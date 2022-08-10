ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darien, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Register Citizen

Old Saybrook appeals state order to release former cop’s exit interview

A state order for the disclosure of an Old Saybrook police officer’s exit interview is facing a legal challenge. The Old Saybrook Police Department has filed a complaint in New Britain Superior Court appealing a Freedom of Information Commission decision to require disclosure of the exit interview. Releasing the...
OLD SAYBROOK, CT
Register Citizen

Greenwich man celebrates a century as he hits milestone birthday

Robert Horan of Old Greenwich, who recently turned 100 years old, celebrated the special milestone with family, neighbors and friends. First Selectman Fred Camillo also attended the party and presented a town of Greenwich Certificate of Recognition to Horan for his achievement. Horan has been a town resident for more...
GREENWICH, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Connecticut State
Connecticut Elections
City
Trumbull, CT
City
Redding, CT
Darien, CT
Government
City
Easton, CT
City
Bridgeport, CT
City
New Canaan, CT
State
Washington State
Local
Connecticut Government
Darien, CT
Elections
City
Westport, CT
City
Ridgefield, CT
City
Darien, CT
City
Weston, CT
City
Norwalk, CT
City
Wilton, CT
City
Greenwich, CT
City
Washington, CT
Register Citizen

CT state parks reach parking capacity, close to new visitors

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Several state parks have closed to new visitors Sunday after reaching parking capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Squantz Pond State Park, located in New Fairfield, was the first to close around 11:40 a.m., officials...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

‘Brilliant fit to our district’: Middletown schools welcome new chief academic officer

MIDDLETOWN — The public schools has hired a new chief academic officer, who will join the district shortly after the start of the 2022-23 academic year. Stacey J. McCann will have supervisory and leadership responsibilities for building principals, assistant principals, curriculum directors and supervisors spanning the PreK-12 academic environment and all teaching and learning aspects of the district, according to a press release.
MIDDLETOWN, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Shays
Person
Jim Himes
Register Citizen

‘Not just a dog’: Media attention, reward helped recover dog stolen in Milford car robbery

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. It was the longest 25 hours of Emanuel Castillo’s life. Castillo, a Seymour resident, was visiting family in Milford on Aug. 4. He stopped at a sandwich shop to pick up a take-out order, leaving his 2-year-old golden doodle Leo in his car with the air conditioning on. Castillo was inside for only a few minutes, and during that time, his car was stolen, and with it his best friend.
MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Selectman#Congressional District#Republicans#Gop#The Republican Party#Goldstein Stevenson#Democrat#The Associated Press
Register Citizen

Police: Man, 52, found dead after drowning in Byram River on CT-NY border

GREENWICH — A man drowned Tuesday afternoon in the Byram River, according to police in New York. Officers responded to the area around 4:30 p.m. after a caller indicated a man swimming in the river had gone under the water and never re-surfaced, officials with the Port Chester Police Department said on Facebook.
GREENWICH, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Register Citizen

Tattoo studio proposed for Barnum Avenue

STRATFORD — Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo studios, Barnum Avenue may soon be home to a new place to get inked. Stratfour Ventures LLC is seeking the Zoning Commission’s approval to open the studio in a 1,000-square-foot storefront at 1345 Barnum Ave., according to an application submitted to the town.
STRATFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Brien McMahon High School Class of ‘72 prepares to celebrate 50th reunion in September

NORWALK — The Class of 1972 at Brien McMahon High School will celebrate its 50th reunion next month. The members of the Class of ‘72 will hold the reunion from 7 to 11 p.m. on Sept. 17 at St. Ann’s Club, located at 16 Hendricks Ave. All members of the graduating class are invited to enjoy an unforgettable evening featuring dinner, cocktails and a DJ. There will also be a cash bar.
NORWALK, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy