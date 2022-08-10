Read full article on original website
Hopkins Co. Schools delays start date for preschools
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Hopkins County Schools has announced the first day of preschool has been pushed back. The school district made the announcement on Friday. Officials say the reason behind the delay is to help their transportation department smooth out bus routes. The new preschool start date is...
Boil water advisory issued for some residents in Muhlenberg Co.
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Some residents in Muhlenberg County are now under a boil advisory. Muhlenberg County Water District #3 officials say residents in the area of Highway 2551 from Highway 81 to Miller Road should boil all cooking and drinking water for at least five minutes before use.
DCSO: 3 arrested with fentanyl-laced drugs, marijuana in Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office confirmed three people were arrested after deputies executed a search warrant on Sunday. According to a press release, the Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police conducted the search warrant at 1501 Richbrook Trace in Owensboro around 2:15 p.m.
EPD: 1 hospitalized after morning accident on Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Central Dispatch confirms crews responded to an accident on Lloyd Expressway and South Cullen Avenue. They say that call came in around 7:45 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials with the Evansville Police Department say the crash happened after the involved driver was almost hit by another car.
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Family members are remembering loved ones lost in the North Weinbach Avenue house explosion. We’re learning one of them was a part of the Harrison High School Football Family. An armed man the FBI says threatened their Cincinnati field office is dead. It’s still not clear what...
Knight Township office damaged from explosion, planning to reopen Monday
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Along with the 39 homes that were damaged in the Weinbach Avenue explosion on Wednesday, so was a city government building. The Knight Township Trustee’s Office has shattered windows and collapsed ceilings. Chief Deputy of the Township, Tony Goben, says it looks like someone ransacked...
Vanderburgh Co. leaders host groundbreaking for Green River Road Trail Project
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County leaders broke ground on the new Green River Road Trail Project on Friday. The county was awarded over $770,000 by the “Indiana Department of Natural Resources Next Level Trails Program.”. It’s a part of Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s $1 billion infrastructure program....
Dispatch: Crews respond to structure fire in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that crews responded to a fire on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the fire broke out in the 7900 block of Highway 351 at around 4 p.m. This is a developing story. We will update this story once more information is available.
Madisonville police asking for help identifying alleged thief
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say stole several items from multiple vehicles. According to a social media post, those thefts happened in the East Hillcrest Drive and South Hillcrest Drive areas. MPD says anyone with...
Section of Weinbach Avenue to stay closed through weekend
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville city officials tell us that Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Joel Thacker joined Mayor Lloyd Winnecke on Friday morning to survey the area. The explosion happened Wednesday afternoon near the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. [Officials: 3 people dead, 39 homes damaged...
Hadi Shriners half-pot prize goes unclaimed, money to be used in community
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Shriners announced the winning half-pot ticket number on July 11, and the winner had 30 days to claim their prize. [Previous Story: Hadi Shriners announce winning half pot number]. The jackpot total was just over $216,000, which means the winner would have claimed half...
ISP cancels Silver Alert for missing 74-year-old
PERRY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Indiana State Police say the Silver Alert for 74-year-old Kenneth Davenport. Officials say Kenneth is missing from English, Indiana and was last seen on Thursday, August 11 at 8:48 p.m.
Homeowners allowed brief visits home days after Weinbach explosion
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - After Wednesday’s explosion on Weinbach Avenue, which took the lives of three people, several nearby houses had to be evacuated until the city could ensure their stability. The owners of those homes still can’t move back in, but the city gave them the chance to...
Police investigating burglary at Henderson business
HENDERSON., Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson police are investigating a burglary. Officers say glass in the front door of Sam’s Market on Clay Street was broken around 4 Friday morning. Police say surveillance video shows a man in a blue Kentucky jacket break in and steal several lottery tickets. Call...
Friday After 5 returns to downtown Owensboro
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The party is back in Owensboro Friday night. It’s back-to-school night at Friday After Five. Some students are wrapping up their first few days of class. The Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band is in McConnell plaza at 6. The Velvet Bombers are at Lure at 7.
Two arrested in Evansville shooting incident, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department arrested two people on Saturday who they say were involved in a shooting incident. According to an affidavit, officers were called to the 1300 block of North Third Avenue for a shots fired run. Officers say once on scene, they met with...
KSP: Man arrested in double fatal crash investigation
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky State Police arrested a man who was involved in a crash that resulted in the death of two people. Troopers said they were called to a fatal two-vehicle crash on KY-175, north of Graham, on Tuesday, October 19. It happened near mile marker...
Neighbor reacts to home explosion on N. Weinbach Ave.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, Ron Ryan found out a house exploded on the 1000 block of North Weinbach Avenue. “It scared me pretty good,” said Ryan. He says he was unsure of which house exploded, and fearful that it was his home. “They found out it wasn’t...
Dispatch: Teen girl injured after getting hit by car in Oakland City
OAKLAND CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms a 14-year-old girl was hit by a vehicle in Gibson County on Friday. Officials say it happened in Oakland City on East Morton Street, somewhere between South Gibson Street and South Lincoln Avenue. The girl’s condition is unknown at this time. We...
KSP: Man facing murder charge after strangling girlfriend in Webster Co.
DIXON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Webster County man has been arrested and charged with murder, according to Kentucky State Police. State troopers say that 47-year-old William Brian Virgin contacted Webster County Dispatch on Saturday and told operators that he strangled his girlfriend to death. KSP officials say once authorities arrived on scene, they found the dead body of 32-year-old Heather Davidson.
