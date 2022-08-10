Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBridgeport, CT
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Opinion: Alex Jones Has Now Been Ordered to Pay $49.3 Million for His False ClaimsDaniella CressmanTexas State
Inside Stony Brook's Southampton Hospital Summer Party Kick Off Hosted By Jean & Martin ShafiroffThe New York ExclusiveStony Brook, NY
Texas Jury Orders Alex Jones To Pay Sandy Hook Parents $4 MillionLarry LeaseNewtown, CT
Related
Register Citizen
An old-time political tradition in CT returns but Democrats largely skipped this year
BRISTOL — A long-running tradition of setting aside political differences for some comedic relief and a good cause - a dying art in today’s partisan political landscape - returned after a two-year hiatus with some notable guests missing. No Democrat running for statewide office showed up Friday for...
Register Citizen
Greenwich neighborhoods: Students get backpacks for new school year; Brookside construction extended
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Neighbor to Neighbor is helping students to get ready for the start of the new school year thanks to its partnership with the Greenwich Rotary Club. The two organizations collaborated on Friday to distribute more than 500 backpacks to...
Register Citizen
Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview
A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer’s exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
Register Citizen
Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday
Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
Register Citizen
Connecticut school districts can’t find enough teachers: ‘We must address working conditions’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. With a new school year only weeks away, some Connecticut school districts face a startling problem: They don’t have enough teachers. Amid the multi-year disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers, administrators and education officials say recruiting and retaining...
Register Citizen
New Fairfield, Sherman Catholic churches merge, sparking ‘new energy’
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The merging of New Fairfield’s Saint Edward the Confessor and Sherman’s Holy Trinity into one parish has sparked a sense of excitement among members of the local Catholic community, their pastor says. “There’s a new energy and...
Register Citizen
‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer
MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
RELATED PEOPLE
Register Citizen
The Dish: NHL’s Cam Atkinson shops on Greenwich Ave with family; Martha Stewart opens Bedford-inspired eatery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene… Actor Michael Weatherly (from “NCIS” and “Dark Angel”) was seen enjoying dinner at Gabriele’s of Westport, as was CNN journalist, political commentator and Westport resident Alisyn Camerota . Out there… Lifestyle guru...
Register Citizen
‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
Register Citizen
How did Stamford’s Alive at Five do this summer? 15,000+ tickets sold despite heat wave and a COVID cancellation
STAMFORD — Another Alive at Five series is in the books with a total of about 16,000 tickets sold this summer. It was the concert series’ second year at the city’s Mill River Park. The Stamford Downtown Special Services District previously held the shows at Columbus Park.
Register Citizen
Stamford’s First Congregational Church was sold to provide housing. What will it take to make that happen?
STAMFORD — A century-old church. A swath of required open space. A 60-inch sewer pipe. A developer argued to Stamford’s Planning Board that, for years, that puzzle of logistical roadblocks has slowed progress on building a new housing project on land once owned by First Congregational Church in Downtown Stamford.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
From Stamford patrol to bomb squad to assistant chief: New public safety director says ‘you never stop learning’
STAMFORD — Louis DeRubeis has held many different titles over the course of his 25-year career with the Stamford Police Department. He’s been a patrol officer, a community police liaison, an internal affairs agent, a director of training and the commander of the bomb squad — to name a few.
Register Citizen
Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border
GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
Register Citizen
‘Adored’: Durham family mourns 17-year-old killed in Middlefield crash
DURHAM — A Durham family is mourning the loss of their son and brother, killed Wednesday in a crash in Middlefield. Noah Ram, 17, was a young man of uncommon talent and dedication, according to an obituary issued Friday by Christine Foster, a friend of the family. To meet...
Register Citizen
Beloved Darien gas station manager says goodbye after decades in CT: ‘The whole town is my family’
DARIEN — During the lunchtime rush hour at Mama Carmela’s Deli a few weeks ago, a teary-eyed Sam Chidella tried to recount stories from the past quarter century of his life in Darien. But his trips down memory lane kept getting interrupted by a steady stream of visitors,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue
STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
Register Citizen
1 year after Danbury Fair mall shooting, what’s city doing to address youth violence?
DANBURY — Just before the one-year anniversary of last summer’s shooting at the Danbury Fair mall, the teen accused of inciting the fight that left one person wounded and resulted in a lockdown of the mall received a suspended jail sentence — causing some to question what, if anything, is being done to address youth violence.
Register Citizen
10 years, $43M later, New Britain boasts more livable downtown, neighborhoods
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several of New Britain’s roads are fit for more than just cars thanks to grants and city funding that over the past 10 years has worked to incorporate sidewalks, bike lanes and even trees into what used to be car-centric roadways.
Register Citizen
Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September
NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
Comments / 0