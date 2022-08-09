ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanda D
4d ago

Do you all hear Fox News' Leader, Trump is bad for the USA an hope he doesn't run for President. "FOX NEWS", SAID IT!Listen, because they know him best...lol

say it
3d ago

Tell me something new,really Trump is bad for the country,and is FOX NEWS ,he’s own people are convinced he’s not any good for USA.

J.Bond
3d ago

are we sure this guy doesn't work for the Russians Murdock because he's personally responsible for a lot of discourse that's here in America right now or is it just Great Britain's revenge.. how did the powers of be let this man cause so much fraction here in America Fox News is banned in Great Britain..

CNN

Nixon White House lawyer makes prediction about Trump

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean joined CNN’s Wolf Blitzer to discuss Attorney General Merrick Garland’s press conference and the Justice Department’s move to unseal the FBI warrant authorizing a search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CNN

Here's what's next for Trump after the FBI searched Mar-a-Lago

The FBI search of former President Donald Trump's residence in Florida on Monday signaled an extraordinary escalation of an investigation into the handling of certain documents from his presidency and raises questions about whether his legal exposure extends beyond whether he improperly took government records when he left the White House.
