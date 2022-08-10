ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tumwater, WA

shefinds

Former Trader Joe's Employee Offers Warning To Customers

Shopping at a grocery store is perhaps one of the busiest tasks ever. As a customer, you want to make sure that the place has everything that you need, and that you get those items at affordable prices. More importantly, you want to leave the place with a pleasant shopping experience, knowing that workers have provided you with incredible customer service.
Popculture

Another Chocolate Bar Recall Hits Stores Over Undeclared Allergens

There was a recall this week for dark chocolate bars made by Groove Chocolate and Daniel Chocolates. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced the removal of the affected products on July 28 due to the possibility of unlabeled milk being present. The brands in question are Daniel Chocolates, 66%...
FOOD SAFETY
SheKnows

Costco Is Selling Reusable Silicone Bags That Look Just Like Stasher Pouches & They’re Perfect for Back-to-School

Click here to read the full article. Did you know that the average family in the United States uses 500 single-use disposable zip-top bags a year? Every time we pull one of those bags out of the box, we admittedly shudder knowing it will end up in a landfill somewhere. Rinsing and reusing the bag is possible, but the bags never seem to get quite clean enough, or end up breaking when we start scrubbing. Luckily, there’s an easier way, and it’s better for the environment too. We’re talking about silicone reusable storage bags. Though in the past options have...
SHOPPING
iheart.com

Over 4 Dozen Beverages Recalled Due To Potential Microbial Contamination

Lyons Magnus announced a voluntary recall of 53 products because they may be contaminated with bacteria, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recalled drinks include protein shakes, cold-brew coffees, and plant-based milk products. They were sold under multiple brands, including Oatly, Glucerna, and Premier Protein, and distributed to grocery stores across the country. You can view a full list of recalled products here.
FOOD SAFETY
CNBC

Here's the latest on the massive recall that includes popular beverages from Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The B Corp certified brands doing good for the planet and its people

If you’re looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?While you are computing this, there’s also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its...
ENVIRONMENT
petsplusmag.com

Green Coast Pet Launches Two New Flavors of Its Successful Pill-A-Pet Brand

(PRESS RELEASE) PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — Green Coast Pet, the national trend-leading pet treat and supplement brand, announced the introduction of two new flavors of its Pill-a-Pet pill wraps, Peanut Butter and Cheese flavor, complimenting the original, and very successful, Bacon Flavored Pill-a-Pet pill wrap. Pill-a-Pet pill wraps are a...
PET SERVICES
petsplusmag.com

SodaPup Announces New American-Made “Ebowl” Slow Feeder Enrichment Dog Bowl

(PRESS RELEASE) BOULDER, CO – SodaPup Founder and CEO, Adam Baker announced the launch of SodaPup’s first slow feeder bowl, the Honeycomb ebowl. “SodaPup has always been very focused on the enrichment category and most recently has concentrated its efforts on feeding systems. Over the last 18 months we have introduced our emat lick mats, our ecoin durable licking devices, and our etray shallow segmented feeding trays. Today, we are launching our first true slow feeder bowl which we call an ebowl.” Baker said.
ANIMALS

