New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Late last week Death Valley in California was hit with what is being called a 1,000-year-flood. The park received 75% of its annual rainfall (1.46 inches) in just three hours on Friday, August 5.

Death Valley averages less than two inches of rain a year. This downpour washed debris over roads, swept away and buried cars, knocked a water facility offline, damaged buildings, and stranded about a thousand visitors and staff.

Use the slider to see the difference between July 11, 2022 (LEFT) and August 7, 2022 (RIGHT). (Images: NASA)

NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.

The images are “false-color images acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites on July 11 and August 7, 2022.

Flood water appears dark blue, saturated soil is light blue, vegetation is bright green, and bare ground is brown.

