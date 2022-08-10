ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
8newsnow.com

Pot lounges may be coming soon to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday (Aug 16) Clark County commissioners are set to discuss licenses for cannabis lounges in southern Nevada. As the sale of marijuana products continues to rise across the valley, some feel a cannabis lounge is a step in the right direction. “If you want to...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Derek Hough visits Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough, made a surprise visit on Saturday morning to the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre. Hough made his appearence at the teen and senior ballet class taught by Don Bellamy. During the class, he danced with the students and spent some time talking with them and answering questions about becoming a professional dancer.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

SNHD east Las Vegas location closed for repairs

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District’s East Las Vegas Public Health Center, located at 2950 E. Bonanza Road, will be closed on Monday, Aug 15. The closure is due to repairs to the main water line. Clinic representatives warn that due to the nature of the repairs, the facility may be closed for several additional days.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Society
Local
Nevada Society
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
8newsnow.com

Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner meeting

Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner meeting. Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner …. I-Team: Mother, boyfriend charged with 4-year-old …. Residents hit with flooding damage twice. AMBER Alert issued to Las Vegas valley. Buy now pay later services: How easy it is to go …
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Loud noise at Harry Reid airport causes panic, massive delays

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport can expect delays and cancellations after a “false alarm” early Sunday created a passenger panic in security lines, officials said. A statement shortly after 9:30 a.m. by airport officials said delays are expected throughout the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

The wettest monsoon season in 10 years. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, August 12th

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Numerous Flood Alerts were issued earlier and rounds of monsoon storms rocked much of the region this afternoon. We expect the moist and unstable atmosphere to remain into next week meaning thunderstorms are possible daily. Daytime heating could mean we could see some t’storms blossom as early as late morning and midday with some of them producing heavy rain. #FlashFloodWatches have been extended through 1AM Sunday as the threat of flooding from these slow moving storms will be the biggest threat among lightning and strong sudden gusts. Las Vegas officially received .58″ of rain from yesterday’s storm putting our current monsoon season total at 1.28″ so far. This would make Monsoon Season 2022 the wettest in 10 years.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Downtown Las Vegas#Localevent#Local Life#Endowment#The Mayor S Fund#Nevada Humanities
8newsnow.com

Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. The driver, who was in a black mustang, was stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary in the south part of the valley near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Amber Alert missing boy found

I-Team: Mother, boyfriend charged with 4-year-old …. Buy now pay later services: How easy it is to go …. Motorcyclist injured after crash in west Las Vegas …. Amy Smith swims as a mermaid. (Video: Amy Smith) Amy Smith and Kristin Janise swim as mermaids at …. I-TEAM: Did government...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy