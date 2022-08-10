Read full article on original website
Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers
Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Whole Foods Co-Founder Plans to Open Chain of New Plant-Based Cafes Next Year
Nearly a year since Whole Foods CEO John Mackey announced his pending retirement from the retailer, his September 2022 departure is imminent, and so are plans for his next venture. Flying the nest to pursue some of his “other life passions,” Mackey joined forces with other former Whole Foods executives...
Ahold Delhaize Turns to Private-Label Discounts, Prepared Meals to Combat Inflation
As restaurants and grocers alike notice consumers trading down to lower-priced options, multinational grocery giant Ahold Delhaize — parent company of a range of popular brands including Albert Heijn, Giant, Stop & Shop and more — is stocking up on lower-priced products for cost-concerned shoppers. Frans Muller, the...
7 Walmart Brand Items That Are Just as Good as Name Brands
Store brands are gaining popularity among consumers. They reached a record $199 billion in sales across all major retail channels in 2021, according to the Private Label Manufacturers Association....
Yikes! These Cookies Are Being Recalled From Walmart And Wegmans Because Of Possible 'Hard Plastic Pieces'
Baked goods are perhaps one of the most delicious items to snack on. From muffins and cupcakes, to bagels and croissants, these carbs do not disappoint when it comes to satisfying your hunger. However, if you bought some from the grocery lately, we suggest you take a look at these baked snacks once again.
Frozen beef products sold at Target and Walmart recalled due to undeclared allergens
Conagra Brands, Inc., a food company based in Russellville, Ark., has recalled approximately 119,581 pounds of frozen beef products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens. The items in question, which are labeled P.F. Chang's Home Menu Beef & Broccoli, actually contain orange chicken, according to a July 30 announcement from...
Warning to thousands of pet owners as dog food recalled due to salmonella fears
PET owners should check their pantries as a range of dog treats have been recalled over salmonella fears. The US Food and Drug Administration shared a recall of various pet treats produced by Stormberg Foods. The announcement was made on July 12 for various sizes and batches of the Beg...
I shopped at Publix for the first time and was shocked to find alternative pantry staples – they’re better & affordable
A MIDWESTERNER who shopped at Publix for the first time has revealed what shocked her the most about the beloved grocery store. Publix is largely found in the south, so not everyone in the US has the chance to experience what it's like to shop at the grocery giant. Talia...
Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens
There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School
Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
How Do I Find Out Who Makes My Store Brand Products?
In lean, inflationary times like these, consumers often look to save money wherever possible. This is especially true at the grocery store, where no-name or in-store brands like Kirkland Signature,...
Over 4 Dozen Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination
Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of 53 products because they may be contaminated with bacteria, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recalled drinks include protein shakes, cold-brew coffees, and plant-based milk products. They were sold under multiple brands, including Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, and distributed to grocery stores across the country. You can view a full list of recalled products here.
Here's the latest on the massive recall that includes popular beverages from Oatly and Stumptown
Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
Tyson Foods sounds alarm on poultry supply chain issues
Inflation has driven the cost of food through the roof as Americans are shelling out more at the grocery store than ever before. Still, shoppers are gravitating toward some products over others.
NUK Baby Bottles Found to Have High Lead Content; Product Recall Issued for Amazon Exclusive
Parents who purchased NUK baby bottles from Amazon.com, where it was exclusively sold for U.S. and Canadian consumers, should know that a recall order has been issued for its glass bottles due to high lead content. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC), the specific NUK items for...
The B Corp certified brands doing good for the planet and its people
If you’re looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?While you are computing this, there’s also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its...
Green Coast Pet Launches Two New Flavors of Its Successful Pill-A-Pet Brand
(PRESS RELEASE) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Green Coast Pet, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced the introduction of two new flavors of its Pill-a-Pet pill wraps, Peanut Butter and Cheese flavor, complimenting the original, and very successful, Bacon Flavored Pill-a-Pet pill wrap. Pill-a-Pet pill wraps are a...
SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ebowl” Slow Feeder Enrichment Dog Bowl
(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.
Lyons Magnus adds 30+ nutrition drinks to recall over botulism threat, including Ensure, Pediasure
Weeks after recalling 53 beverages for Cronobacter sakazakii, Lyons Magnus has added 30 more products to the list due to a potential botulism threat.
