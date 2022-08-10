ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New NASA satellite images show Death Valley flooding

By Duncan Phenix
 2 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Late last week Death Valley in California was hit with what is being called a 1,000-year-flood. The park received 75% of its annual rainfall (1.46 inches) in just three hours on Friday, August 5.

Death Valley averages less than two inches of rain a year. This downpour washed debris over roads, swept away and buried cars, knocked a water facility offline, damaged buildings, and stranded about a thousand visitors and staff.

Use the slider to see the difference between July 11, 2022 (LEFT) and August 7, 2022 (RIGHT). (Images: NASA)

NASA has released new images showing the park and extended area before and after the storm.

Park tourists finally able to drive away after flooding had closed Death Valley roads

The images are “false-color images acquired by the Moderate Resolution Imaging Spectroradiometer (MODIS) on NASA’s Terra and Aqua satellites on July 11 and August 7, 2022.

Flood water appears dark blue, saturated soil is light blue, vegetation is bright green, and bare ground is brown.

Same kind of storms, different day

Sunny, humid, and quiet this Thursday morning, but the afternoon is expected to be noisy again with scattered thunderstorms that will drop heavy rain in places around southern Nevada. Flood Watches are still in place for the areas more prone to repeat storms and flooding. Sherry’s most accurate #WeatherNOW forecast has a look ahead to […]
Public tours of atomic test site to return

Known as the most bombed place on Earth and remains one of the government's most secret locations. The Nevada National Security Site (NNSS) is normally off-limits to the public, but for one day a month, a select few will once again be able to visit.
Flood Watches extended through midnight Thursday. Here's Tedd's Forecast for Tuesday, August 9th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: The Flood Watch has been EXTENDED through midnight Thursday as more storms are possible again. The atmosphere is so primed for with humidity, heating and deep monsoon moisture, there are thunderstorm chances daily into next week. The pattern hasn’t changed with the upper level high to the east wrapping around moisture to the region. Daytime highs have been steering clear of 100, but we trade the heat for humidity as the sultry weather continues through monsoon season so far.
Flooding is very possible today

Showers and isolated thunderstorms have been busy in Arizona overnight with clouds and sunshine to start our Tuesday in southern Nevada. The chance for thunderstorms will be greater for our area today and some storms could drop heavy rain leading to flooding on our roads and in neighborhoods. Flood Watches have been issued for southern […]
UPDATE: Power restored on I-15 north

UPDATE: As of Thursday afternoon, the power has been fully restored. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A power outage was reported Thursday morning that will affect fuel services near I-15 and Highway 93, according to Clark County. The outage is in the area Moapa Valley, Logandale, Overton, and Bunkerville, as well as Mesquite. Because of the […]
Pedestrian warning system going in on Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some teachers are applauding the city of Henderson for installing a pedestrian warning system on busy Warm Springs outside Green Valley High School. “I’m extremely happy to see this crossing going up right now. I’ve had other teachers and parents comment that they’re happy that it’s finally getting put in place for the school,” said Green Valley High teacher Phillip Postier.
Death Valley National Park rain: 'A 1,000-year event'

Daniel Berc, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Las Vegas explains the rain event this weekend in Death Valley: "The heavy rain that caused the devastating flooding at Death Valley was an extremely rare, 1,000-year event. A 1,000-year event doesn't mean it happens once per 1000 years, rather that there is a 0.1% chance of occurring in any given year."
5 Great Ways To Relax Living In Las Vegas

Not sure why you might go to a Barnes and Nobles, but today is National “Book Lover’s” Day, so kick back and read a book today. The Mike & Carla Morning Show mention this because it came up that a lot of us need to take time to rest and relax. According to recent studies, 42% of your time should go toward resting…your mind, your body! That’s what they say might be needed to re-charge and avoid “burnout” at work and at home!
