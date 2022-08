MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A city wide scavenger hunt will be going on for the next three weeks, for kids who would like to win some prizes before school starts. The Roaming Gnome Scavenger Hunt in Minot is put on by the Companions for Children, and it’s to raise awareness for their programs in the community.

