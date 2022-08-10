Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teofimo Lopez Moves Up to 140 to Fight Pedro Campa in Las VegasAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITLas Vegas, NV
Mojave King signs with Henderson's G League Ignite as they start to round out their rosterEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Cornerstone Park just made it a little easier to beat the Henderson heatEugene Adams
Vegas Restaurant Owner Faces Tax Evasion Charges on $5.1 MillionTaxBuzzLas Vegas, NV
National Book Lovers Day: 4 great ways to celebrate in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
8newsnow.com
Pot lounges may be coming soon to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– On Tuesday (Aug 16) Clark County commissioners are set to discuss licenses for cannabis lounges in southern Nevada. As the sale of marijuana products continues to rise across the valley, some feel a cannabis lounge is a step in the right direction. “If you want to...
8newsnow.com
Derek Hough visits Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas headliner Derek Hough, made a surprise visit on Saturday morning to the Academy of Nevada Ballet Theatre. Hough made his appearence at the teen and senior ballet class taught by Don Bellamy. During the class, he danced with the students and spent some time talking with them and answering questions about becoming a professional dancer.
8newsnow.com
SNHD east Las Vegas location closed for repairs
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Southern Nevada Health District’s East Las Vegas Public Health Center, located at 2950 E. Bonanza Road, will be closed on Monday, Aug 15. The closure is due to repairs to the main water line. Clinic representatives warn that due to the nature of the repairs, the facility may be closed for several additional days.
8newsnow.com
Jackpot: Lucky player wins $245,678 playing Three Card Poker
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– One lucky player won a nearly $250,000 jackpot at Paris Las Vegas on Friday. The casino shared on social media that the winner cashed in playing Three Card Poker.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8newsnow.com
Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner meeting
Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner meeting. Pot lounge licenses discussed at Clark County Commissioner …. I-Team: Mother, boyfriend charged with 4-year-old …. Residents hit with flooding damage twice. AMBER Alert issued to Las Vegas valley. Buy now pay later services: How easy it is to go …
8newsnow.com
Loud noise at Harry Reid airport causes panic, massive delays
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Travelers flying out of Harry Reid International Airport can expect delays and cancellations after a “false alarm” early Sunday created a passenger panic in security lines, officials said. A statement shortly after 9:30 a.m. by airport officials said delays are expected throughout the...
8newsnow.com
The wettest monsoon season in 10 years. Here’s Tedd’s Forecast for Friday, August 12th
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – #TeddSaid: Numerous Flood Alerts were issued earlier and rounds of monsoon storms rocked much of the region this afternoon. We expect the moist and unstable atmosphere to remain into next week meaning thunderstorms are possible daily. Daytime heating could mean we could see some t’storms blossom as early as late morning and midday with some of them producing heavy rain. #FlashFloodWatches have been extended through 1AM Sunday as the threat of flooding from these slow moving storms will be the biggest threat among lightning and strong sudden gusts. Las Vegas officially received .58″ of rain from yesterday’s storm putting our current monsoon season total at 1.28″ so far. This would make Monsoon Season 2022 the wettest in 10 years.
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while this incident is being investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
8newsnow.com
Driver arrested for going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Metro police made an arrest on Friday morning after stopping a driver who was going 97 mph in a 25 mph school zone. The driver, who was in a black mustang, was stopped near Steve Schorr Elementary in the south part of the valley near St. Rose Parkway and Bermuda Road.
8newsnow.com
Amber Alert missing boy found
I-Team: Mother, boyfriend charged with 4-year-old …. Buy now pay later services: How easy it is to go …. Motorcyclist injured after crash in west Las Vegas …. Amy Smith swims as a mermaid. (Video: Amy Smith) Amy Smith and Kristin Janise swim as mermaids at …. I-TEAM: Did government...
Comments / 0