alabama's offense entering the 2022 season. During Wednesday's press conference, the Crimson Tide head coach told reporters that wide receiver JoJo Earle is expected to miss six to eight weeks after recently fracturing his foot during practice. Earle, who missed three games with...
Breaking: Gators flip 4-star LB Jaden Robinson from South Carolina
The Florida Gators have added yet another commitment to their 2023 recruiting class after a hot finish to the end of July. The latest addition to the class came by way of Lake City (Fla.) Columbia four-star linebacker Jaden Robinson, who flipped his verbal pledge from the South Carolina Gamecocks to the Florida Gators. He is coming off a pair of visits to UF's campus in late July. He landed an offer from the Gators right before making his commitment to the Gamecocks, but after hosting him a few times, and some legwork by the staff, he had a change of heart and decided to stay home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Florida football on top for this 4-star in-state 2024 safety
Heading into the fall, the Florida Gators sit atop the recruitment of 2024 four-star safety Brayshon Williams. The Lakeland High defensive back has already been to campus three times, and he’s planning his next trip to the Swamp, according to Gators Online. Williams will be in town for Florida’s season opener against the Utah Utes on Sept. 3.
Jackson Arnold, Oklahoma QB pledge and Elite 11 MVP, should be higher than No. 99 in SI99: Making the case
Sports Illustrated released its SI99 rankings Tuesday, listing the top 99 football prospects in America for the class of 2023. These lists are always subjective and fluid, particularly during the football season, so I imagine there will be some tweaks over the coming weeks. But one ranking stuck ...
The Pac-12 will survive
We have all wondered over the past six weeks if the Pac-12 Conference was going to survive the departures of USC and UCLA. On Tuesday morning, it became clear the league will indeed live. There will not be a death. There will not be splintering into extinction. There will not be a raid by the Big 12. The Pac will be back in some form or fashion.
Texas is building a juggernaut at running back
The Texas Longhorns presently have one of the best backfields in the country. Their already strong running back depth could get even deeper today. Cedric Baxter Jr. is set to announce his college decision on Wednesday evening. The borderline five-star prospect out of Orlando would be a huge get for multiple reasons.
FanSided
273K+
Followers
518K+
Post
133M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0