Suspect in arson at Portland apartments re-arrested, accused of choking hotel manager
A 49-year-old who is facing two arson charges for allegedly starting a fire at a South Portland apartment building back in April has been re-arrested after police say he choked the manager of a Beaverton motel. According to court documents, on the morning of April 13, someone living at the...
Man left mental health facility before hitting woman with 35 lb. rock, court docs allege
PORTLAND, Ore. — The man who is accused of hitting a woman in the head with a nearly 35-pound rock in Northeast Portland had been released from a mental health facility shortly before Tuesday’s attack, court records show. The incident happened near Northeast 2nd Avenue and Wasco Street,...
Washington County deputies searching for armed suspect, neighbors told to shelter in place
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect Wednesday afternoon who may have a gun, and deputies are asking residents around NW Murray Boulevard and Highway 26 to stay inside their homes. Deputies say they are on the scene of a crash...
1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting
PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
Investigators seek tips after man, woman found dead near Estacada
Investigators are asking for information in the 2019 deaths of a couple who were shot in the Mount Hood National Forest. Stacy Rickerd and Jeremy Merchant were found shot to death near a shooting pit outside Estacada on August 12, 2019. Detectives confirmed more than a week later that they...
Court documents detail security guard stabbing outside Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A newly obtained court document lays out what happened outside the Oregon Convention Center Monday afternoon when a security guard was stabbed in the head. It played out around 3’clock. According to the affidavit, a woman on her way to get tested for COVID-19 was...
Portland Police say speed a factor in North Portland motorcycle crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police's Major Crash Team responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of North Lombard Street and North St. Louis. Police say the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries....
Willamette Week: Officers flagged for extra scrutiny by Multnomah County DA
PORTLAND, Ore. — It’s the list no Portland police officer wants to be on, according to our media partners at Willamette Week. It’s known as the Brady List, in reference to a Supreme Court ruling 60 years ago that requires prosecutors to keep a list of officers and other government employees with a history of untrustworthiness.
Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center
PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
Fire crews heading to central, southern Oregon ahead of potential wildfires
BEND, Ore. — Fire crews from across Oregon are heading to central and southern Oregon ahead of dangerous fire weather this weekend. The Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office said a task force from Marion County left for Deschutes County on Thursday morning. The resources will be in place ahead...
Homeless camps on Peninsula Crossing Trail removed, people want permanent solutions
PORTLAND, Ore — Homeless encampments along the Peninsula Crossing Trail and nearby area have pleased neighbors, but they say more permanent solutions are needed. “It’s nice to see the neighborhood again!" said Tom Karwaki on Wednesday upon seeing McKenna Park cleared of several homeless RVs and campers that had been parked there for weeks.
Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons
PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
Portland clinic takes control of motel for addiction recovery help
PORTLAND, Ore. — This place is a room to call her own, for now. Nerrisa Spencer-Green is not taking the space for granted. "This is where I do most of the cooking," Nerrisa said with a chuckle, as she pointed to an air fryer and hot plate inside the small motel room that couldn't be more than 250 square feet in size.
Everyday Heroes: Portland woman helping families with food insecurity
A woman in Northeast Portland has been running a food pantry out of her home for more than 20 years. She and her family are stepping up once again to help those struggling with food insecurity, as things like groceries and gas continue to rise due to inflation. “It doesn’t...
Oregon City Festival of the Arts
It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
Portland area fire departments prepare for possible wildfire breakout
PORTLAND, Ore. — Most wildfires in the country are caused by humans, according to the U.S. National Park Service. But fire officials said nature is a possible cause too. "Could be started by lightning strikes or a storm," said Izak Hamilton, spokesperson with Clackamas Fire. And that's what some...
Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September
PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
Joe Kent's ballot rejected, then corrected, due to signature challenge
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Joe Kent sent an email to supporters this week, saying his ballot was rejected. The Clark County Auditor said his team ultimately resolved this issue, but his team contacted Kent when his affidavit envelope signature did not match his voter registration record. "Just, kind of as...
Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
