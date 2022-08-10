Group calls for Omaha to make intersections safer for pedestrians

Walking to where you need to go shouldn’t be a big deal.

But some in Omaha feel that certain intersections have become downright dangerous for pedestrians.

“This is a century-old neighborhood. In some cases our infrastructure predates cars and I think that leads to some problematic areas,” said Charles Klinetobe with Mode Shift Omaha.

Mode Shift Omaha is a group in Omaha dedicated to making the city’s streets safer for pedestrians.

On Tuesday the group marched the sidewalks to highlight a pair of problem intersections in the Joslyn Castle neighborhood.

“Right up the street here is 40th and Davenport. It's a particularly dangerous intersection. The signs are often knocked down by cars especially when you are crossing the east you are blind to traffic. Across Dodge Street over from 40th to 42nd street it's very narrow. There is very little protection for pedestrians. Cars are really no further than from you to me,” said Klinetobe.

The intersections are treacherous for pedestrians and cars alike. Earlier in March, a Creighton student died after suffering serious injuries during a two-car collision at 40th and Dodge and advocates say unless changes are made it's only a matter of time until someone else gets hurt.

“We are having an apartment complex going in at 40th and Dodge, another one going in on 37th and Dodge. These are what they are calling transit-oriented development but there is not protections for pedestrians. The whole idea is people will be out walking to work, walking to the bus and walking to UNMC its not a safe situation at the same time,” said Klinetobe

Mode Shift Omaha says there is plenty the city can do to make the intersections safer.

Wider sidewalks, physical barriers between people and cars and improved traffic signal timing are all solutions that Mode Shift says can make Omaha a safer place for drivers and pedestrians alike.

“You know there is the line from Field of Dreams but I think if you don’t build it they won’t come and I really think that infrastructure is something the city needs to grapple with as they build this area up,” said Klinetobe.

Mode Shift Omaha encourages anyone concerned about dangerous intersections to reach out to their city council representative to share their concerns.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .