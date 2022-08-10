PORTLAND, Ore. — This place is a room to call her own, for now. Nerrisa Spencer-Green is not taking the space for granted. "This is where I do most of the cooking," Nerrisa said with a chuckle, as she pointed to an air fryer and hot plate inside the small motel room that couldn't be more than 250 square feet in size.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO