ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KATU.com

1 dead in Southeast Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. — A person was shot and killed in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Police were called at around 9:10 p.m. to near Southeast 134th Avenue and Bush Street. Police said the shooter fled the scene. Bush Street is closed between 134th...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Beaverton, OR
Washington County, OR
Crime & Safety
County
Washington County, OR
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Investigators seek tips after man, woman found dead near Estacada

Investigators are asking for information in the 2019 deaths of a couple who were shot in the Mount Hood National Forest. Stacy Rickerd and Jeremy Merchant were found shot to death near a shooting pit outside Estacada on August 12, 2019. Detectives confirmed more than a week later that they...
ESTACADA, OR
KATU.com

Portland Police say speed a factor in North Portland motorcycle crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police's Major Crash Team responded to a crash between a motorcycle and vehicle just before 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning. The accident happened at the intersection of North Lombard Street and North St. Louis. Police say the rider was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries....
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Attorneys
KATU.com

Security guard stabbed in the head at Oregon Convention Center

PORTLAND, Ore. — A security guard was stabbed in the head outside the Oregon Convention Center, according to Portland Police. The guard was taken to the hospital and endured serious injuries. Officers found and arrested the man that allegedly stabbed the security officer, who was later identified as Okerlil...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Heat suspected in Multnomah County death during 100-degree Sunday

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County on Monday identified a suspected heat death from over the weekend. It says the person died Sunday. Temperatures on that day reached 100 degrees. Further tests will be done to determine the official cause of death. Multnomah County reported seven suspected heat deaths in...
PORTLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KATU.com

Salem-Keizer Public Schools bans concealed weapons

PORTLAND, Ore. — Salem-Keizer Public Schools will move ahead banning concealed carry weapons on campus. At Tuesday night's board meeting, it also directed the superintendent to develop a policy to enforce the rule. Oregon school districts are allowed to do this under Senate Bill 554 which was passed earlier...
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Portland clinic takes control of motel for addiction recovery help

PORTLAND, Ore. — This place is a room to call her own, for now. Nerrisa Spencer-Green is not taking the space for granted. "This is where I do most of the cooking," Nerrisa said with a chuckle, as she pointed to an air fryer and hot plate inside the small motel room that couldn't be more than 250 square feet in size.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon City Festival of the Arts

It's an arts, culture and heritage event happening this weekend. The 6th annual Oregon City Festival of the Arts takes place in the park at the End of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center. Project coordinator Lynda Orzen joined us, along with artist and committee member Sue Woodworth, to tell us more.
OREGON CITY, OR
KATU.com

Portland area fire departments prepare for possible wildfire breakout

PORTLAND, Ore. — Most wildfires in the country are caused by humans, according to the U.S. National Park Service. But fire officials said nature is a possible cause too. "Could be started by lightning strikes or a storm," said Izak Hamilton, spokesperson with Clackamas Fire. And that's what some...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Hiring incentives set to become more complicated in Oregon near end of September

PORTLAND, Ore. — An exception in Oregon law set to expire near the end of September will make it more difficult and expensive for employers to offer hiring incentives, including public and private employers, because Oregon’s pay equity law prohibits hiring incentives, like bonuses, unless current, comparable employees are given the same amount of money.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Earthquake damage not only concern for Portland's backup water supply

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbia South Shore Well Field in Northeast Portland is intended as a backup water supply system for the city of Portland, but city auditors and outside consultants have found it faces several challenges, specifically in the areas of earthquake resiliency and the presence of a naturally occurring mineral that affects the quality of the water at high levels.
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy