Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
Hancock County residents railing against proposed railroad development
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad based in Sandersville is planning to build some new tracks in Hancock County. To do this, they’ll need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take it. However, not everybody in town is on board. “We don’t want...
41nbc.com
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
'It's a concern to our citizens': Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, the sheriff's office performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses. Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says there are 19 businesses that sell alcohol in the county.
'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 3901 High Falls Road has been home to the High Falls Fire Station for four decades, but soon, the station may have a new home. The commissioner’s office is hoping to hear from the public. Monroe County’s oldest active fire station has worn with...
WMAZ
Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
In 2021, they received $10,000 from Warner Robins, half of what they received in years past. With at least $40,000 in upkeep, they survive on donations.
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Just do better in life': Macon business owner plans to be a role model for Central Georgia kids
MACON, Ga. — One Macon man says he wants to be a positive role model, while helping kids get a new life skill. For years Benjamin Reid detailed cars without a store front. He and his business partner now have one in Macon for Greenwood Bottom Auto Detailing. In...
wgxa.tv
Busted for Booze: Undercover investigation in Jones Co. nets nine stores serving minors
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Straight up, that's the way Jones County Criminal investigator and Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says the sheriff's office is serving up citations for serving underage minors. "We identified all the retail establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol within Jones County, we're talking about discount stores, gas...
wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
Take a look at Bibb County’s new patrol cruisers
No one looks forward to seeing a sheriff’s department patrol car roll up behind them, especially if its lights are flashing, but in Bibb County those patrol cruisers are being given a facelift. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office unveiled its newly designed patrol cruisers recently. Bibb County Sheriff’s...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Warner Robins teen starts vending machine business in her own school
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — One Warner Robins teen has found a way to make big bucks while keeping up with her education. 16-year-old Alanna Bennett is cashing in with her own vending machine in the very school she attends, so if she wants to, she can check on her income while keeping her head in her books.
Middle Georgia neighbors say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
BONAIRE, Ga. (AP) — Some Georgia homeowners say that an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes. WMAZ-TV reports that an F-15 Eagle from Robins Air Force Base flew over a Little League baseball tournament in Warner Robins on Wednesday. Alisha Brown, who lives...
VERIFY: Yes, it is legal for pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC to give out grocery vouchers
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ga. — 200 lucky shoppers in rural Twiggs County now have $50 dollars worth of groceries thanks to 34N22, a super political action committee, or super PAC, supporting U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker. But is it legal for a Super PAC like this one to do this? We...
Local sheriff’s office puts out warning about fake money being passed around
OCONEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about fake money that is circulating across the county. On their Facebook page, the sheriff’s office posted photos of the fake $100 bills. Though they look like legit bills, the money has “motion picture use...
Students, staff safe after knife confiscated at Washington County High School
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — School officials say everyone is safe after a weapons scare at Washington County High School Tuesday. According to a news release from the Washington County School District, it was reported that a knife was found on campus. The security team acted quickly and confiscated the knife.
Popular restaurant Buffington's should be open soon after electrical fire
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Update:. The owner of the restaurant, Mike Hufstetler, said that the bar of Buffington's was reopened Saturday, and that the kitchen will hopefully be open on Monday. He said that he is grateful to the community and everyone who has helped get the business back up...
'Gun violence hurts everyone': Bibb commissioner, residents condemn recent crimes in west Macon
MACON, Ga. — West Bibb County residents are becoming concerned about recent crime in the area. That's after two incidents in five days at the Walmart on Harrison Road. Now, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is investigating why a car crashed into a tree at the Walmart. For more...
CBS 46
Rev. Al Sharpton delivers eulogy for Georgia woman who fell out of patrol car
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Civil rights icon Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy Thursday at the service for Brianna Grier, a 28-year-old woman who died after an encounter with Hancock County deputies. WATCH THE FUNERAL BELOW. Rev. Sharpton noted that the service was both a celebration of life and an...
Comments / 0