Esteemed Healthcare Executive, Michael Neeb, Named physIQ Special Advisor
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 10, 2022-- physIQ announced today that Michael T. Neeb, a proven senior executive leader with extensive healthcare business experience worldwide, has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO. In this role, Michael will provide visionary leadership and practical knowledge to support physIQ’s mission to improve health outcomes while reducing cost. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005176/en/ Michael T. Neeb has been appointed as a Special Advisor to the CEO at physIQ. (Photo: Business Wire)
Petco Makes Key Leadership Appointments, Including New COO
Petco Health and Wellness Co. recently appointed several key people to its leadership team “to further align its leadership team to activate Petco’s strategy that puts the customer first,” company officials said. Mike Nuzzo, COO and president of services, will be leaving Petco after more than seven...
GREATER THAN ONE NAMES NEW EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR
NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greater Than One, a privately held agency focused on healthcare, announced that Mindy Telmer has been appointed Executive Creative Director, EVP. Mindy will be the creative voice of the agency, responsible for providing Greater Than One ( www.greaterthanone.com ) clients with strategic creative direction and oversight from inception through execution. Telmer will report directly to Matthew Howes, President of Greater Than One.
Spotter Taps Marketing Veteran Galvea Kelly as First CMO for YouTube Video-Monetization Startup
Click here to read the full article. Spotter, a startup that pays YouTube creators cash for the right to monetize their video libraries, hired Galvea Kelly as its first chief marketing officer. Kelly most recently served as CMO for Collective, an online concierge back-office platform for self-employed workers in the U.S. The award-winning marketing exec has also held global leadership positions for brands including L’Oreal, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton and Chobani. The native of Ireland began her career in marketing and advertising by founding her own digital marketing agency. As Spotter’s first CMO, Kelly is tasked with driving growth and engagement...
Allen Media Group Elevates Chris Malone to Chief Financial Officer
Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) has elevated Christopher Malone to chief financial officer, the company announced Thursday. Malone initially joined AMG in June as executive vice president and head of corporate development and will now assume the CFO title previously held on an interim basis by Bill Higgs, executive vice president and chief financial officer of AMG’s Weather Group division.
Woman says she applied to 76 jobs and received no responses to interview: ‘It’s all a scam’
A global pandemic saw one of the worst job markets in recent history, and just two years later there are still millions of job openings in the US. However, that didn’t seem like the case when one woman – who had been laid off from her job – sent out 76 job applications and received no request for an interview.Kayley, who goes by @kayleyalissa on TikTok, has struggled to find a job ever since she was laid off in May. In a TikTok video, which has more than 1.4m views, she explained that she has spent the last eight...
Walmart Layoffs Reflect Its Digital Evolution More Than Fresh Economic Insight
It is never a good sign when the nation’s largest private employer says it’s cutting jobs at headquarters, especially in an economic environment — and industry — that is on high alert for bad news. But as much as Walmart’s decision to lay off workers at...
A Twilio exec explains what metric should always accompany customer lifetime value
Over the past few weeks, I’ve been speaking with academic experts and CFOs about emerging KPIs (key performance indicators). As I previously wrote, customer lifetime value (CLV) is in; and 30-year-old KPIs are out. I thought it would be particularly interesting to talk to a company expert who is in the business of customer engagement to dig deeper into what measures matter and why.
4 Reasons to Apply for Inc.'s Best in Business 2022 Awards
Now accepting applications for Inc.'s annual Best in Business awards. Apply today!. For the past four decades, Inc. has celebrated the fastest-growing companies in America through its annual Inc. 5000 list. Three years ago, we decided an additional kind of Best deserves to be recognized--one that doesn't require record revenues or market dominance. It's about being the best at making an impact, and Inc.'s annual Best in Business awards program celebrates that.
Fiverr Partners With Selina to Bring Together “Anywhere Workers” From Across the Globe
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today announced a new partnership with Selina, one of the world’s largest experiential hospitality brands built to address the needs of millennial and Gen Z travelers. The purpose of the partnership is to provide Anywhere Workers (i.e. people who work remotely while traveling from at least two locations, domestic or international, throughout the year), the opportunity to find community and connect with like-minded individuals during their travels. The partnership with Selina also includes the ability for these workers to connect through in-person events and meetups as a means to combat one of the key issues they face: loneliness. Additionally, Fiverr will be launching its Work from Anywhere contest, where ten Fiverr freelancers will be selected to stay at a Selina location of their choosing for 3 to 4 weeks. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005170/en/ Fiverr and Selina are partnering up to bring Anywhere Workers together across the globe. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mushroom supplier Nammex names new chief strategy and innovation officer
Bill Chioffi previously served as vice president of global sourcing and sustainability at Gaia Herbs. Mushroom extracts supplier Nammex (Gibsons, BC, Canada) has welcomed Bill Chioffi to its management team. Chioffi will serve as the company’s chief strategy and innovation officer. Chioffi’s background includes a 21-year tenure with Gaia...
QuickBooks Launches Wholesale Marketplace
QuickBooks has launched a new marketplace called Trada that “connects independent retailers with amazing brands and wholesale sellers,” the company said. According to a Thursday (Aug. 11) blog post announcing the new marketplace, the platform is especially geared toward small businesses. In function and appearance, the Trada website looks somewhat like a cross between Etsy and Amazon.
Condeco Wins Bronze in 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Condeco, the global leader in workspace scheduling software, today announced it is the proud recipient of a Bronze Stevie ® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie ® Awards for Great Employers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220811005169/en/ Condeco recognized as winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Deployment of HR Technology in the 2022 Stevie® Awards for Great Employers (Photo: Business Wire)
CEO Outlines 4 E’s Behind Zappos Growth Plan
Click here to read the full article. Whether catering to consumers, brand partners, employees or the community, footwear and apparel retailer Zappos is leaning on experiences as an engagement tool. In a presentation during the Footwear News CEO Summit on Aug. 3, Zappos CEO Scott Schaefer detailed the four E’s that are driving the company’s growth strategy: experiences, efficiencies, energy and each other. “What we’ve been embracing at Zappos is something that we’ve developed in response to quickly changing industry, competitive landscape, customer needs, and really, what are the unique strengths that Zappos can deliver,” Schaefer said. He added, “This is how we’ve...
EXCLUSIVE: Smart for Life Clocks Amazon Sales Growth Of 171%; Continues Online Presence Expansion
Smart for Life, Inc SMFL reports high revenue growth via online sales channels. What Happened? Smart for Life, a global firm in the health & wellness sector, marketing and manufacturing nutritional foods and supplements worldwide, accomplished a 171% growth in Amazon.com Inc AMZN sales on a year-over-year basis, and its most significant sales for Amazon Prime Day across all Smart for Life products, more than double its previous best day of Amazon revenue historically.
Cleanwatts Presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 11, 2022-- Cleanwatts, the leading climate tech company committed to simplifying, amplifying, and accelerating the energy transition for communities around the world, presents Tommy Freeman as Director of Business Development and Analyst for the US market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220812005010/en/ Tommy Freeman comes to Cleanwatts from Alturus with nearly a decade of experience in the Clean Energy space. His expertise includes residential and commercial solar, energy efficiency, project finance, and developing community-wide electrification and efficiency programs. (Photo: Cleanwatts)
Green Coast Pet Launches Two New Flavors of Its Successful Pill-A-Pet Brand
(PRESS RELEASE) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Green Coast Pet, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced the introduction of two new flavors of its Pill-a-Pet pill wraps, Peanut Butter and Cheese flavor, complimenting the original, and very successful, Bacon Flavored Pill-a-Pet pill wrap. Pill-a-Pet pill wraps are a...
WM Technology, Inc. Launches Weedmaps For Business, A Complete SaaS Platform
Recently, WM Technology, Inc. MAPS, a marketplace and technology solutions provider to the cannabis industry, announced the launch of Weedmaps for Business. "Formerly WM Business, the Company’s reconfiguration and renaming of its SaaS offerings better reflect the comprehensive B2B and B2C suite of products that afford cannabis retailers and brands of all sizes with fully integrated tools to run their businesses," reads a statement.
Meta’s Susan Li will join a growing group of Fortune 500 CFOs under 40
The average age of a Fortune 500 CFO is 53. However, there’s a portion of finance chiefs who work at some of America’s largest companies that haven’t yet reached age 40. Meta’s Susan Li will become the latest addition to the list, which also includes the “Master of Coin.”
Fiverr And Selina To Launch “ Work From Anywhere ” Contest That Covers $2,000 Travel Expenses
Fiverr and Selina, a co-working and traveling hospitality service, are launching the Work From Anywhere contest that will run for three weeks. Candidates can apply from August 11th through September 1st. This is a platform that connects businesses with on-demand freelance talent offering digital services. Fiverr freelancers across the world...
