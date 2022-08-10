ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

It took 80 people to rescue a malnourished beluga whale trapped in the River Seine

By Isabella Zavarise
Business Insider
Business Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XgD59_0hBEoioB00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AEvY5_0hBEoioB00
Veterinarians take care of a beluga whale that was stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, northern France, on August 9, 2022.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

  • 80 people rescued a beluga whale trapped in the River Seine, according to French news channel BFM-TV.
  • The AFP News Agency reported the whale was first spotted in the river on August 2.
  • French officials haven't been able to determine how the whale ended up in the Seine.

It took 80 people to rescue a malnourished beluga whale trapped in the River Seine, according to French news channel BFM-TV.

The BBC reported the 80-person operation included divers, vets, and police officers. French officials haven't been able to determine how the whale ended up in the Seine, considering its arctic habitat, the outlet reported.

"It's a long rescue operation, very technical, which required many skills," Isabelle Dorliat-Pouzet, secretary general of the Eure prefecture, told the BBC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ql57_0hBEoioB00
Rescuers pull up a net as they rescue a beluga whale stranded in the River Seine at Notre Dame de la-Garenne, northern France, on August 9, 2022.

JEAN-FRANCOIS MONIER/AFP via Getty Images

The BBC said a crowd gathered on the banks of the river at Saint-Pierre-La-Garenne in Normandy to watch the rescue unfold.

French officials tried a number of things to stimulate the beluga's appetite, including offering it a vitamin cocktail and feeding it frozen herring, but nothing seemed to work, according to the news outlet.

The AFP News Agency reported the whale was first spotted in the river on August 2.

In May, a killer whale was found dead in the French waterway. It had become ill with mucormycosis, a rare but serious disease that causes a fungal infection.

According to the National Marine Fisheries Service, belugas aren't endangered, but they are vulnerable to a number of stressors which include pollution, habitat degradation, and other types of human disturbance.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

Beluga whale lost in French river euthanized during rescue

PARIS — (AP) — A beluga whale that became a French celebrity after a wrong turn took it up the Seine River had to be euthanized Wednesday after experiencing health complications during an urgent rescue operation, authorities said. The sparkling white marine mammal appeared deep inside France last...
ANIMALS
AFP

Ailing beluga put down as last-ditch French rescue bid fails

An ailing beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river was put down by vets Wednesday after a last-ditch rescue attempt failed because of its rapidly deteriorating health, local officials said. But the six vets unanimously decided after examining the beluga on arrival in Ouistreham that there was no other option than to put it down, the local authority of the Calvados region said.
ANIMALS
Daily Mail

Hopes of saving malnourished Beluga whale trapped in Paris's River Seine fade as rescuers 'in a race against the clock' to save the animal say there is 'little hope' it will be able to return to the sea

Rescuers are racing to save a beluga whale which has become trapped in the River Seine. But French officials are still deciding whether or not to leave it there until it regains its appetite because it refused to eat the food it has been offered. They are now hoping to...
ANIMALS
The Associated Press

In France, a battle to save weakened whale lost in the Seine

SAINT-PIERRE-LA-GARENNE, France (AP) — French environmentalists were hoping Friday to feed a catch of herring to a worryingly thin Beluga whale that has strayed far from its Arctic habitat into France’s Seine River. They fear that the ethereal white mammal is slowly starving in the waterway that flows through Paris and beyond.
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#River Seine#Beluga Whale#Killer Whale#Notre Dame De La Garenne#Getty Images 80#French#Bfm Tv#The Afp News Agency#Eure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
Ultimate Unexplained

Creepy Video Taken in the Mountains of Idaho Remains Unexplained

Check out this video taken in the Idaho mountains back in 2019. The YouTube channel “Muskrat Outdoors” posted the video on June 10, 2019, and shows us an eerie scene in the middle of nowhere. What makes it odd is that the man in the video finds a milk canister tied to a tree that is completely stuffed with furs and other animal parts including coyotes.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Lobster Fisherman Hauls in Terrifying Wolf Fish That Wants to Bite His Face Off: VIDEO

In bizarre outdoor news, lobster fisherman Jacob Knowles posted a video on Instagram of a wolf fish he hauled up in one of his lobster traps. To me, the uninitiated, this looks less like a fish and more like a claymation rendering of what someone thought something called a “wolf fish” might look like. It’s gross, terrifying, and fascinating. I can’t look away, even though I really want to.
ANIMALS
The Independent

Horse collapses while pulling tourists in Mallorca in 40C heat

A horse has collapsed while pulling a carriage in 40C heat on the Balearic island of Mallorca.On Sunday (24 July), the working horse fainted from exhaustion amid the Europe-wide heatwave, and lay on a road in Palma while horrified tourists looked on.Video captured at the scene shows the horse’s driver pulling at its reins to bring the animal back to its feet, after it passed out in Plaza Juan Carlos I at about 5pm.Meanwhile, some bystanders brought the horse water and told passengers still sitting in the carriage to “get off”.On Friday (29 July), Palma city council pledged to...
ANIMALS
Ricky

The man who died without knowing what a woman looks like

Mihailo Tolotos was born in 1856 in the country of Greece. His mother died 4 hours after giving birth to him. No relatives came forward to raise him, and he was abandoned as an orphan. A group of men took him to a monastery on Mount Athos and left him near the steps to be adopted and raised as a monk.
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Business Insider

Business Insider

572K+
Followers
37K+
Post
290M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy