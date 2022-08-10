ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redmond, OR

stateofreform.com

Lack of affordable housing options causing concern for Central Oregon nurses

A high cost of living paired with a lack of affordable housing options is causing concern for nurses looking to work in Central Oregon. Get the latest state-specific policy intelligence for the health care sector delivered to your inbox. The cost of living in Bend increased 22.5% from 2010-2020, which...
BEND, OR
cascadebusnews.com

Internship Path Paves Way for Student Success

(OSU-Cascades student Brendan Lewis is majoring in outdoor products. He was hired as a summer intern by Hydro Flask and is gaining hands-on experience as a member of the sales team, working with buyers, enhancing in-store merchandising and editing the brand’s e-commerce sites | Photo courtesy of Oregon State University – Cascades)
BEND, OR
kbnd.com

Deschutes Co. Commissioners Meeting Heats Up Over Psilocybin Vote

BEND, OR -- Deschutes County Commissioners formally voted Monday to ask voters in November to opt out of allowing psilocybin facilities in unincorporated areas. Commission Phil Chang was the sole "no'' vote, expressing frustration with the debate over what he says is a scientifically proven treatment. He told the other two Commissioners, "You all have been trying to define this purely as a land use issue. But, to me, this is an issue that we need to consider under our authority as the local mental health authority and the community mental health program, because these treatments have been demonstrated by Johns Hopkins and a whole bunch of pretty prestigious medical institutions throughout the United States."
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
bendsource.com

Understanding Intimacy: Frustrated in Redmond

We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. My relationship has been hanging by a thread for quite a while now, but these days I'm almost ready to call it quits. We've been married for over 10 years and we're best friends. In the past, we were loving and affectionate. But these days, I can't get my partner to give me any touch at all. This is hard for me because physical touch is my love language. I see people all over town who look like they're in love. In our marriage, there's no hand holding or any other kind of personal touch anymore—not when we're out for a walk, not even when we're home alone. I know we've been under a lot of stress since COVID and that a real vacation would help, but that's just not in the budget right now. What do you suggest?
KTVZ

Hawkins named interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook announced Tuesday that Lava Ridge Elementary School Assistant Principal Lybe Hawkins (pronounced lib-ee) will serve as the interim principal at Silver Rail Elementary School for the 2022-23 school year. “Lybe Hawkins is a strong advocate for students and a leader who...
BEND, OR
KTVZ

Memorial livestock auction for Redmond native, avid FFA and 4-H’er, crash victim raises over $80,000

A memorial for Redmond native and avid FFA and 4-H'er Maddie Griffiths, who was 23 when she was killed in a June car crash, raised over $80,000 at this weekend's Deschutes County Youth Livestock Auction, funding an endowment to create two scholarships. You can learn more at a GoFundMe page, https://www.gofundme.com/f/maddie-griffiths-memorial and you can view the memorial livestream at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Yi1A342VQE.
REDMOND, OR
Lake Oswego Review

Food Cart Roundup: Here are all the new pods and carts where you can grab a delicious bite to eat this summer in Oregon

From Forest Grove to Fairview, from Canby to St. Helens, food carts and pods are popping up and in development during 2022.What food carts and pods are still open, and where can you grab a bite to eat this summer? With favorite chefs opening new carts and whole food cart pods in development, there's a lot of food cart news to catch up on this summer all around the Portland metro area — and beyond. From cookbook highlights from a Mayan cuisine food cart to a giant fork marking a new pod development in Fairview, Pamplin Media Group brings you...
OREGON STATE
kbnd.com

Swimmer Dies Near Terrebonne

TERREBONNE, OR -- The body of a 37-year-old from Prineville was found in the Deschutes River near Terrebonne, over the weekend. A friend reported the person missing Saturday night. The two had been swimming near Lower Bridge Way, but the friend left for an errand and when he returned, the...
TERREBONNE, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Madras Dragstrip crowns new royalty with King of the Track races

The local race track, which crowned its season-long champions last weekend, may be 'the best-kept secret in Oregon.' Another year, another coronation day for the top racers at Madras Dragstrip. This past weekend, Aug. 7-8, the local dragstrip held its King of the Track races. These races determined the season-long winner in each division, based on total points earned at the track in Madras. Corey Seekins and his No. 6052 Chevy won King of the Track out of the Pro division, Suzie Uppendahl and her Super Pro No. U601 Mustang took home Queen of the Track honors and Shahalie Peters...
MADRAS, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ The honor walk: 19-year-old dies in drowning accident, donates organs

The Community of Bend came together to honor a recent high school graduate, 19-year-old Ryan O’Connell. O’Connell was in a drowning accident over the weekend. Wednesday, he was given an “Honor Walk.”. Those that knew him, describe Ryan as someone who always had a smile on his...
bendsource.com

Cedar Creek Fire Engulfs Over 3,000 Acres

The Cedar Creek Fire ignited on Aug. 1 after a lightning storm touched down about 3 miles west of Waldo Lake on the Willamette National Forest, about 40 miles southwest of Bend. The fire quickly burned up the heavy timber and as of Aug. 8 it's 3,234 acres. On Aug....
BEND, OR
The Madras Pioneer

Airshow adds even more muscle

Navy Osprey added and will bolster a show already loaded with fantastic military aircraftThe Airshow of the Cascades will bring high fliers to the Madras skies in just 16 days and promises more thrilling displays than ever. "We will have the best airshow we have ever had," promises Rick Allen, the Airshow of the Cascades board member in charge of lining up acts for the show. The Army's top airshow team, the Golden Knights, a parachute exhibition, will appear the second year in a row, along with a U.S. Army Blackhawk and two U.S. Navy Osprey, that will...
MADRAS, OR
tillamookcountypioneer.net

Oregon Wildfires Update 8/3/22: 46 Active Fires; 2,500 Acres Burned

As of this morning at 9am, Wednesday, August 3rd 2022, that is what is happening on fires across the state (see full-size map below). In the early morning hours today Banks Fire Volunteers Julie Kemper and Andrew King departed in one of our Brush Fire Rigs, BR 13, to be a part of a strike team being sent to the Miller Fire in Wasco County.

