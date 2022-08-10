Read full article on original website
Hays, Caldwell Counties re-upgraded to high risk from COVID by CDC
Hays and Caldwell Counties have been re-upgraded to high risk for COVID-19 by the CDC, just a week after being downgraded.
Analysis: Beto O’Rourke drops ‘F-bomb’ in confrontation with heckler over gun control
Democratic candidate for Texas governor, Beto O'Rourke, dropped an 'F-Bomb' this week during a passionate rebuttal of a protester at one of his campaign events.
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
Greg Abbott takes control over who will lead Texas’ troubled power grid, sources say
When Brad Jones was tapped as interim CEO of the nonprofit that runs the state’s power grid following the deadly February 2021 winter storm that left most of Texas without power for days, he said he would help stabilize the grid and get it through the summer. Jones was clear that he wasn’t interested in keeping the job long term.
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that...
Spotty PM storms continue Friday and Saturday
Temperatures may briefly drop out of the 90s through the weekend before rebounding into the triple digits. - Nick Bannin
CDC: Less than a third of hepatitis C patients seek treatment for curable virus
Less than a third of adults with hepatitis C seek treatment due to the expense, according to a new CDC study.
What Farmers’ Almanac says about next winter in Texas — and why it’s likely wrong
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The fabled Farmers’ Almanac released their Winter 2022-23 forecast, calling for colder than normal weather in Texas with normal precipitation. But can these predictions be trusted?. How the Farmers’ Almanac Works. How the Farmers’ Almanac makes their long-term weather predictions is a closely-guarded secret....
Hays County doesn’t pass request for early renewal of water management plan
LCRA is already scheduled to revisit the plan in 2025. However, Jo Karr Tedder said discussions need to start now because of the weather conditions.
