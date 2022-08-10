ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
Milledgeville, GA
Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
MACON, GA
The Georgia Sun

Take a look at Bibb County’s new patrol cruisers

No one looks forward to seeing a sheriff’s department patrol car roll up behind them, especially if its lights are flashing, but in Bibb County those patrol cruisers are being given a facelift. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newly designed patrol cruisers recently. Bibb County Sheriff’s...
BIBB COUNTY, GA
